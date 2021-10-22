ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 11 in the 3500 block of 133rd Lane NW fishing equipment was stolen from a boat.

•On Oct. 11 in the 3800 block of 139th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 13 in the 1800 block of 139th Avenue NW a purse was stolen.

• On Oct. 14 in the 2500 block of 1t61st Avenue NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 5 in the 800 block of East River Road a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 400 block of Garfield Street theft was reported.

• On Oct. 8 in the 300 block of West Main Street a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On Oct. 4 in the 800 block of East River Road a suspect reportedly assaulted someone with a knife.

• On Oct. 7 in the 1300 block of Eighth Lane a man was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 7 at Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 10 at Ferry Street and the Mississippi River a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 10 in the 2000 block of First Avenue property was damaged.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct 8 in the 600 block of 90th Lane NE a catalytic converter as stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 8 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a theft from an enclosed construction trailer.

• On Oct. 8 in the 600 block of 119th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 8 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 9 in the 8500 block of Lexington Avenue NE cigarettes were stolen from a business.

• On Oct. 9 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 10 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE an unknown male suspect robbed a business.

• On Oct. 10 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was an attempted use of a counterfeit $100 bill. The suspect reported they were unaware the bill was fraudulent.

• On Oct. 11 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE a vehicle was stolen from a gas station and later recovered in St. Paul.

• On Oct. 11 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE a catalytic converter as stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

• On Oct. 11 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult female was arrested for a theft and possession of burglary tools.

• On Oct. 11 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from an enclosed trailer.

• On Oct. 12 in the 700 block of Territorial Road NE an aggravated robbery occurred.

• On Oct. 12 in the 0 block of 113th Avenue NE a camper was stolen.

• On Oct. 12 in the 4000 block of 88th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 13 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE stolen property was recovered in a vehicle. Drugs were also located in the vehicle, and a suspect was arrested.

• On Oct. 13 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 13 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 14 in the 11700 block of Hupp Street NE mail was stolen.

Property damage

• On Oct. 8 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a vehicle was vandalized.

• On Oct. 11 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Restwood Road NE a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.

• On Oct. 14 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a window screen was broken at an apartment complex.

Assault

• On Oct. 8 in the 8800 block of Polk Street NE an assault occurred between two men.

• On Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of 95th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a second-degree assault with a knife.

• On Oct. 10 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE a domestic assault was reported. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Oct. 13 in the 11900 block of Seventh Street NE there was a fight among several parties. The parties were arrested for fifth-degree assault and/or possession of drug paraphernalia.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 9 at 398 Northtown Drive NE there was a report of an individual with hypodermic needles in an unauthorized area of Northtown Mall.

• On Oct. 9 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 9 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 107th Lane NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 129th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Oct. 10 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 11 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was pulled over during a traffic stop for a cellphone violation. Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, searched the vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• On Oct. 11 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a male sleeping in a vehicle was arrested for DWI test refusal.

• On Oct. 11 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE a juvenile was cited for underage consumption.

• On Oct. 12 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 14 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 14 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE juveniles were charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

• On Oct. 14 in the 1200 block of 123rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for drug possession.

• On Oct. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 87th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 9 in the 3700 block of 112th Lane NE suspicious males fled officers in a vehicle.

• On Oct. 10 in the 11500 block of Terrace Road NE a male was pronounced dead during a medical call.

• On Oct. 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a student made terroristic threats about their school and the school’s principal.

• On Oct. 13 in the 300 block of 96th Lane NE an 84-year-old female died at her residence. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 5 in the 600 block of 37th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen during burglary, and property damage occurred.

• On Oct. 6 in the 3800 block of Gauvitte Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 6 in the 300 block of Naegele Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 6 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE there was a theft.

• On Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 7 in the 5200 block of Sixth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 7 in the 4000 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 7 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 8 in the 4400 block of Monroe Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 10 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 10 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft and a trespassing complaint.

• On Oct. 11 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 11 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 8 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE in Fridley a Columbia Heights male was arrested by Columbia Heights officers for gross misdemeanor DWI and test refusal.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 6 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a report of a fake prescription.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 7 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW a robbery was reported.

• On Oct. 7 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 7 in the 1300 block of 117th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 8 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

•On Oct. 8 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 8 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 8 in the 12400 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 8 in the 1200 block of 103rd Lane NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 9 in the 10600 block of Wren Street NW residential burglary was reported.

