ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 2 in the 400 block of 139 Lane NW political signs were stolen from a front yard.

• On Oct. 3 in the 14000 block of Quince Street NW political signs were stolen.

• On Oct. 6 in the 3400 block of 138 Court NW a Social Security scam based in Texas was reported.

• On Oct. 6 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW multiple wallets were stolen from gym bags during football practice.

• On Oct. 7 in the 2200 block of 151 Avenue NW someone attempted to enter two locked vehicles and was caught on camera.

Property damage

• On Oct. 2 near the intersection of Nightingale Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard the veterans memorial was vandalized; two juveniles identified.

• On Oct. 2 in the 13900 block of Bluebird Street NW wires were cut on a lawnmower stored in a backyard.

• On Oct. 2 in the 1200 block of 148 Lane NW a brick was thrown at a detached garage service door.

• On Oct. 2 in the 15600 block of Dakota Street NW political signs were shot with paintballs.

• On Oct. 8 in the 15400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a detached garage at a school was spray painted.

Assault

• On Oct. 3 in the 13800 block of Quay Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

• On Oct. 5 in the 4400 block of 147 Lane NW a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.

DWI

• On Oct. 3 in the 3500 block of 161 Avenue NW a juvenile was found drunk in a vehicle parked in a closed parking lot with .123 blood alcohol content and was arrested on DWI charges.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 2 in the 300 block of 100th Court NE there was a theft by swindle.

• On Oct. 3 in the 8500 block of Yalta Street NE there was a burglary at an unoccupied residence.

• On Oct. 3 in the 700 block of 85th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Oct. 3 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE forced entry was made at a business and tobacco products were stolen.

• On Oct. 3 in the 12100 block of Waconia Circle NE there was a delayed report of a stolen political sign.

• On Oct. 3 in the 10200 block of Flanders Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Oct. 4 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 4 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE there was a report of a forced-entry residential burglary where a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.

• On Oct. 4 in the 10100 block of Davenport Street NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Oct. 4 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE two males and two females were arrested on multiple charges after they were observed by an officer stealing a catalytic converter.

• On Oct. 5 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Oct. 5 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 2300 block of Cloud Drive NE a store was broken into and cigarettes were stolen.

• On Oct. 7 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a trailer.

• On Oct. 8 in the 8500 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a theft.

Property damage

• On Oct. 2 in the 600 block of 116th Lane NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 2 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE two disorderly males kicked another male’s vehicle causing property damage.

• On Oct. 3 in the 1000 block of 90th Lane NE there was a delayed report of vandalism.

• On Oct. 3 in the 200 block of 89th Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.

• On Oct. 4 in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.

• On Oct. 4 in the 8800 block of Tyler Street NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 5 in the 10100 block of Baltimore Street NE an attempted burglary at a business resulted in property damage.

• On Oct. 6 in the 10400 block of Sixth Street NE there was a report of a female tampering with a vehicle.

Assault

• On Oct. 2 in the 3200 block of 89th Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested for a domestic assault and an adult male was cited for an assault.

• On Oct. 2 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a fight occurred.

• On Oct. 3 at the intersection of Airport Road NE and 93rd Lane NE an intoxicated adult male was arrested for a domestic assault after assaulting and scaring family members.

• On Oct. 4 in the 1800 block of 116th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Oct. 5 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE two neighbors were involved in a fight.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and County Road 10 NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree DWI and for leaving the scene of an accident.

• On Oct. 2 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE Blaine police officers assisted metro Transit police officers with an overdose.

• On Oct. 2 in the 9600 block of Interstate 35W an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after he was pulled over for speeding.

• On Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was cited for fifth-degree drug possession after being were pulled over for having no driver’s side taillight.

• On Oct. 4 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE juvenile males were arrested for drug-related activity.

• On Oct. 4 in the 4500 block of 124th Court NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 6 in the 400 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male was cited for a traffic violation and transported to the hospital for drug use.

• On Oct. 6 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and DWI refusal during a welfare check.

