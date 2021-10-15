ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 1 in the 16000 block of Narcissus Street NW outgoing mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 1 in the 400 block of Constance Boulevard NW a wallet, phone and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Oct. 6 in the 2100 block of 172nd Avenue NW a miter saw was stolen from a job site.

Assault

• On Oct. 3 in the 13900 block of Raven Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Oct. 4 in the 14500 block of Kerry Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Oct. 6 in the 2200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 3 in the 16000 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 5 in the 14400 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 29 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 30 in the 700 block of East River Road theft was reported.

• On Oct. 1 in the 600 block of East Main Street theft was reported.

• On Sept. 28 in the 600 block of Tyler Street a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Sept. 30 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue robbery was reported.

Assault

• On Sept. 27 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue assault was reported.

• On Sept. 30 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On Oct. 1 in the 600 block of Grant Street terroristic threats were made.

• On Oct. 2 in the 100 block of Yoho Drive domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Sept. 30 at Seventh Avenue and East Main Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 30 at Seventh Avenue and Harrison Street drugs were found during a traffic stop.

• On Oct. 1 at Third Avenue and East Main Street a driver was arrested for firth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Sept. 28 at Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Seventh Avenue NW property damage was reported.

• On Oct. 1 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue property was damaged.

• On Oct. 1 at Ferry Street and West Main Street a man threw rocks at vehicles.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 1 in the 600 block of 116th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 1 in the 9500 block of Able Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 1 in the 12700 block of Harpers Street NE wires from a home under construction were stolen.

• On Oct. 2 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle’s steel rims and catalytic converter, which resulted in property damage.

• On Oct. 2 in the 1000 block of 89th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of Van Buren Street NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE a stolen vehicle out of St. Louis Park was recovered.

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and Van Buren Street NE a gas can and gasoline were stolen.

• On Oct. 2 in the 9100 block of Bataan Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue NE a package was stolen.

• On Oct. 4 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 0 block of 90th Lane NE there was a delayed report of an attempted burglary.

• On Oct. 6 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a credit card skimmer was found at a gas pump.

• On Oct. 6 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Central Avenue NE two vehicles were stolen from a business’s parking lot.

• On Oct. 7 in the 10000 block of Davenport Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Oct. 1 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash where both drivers had to be transported to a hospital.

• On Oct. 1 in the 4700 block of 108th Lane NE there was a report of vandalism.

• On Oct. 1 at the intersection of Harpers Street NE and 125th Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred.

• On Oct. 2 in the 10400 block of National Street NE windows and a front door were smashed.

• On Oct. 2 in the 4000 block of 112th Circle NE a vehicle was egged.

• On Oct. 2 in the 4000 block of Austin Street NE there was a report of juveniles shooting paintballs at a park portable toilet.

• On Oct. 3 in the 9900 block of Wake Street NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 in the 500 block of 87th Lane NE a gas line was cut and gas drained.

• On Oct. 5 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 6 at the intersection of 100th Drive NE and Fillmore Street NE mailboxes were damaged.

• On Oct. 6 in the 2900 block of 128th Avenue NE a natural gas service line was struck by a contractor.

• On Oct. 7 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a juvenile being involved in arson at a school.

• On Oct. 7 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE three tires on a vehicle were flattened.

• On Oct. 7 in the 8500 block of Springbrook Drive NE there was a report of a male who had thrown rocks at a vehicle.

Assault

• On Oct. 1 at 12555 block University Avenue NE there was a report of a fight in the parking lot of Blaine High School.

• On Oct. 3 in the 12300 block of Fifth Street NE a domestic assault between a husband and wife was reported.

• On Oct. 4 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and University Avenue NE an assault that occurred during a road rage incident was reported. The suspect was not located.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE a driver, who was driving the wrong way, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and cited for driving after suspension.

• On Oct. 1 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE an individual experienced an overdose and was transported to a hospital.

• On Oct. 1 in the 11100 block of Madison Street NE a driver as arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 2 in the 10700 block of Tyler Court NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of North Marina Circle NE and Harpers Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and cited for having no Minnesota driver’s license and or proof of insurance.

• On Oct. 2 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a driver involved in a crash was arrested for first-degree DWI and cited for having no insurance.

• On Oct. 2 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 2 in the 1300 block of 96th Avenue NE a female was transported to a hospital for an accidental overdose.

• On Oct. 3 in the 4800 block of 107th Avenue NE an individual experienced an overdose and was transported to a hospital.

• On Oct. 4 in the 10300 block of Davenport Street NE a female shoplifter was arrested for theft, having an outstanding warrant and for possession of methamphetamine.

• On Oct. 4 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE two adult males were arrested for having outstanding warrants and for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

• On Oct. 6 in the 12100 block of Aberdeen Street NE two adult males were detained and later released pending formal charges for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Oct. 7 in the 1100 block of 117th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 4 in the 10500 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there’s an ongoing investigation into a reckless discharge of a firearm.

• On Oct. 4 in the 12600 block of Lincoln Street NE a male was found dead.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 28 in the 200 block of 42nd Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 28 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE license plates were stolen.

• On Sept. 28 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 29 in the 4100 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 1 in the 3900 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 1 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 1 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 2 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 3 in the 1300 block of 42nd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 4 in the 4200 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 4 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Sept. 30 in the 5200 block of Sixth Street NE vandalism was reported.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5000 block of Fourth Street NE there was a report of property damage.