• On Oct. 9 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

•On Oct. 10 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 10 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 10 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 11 in the 13100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 9100 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 3500 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 7 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 7 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Mississippi Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Oct. 9 in the 11900 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW threats of violence were reported.

• On Oct. 9 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Oct. 13 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 13 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Oct. 13 in the 2800 block of 113th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

Property damage

• On Oct. 7 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 7 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 8 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 12 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 13 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

EAST BETHEL

Property damage

• On Oct. 9 in the 2600 block of 226th Lane NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Oct. 9 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle’s mirrors were smashed.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a business.

• On Oct. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE officers responded to a theft. The two juvenile suspects fled the area in a vehicle, which was located but the vehicle fled officers by driving into oncoming traffic. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but followed and attempted to conduct a high risk traffic stop. The two juveniles were taken into custody and one juvenile was transported to a local juvenile facility.

• On Oct. 6 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle while parked in an apartment complex’s parking lot.

• On Oct. 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of a theft from a business. The manager reported the suspect was a temporary employee from a temp agency.

• On Oct. 7 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 8 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 9 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 9 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a male was arrested for first-degree burglary of a home and second-degree domestic assault.

• On Oct. 10 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Oct. 10 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Oct. 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of a business’s employee stealing $750 while at work.

• On Oct. 10 in the 6000 block of Central Avenue NE a robbery occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was a report of a stolen trailer.

• On Oct. 11 in the 7900 block of Main Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE multiple items were stolen.

• On Oct. 12 at the intersection of Onondaga Street NE and Pinetree Lane NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was recovered.

• On Oct. 12 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter as stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Oct. 10 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.

• On Oct. 11 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE there was a delayed report of criminal property damage.

Assault

• On Oct. 8 in the 5400 block of East Brenner Pass NE an individual was arrested for second-degree assault and making threats of violence.

• On Oct. 8 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE an assault occurred.

• On Oct. 9 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report of a male who was assaulted. The male victim did not want to press charges. He was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the assault.

• On Oct. 9 in the 100 block of Crown Road NE a male suffered one stab wound to the right side of his temple during an assault and was transported to a hospital. Little suspect information was provided.

• On Oct. 9 in the 6600 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and making threats of violence during a gun-pointing incident.

• On Oct. 9 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE an assault occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE there was a report of a juvenile female who was assaulted at a school. The incident is currently being investigated by a school resource officer.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 10 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Main Street NE a fire occurred.

• On Oct. 10 in the 1200 block of Onondaga there was a house fire.

• On Oct. 11 in the 7300 block of Baker Street NE a fire occurred.

• On Oct. 12 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a medical incident. Fridley rescue and an Allina ambulance responded. An adult male was declared dead at the scene.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 9 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Oct. 12 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 10 in the 2000 block of Constance Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 11 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a fence was cut at a business.

• On Oct. 13 in the 3400 block of Constance Boulevard NE a vehicle was vandalized.

• On Oct. 13 in the 13500 block of Highway 65 NE a window was shattered at a business.

OAK GROVE

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 14 in the 21700 block of Woodbine Street NW drugs were found during a traffic stop.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 24 in the 15100 block of Helium Street NW a wedding ring was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 25 in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive NW license plates were stolen.

Assault

• On Sept. 25 on St. Francis Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Sept. 25 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW assault was reported.

• On Sept. 26 on 143rd Circle NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Sept. 30 at Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW assault was reported.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 10 in the 23500 block of Hopi Street NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 1900 block of 229th Avenue NW a sign was stolen.

Assault

• On Oct. 7 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW terroristic threats were reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 6 at St. Francis Boulevard NW and 227th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 6 at Pederson Drive NW and Fox Street NW marijuana was found during a traffic stop.

• On Oct. 11 at Wintergreen Street NW and 227th Avenue NW mushrooms and a marijuana pipe were found in a vehicle.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 8 in the 8400 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 8 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 11 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 12 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Oct. 12 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there were three reports of thefts from vehicles, which resulted in property damage.

• On Oct. 13 in the 8100 block of Arthur Street NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 10 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE a speed sign was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 8 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue NE there was a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident.

• On Oct. 12 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a report of an assault.

• On Oct. 14 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a report of an assault.

Load comments