• On Oct. 6 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 99th Avenue NE a vehicle fled a traffic shop. A pursuit was terminated.

• On Oct. 7 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 29 in the 700 block of 47 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a slumped over female driver was arrested for possession of a stolen car and license plates, drug charges and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Sept. 29 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 1 in the 1800 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a report of financial exploitation. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.

• On Oct. 3 in the 4400 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 3 in the 1400 block of 45th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 4 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 4 in the 2300 block of 37th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft and received a tresspassing notice.

• On Oct. 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 4300 block of Main Street NE there was a report of a burglary.

Property damage

• On Sept. 29 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop graffiti was reported on a building.

• On Sept. 30 in the 4100 block of Main Street NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 1 in the 4600 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 1 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a Walnut Grove male was arrested for a DWI after a crash.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 1 in the 00 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 2 in the 10600 block of Bluebird Street NW mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 2 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 2 in the 12300 block of Thrush Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Oct. 2 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 3 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 3 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 3 in the 12600 block of Holly Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 4 in the 11400 block of Dogwood Street NW a robbery occurred.

• On Oct. 4 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 4 in the 9900 block of Olive Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 5 in the 8400 block of Larch Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 5 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a burglary was attempted.

• On Oct. 5 in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 5 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 6 in the 9900 block of Larch Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 6 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Oct. 6 in the 1300 block of 103rd Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 6 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW a motor vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 7 in the 10300 block of Eagle Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Oct. 7 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 2 in the 1700 block of 116th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 2 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW city property was damaged.

• On Oct. 2 in the 2300 block of 121st Circle NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 3 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 3 in the 11900 block of Xeon Street NW property damage occurred.

• On Oct. 3 in the 10700 block of Kumquat Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 near the intersection of 107th Lane NW and 108th Avenue NW four separate property damage reports were made.

• On Oct. 4 near the intersection of Norway Street NW and 108th Avenue NW two separate property damage reports were made.

• On Oct. 4 near the intersection of Kumquat Street NW and 108th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 in the 12200 block of Olive Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 in the 500 block of 110th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 in the 10800 block of Norway Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 near the intersection of 107th Lane NW and 108th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 5 in the 11900 block of Xeon Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 5 near the intersection of River Rapids Drive NW and 124th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 5 in the 600 block of 85th Lane NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 6 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 7 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 3 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

DWI

• On Oct. 3 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Egret Boulevard NW a third-degree DWI occurred.

• On Oct. 4 near the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Thrush Street NW a third-degree DWI involving a hit-and-run occurred.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 4 in the 11400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 2 in the 21700 block of University Avenue NE a political sign was stolen from the right of way.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 30 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a felony theft.

• On Sept. 30 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a robbery occurred.

• On Sept. 30 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a woman reported her stolen credit and debit cards were used at a Fridley store.

• On Sept. 30 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Sept. 30 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 1 in the 7100 block of Commerce Circle West there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 1 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle West there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 1 in the 4100 block of East River Road NE an adult male was arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen vehicle.

• On Oct. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen that was left behind in a cart in a parking lot.

• On Oct. 2 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a male walked into a store and stole cigarettes and then fled in a vehicle.

• On Oct. 2 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a male slumper, who was in possession of a stolen vehicle, was transported to the hospital after reporting he ingested unknown substances.

• On Oct. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a misdemeanor theft occurred.

• On Oct. 2 in the 6200 block of Seventh Street NE a woman reported her credit cards were stolen from her vehicle and used at a Fridley store.

• On Oct. 2 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a package was stolen from a doorstep.

• On Oct. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a business.

• On Oct. 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male stole a female’s belongings.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male reported a friend stole his firearm.

• On Oct. 3 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a phone was stolen from a restaurant.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a woman reported that a male who slept over stole her wallet.

• On Oct. 3 in the 7700 block of Elm Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Oct. 4 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 5 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE there was a first-degree burglary, a violation of a domestic assault no contact order and interference with a 911 call. The suspect was not located.

• On Oct. 6 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Oct. 6 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE more than $7,000 was stolen from an apartment.

• On Oct. 6 in the 4500 block of Second Street NE a bicycle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Sept. 30 in the 5200 block of Taylor Street NE a fire occurred.

• On Oct. 1 in the 6700 block of Kennaston Drive NE a house was egged.

• On Oct. 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE three vehicles were involved in a crash. There were no injuries.

• On Oct. 3 in the 300 block of 73rd Avenue NE a group of girls tampered with a truck.

• On Oct. 5 in the 6400 block of Van Buren Street NE a fire occurred.

Assault

• On Sept. 30 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE Fridley police officers checked on a male with multiple stab wounds. It was later found to be related to a Blaine incident. A Blaine police officer came to the location and took over the scene.

• On Oct. 1 in the 7100 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for second-degree assault after she struck a male with a glass object and lacerated his head.

• On Oct. 1 in the 700 block of 63rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against his girlfriend.

• On Oct. 3 in the 500 block of Cheri Lane NE a woman reported the father of her child stole her firearm and strangled her. The male was gone prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Oct. 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two females assaulted an employee at a business. One of the females was cited for fifth-degree assault and obstruction of the legal process.

• On Oct. 6 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE an assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 1 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue North Service Drive NE and Van Buren Street NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, fleeing police officers in vehicle, obstruction of the legal process and speeding.

• On Oct. 6 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE there was a report of a female not breathing and a bystander performing CPR. It was later established the female had suffered an overdose, and she was transported to the hospital.

• On Oct. 6 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and reckless driving.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 3 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE an unidentified male accidentally discharged a gun and the bullet shot through a wall and into the bedroom of an adjacent neighbor. There were no injuries.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 3 in the 1200 block of 135 Lane NE cash and coins were stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

• On Oct. 6 in the 4700 block of Lexington Avenue NE a vehicle with the keys in it was stolen from behind a barn.

• On Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Deerwood Drive NE electricity was stolen using an extension cord.

Property damage

• On Oct. 2 in the 3500 block of Interlachen Drive NE three vehicles were vandalized with a sledgehammer.

• On Oct. 8 near the intersection of Highway 65 and Constance Boulevard NE political signs were vandalized.

• On Oct. 8 in the 13800 block of Johnson Street NE a vehicle window was broken and the vehicle was rummaged through while parked in a business lot.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 8 in the 5300 block of 199 Avenue NW a flood light was stolen from a business lot.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 3 in the 19700 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a political sign was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 4500 block of 200 Lane NW a Craiglist scam was reported.

• On Oct. 6 in the 2300 block of 181 Avenue NW two vehicles were stolen from a business.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 18 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a caller’s credit card was defrauded of over $600.

• On Sept. 20 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Sept. 22 in the 6000 block of Radium Circle NW stolen license plates were reportedly used to steal gas.

• On Sept. 22 in the 15600 block of Dolomite Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 23 in the 17900 block of Junkite Street NW various items were stolen from two vehicles.

Property damage

• On Sept. 19 near the intersection of Rhinestone Street NW and Sunwood Drive political signs were damaged.

• On Sept. 21 in the 7400 block of Sunwood Drive NW an estimated $100 in damages was done to political signs.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 1 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 1 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a fraud occurred.

• On Oct. 3 in the 3000 block of Bridge Street NW signs were stolen.

• On Oct. 6 in the 23200 block of Vintage Street NW a fraud was reported.

Property damage

• On Sept. 30 in the 23200 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a vehicle struck an awning at Dairy Queen.

• On Oct. 4 in the 22900 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a vehicle was damaged.

DWI

• On Oct. 3 in the 600 block of 237th Avenue NW a third-degree DWI occurred.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 1 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a counterfeit bill was identified at County Market.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 4 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 5 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Rosedale Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 6 in the 8100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a robbery.

Property damage

• On Oct. 4 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE vandalism was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 6 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a male assaulted his girlfriend.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 7 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 79th Avenue NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.

Anoka did not submit police reports for this week due to technical problems.