Assault

• On Oct. 3 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a fifth-degree sexual assault was reported.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 2 in the 10300 block of Partridge Street NW theft was reported.

•On Oct. 3 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 3 in the 1100 block of 119th Avenue NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 3 in the 8700 block of East River Road NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 3 in the 9300 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 4 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 4 in the 1600 block of 133rd Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 4 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW robbery was reported.

• On Oct. 4 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Oct. 5 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Oct. 5 in the 400 block of 83rd Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 6 in the 11700 block of Jonquil Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 6 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW theft was reported.

• On Sept. 30 in the 12800 block of Bunker Prairie Road NW a business was burglarized.

• On Sept. 30 in the 2400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

Assault

• On Oct. 1 in the 2200 block of 131st Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 2 in the 3500 block of 131st Lane NW kidnapping was reported.

• On Oct. 3 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 4 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW assault was reported.

• On Sept. 30 in the 1400 block of 104th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 2 at 111th Avenue NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 3 at Foley Boulevard NW and 99th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 3 in the 11700 block of Xeon Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Oct. 5 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 6 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 6 on the ramp from southbound Hanson Boulevard NW to westbound Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 6 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 47 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Oct. 1 in the 12400 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW city property was damaged.

• On Oct. 1 in the 3700 block of Main Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 1 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 1 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 2 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 3 in the 10 block of 97th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 3 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 5 in the 10000 block of Cottonwood Street NW property was damaged.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 1 in the 1300 block of 187th Lane NE a wallet was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On Oct. 3 at Buchanan Street and 189th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 6 in the 18000 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 30 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE a real estate sign was stolen.

• On Oct. 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 1 in the 7300 block of Able Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Oct. 1 in the 8000 block of East River Road NE a cellphone was stolen.

• On Oct. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred. The suspect was located, and the stolen property was returned. No criminal actions were pursued.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5300 block of Horizon Drive NE a vehicle was stolen during a strong-arm carjacking robbery.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE medicine was stolen.

• On Oct. 3 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 3 in the 5300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Oct. 4 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen and replaced with another stolen license plate by a male suspect.

• On Oct. 4 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 4 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a boxed set of shock absorbers were stolen from a car wash.

• On Oct. 4 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a parking permit was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 5 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a side mirror was stolen.

Property damage

• On Oct. 2 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE the window of a work vehicle was damaged.

• On Oct. 3 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 in the 1400 block of West Danube Road NE there was a report of property damage.

• On Oct. 4 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a vehicle parked in a residential garage was damaged when a suspect attempted to pry out the windshield of the vehicle.

Assault

• On Sept. 30 in the 700 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE an assault was reported. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Oct. 1 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE school resource officers broke up several fights in the area involving students.

• On Oct. 2 in the 6600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault.

• On Oct. 2 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for second-degree assault and for making terroristic threats with a gun during a fight involving more than 100 people.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 1 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 73rd Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was seized at a traffic stop and sent for destruction.

• On Oct. 2 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a woman in a parking lot honking the horn of the vehicle she was in and yelling. When officers arrived, they found the woman unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen. The woman was provided medical attention and then arrested for third-degree drug possession, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding warrant and possession of a stolen vehicle.

• On Oct. 2 in the 150 block of 85th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of a stolen bike and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 51st Way NE a male driver involved in a crash was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession and was cited for driving after revocation.

• On Oct. 3 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a driver involved in a crash was arrested for DWI.

• On Oct. 3 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE an individual was found dead of a suspected drug overdose.

• On Oct. 3 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after driving while intoxicated with her child in the vehicle. The child was released to relatives.

• On Oct. 5 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE officers gave a warning to individuals who were smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked in a parking lot. The individuals were advised to leave the area, which they did.

• On Oct. 5 in the 7500 block of University East Service Drive NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 30 in the 6200 block of Riverview Terrace NE there was a report of a threat that occurred on a school bus. The incident report was forwarded to school resource officers for further investigation.

• On Oct. 4 in the 600 block of Mississippi Street NE an adult male with outstanding warrants was cited for fleeing officers on foot. He was transported by Allina EMS to a hospital for alleged narcotic ingestion. He was later arrested.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 4 in the 15800 block of Central Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Oct. 1 in the 15800 block of Central Avenue NE piping was stolen from a construction site.

• On Oct. 1 in the 13600 block of Van Buren Street NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Oct. 2 in the 16700 block of Lexington Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Oct. 2 in the 2400 block of 169th Avenue NE a propane tank was stolen.

• On Oct. 7 in the 17100 block of Lincoln Street NE three catalytic converters were stolen from work vehicles.

• On Oct. 7 in the 1200 block of Andover Boulevard NE six catalytic converters were stolen from work vehicles.

Property damage

• On Oct. 2 in the 100 block of 173rd Lane NE a home was vandalized with toilet paper and cheese.

NOWTHEN

Assault

• On Oct. 2 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW assault was reported.

OAK GROVE

Assault

• On Oct. 4 in the 18600 block of Lake George Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Oct. 4 in the 18600 block of Lake George Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.

ST. FRANCIS

Assault

• On Sept. 30 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW terroristic threats were reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Sept. 29 at Ambassador Boulevard NW and Bridge Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 1 in the 23100 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

Property damage

• On Sept. 29 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 4 in the 2700 block of 230th Lane NW a truck was vandalized.

• On Oct. 5 in the 6500 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 5 in the 22900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW property was damaged.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 1 in the 7900 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 1 in the 8000 block of Spring Lake Road NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Oct. 1 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 2 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 5 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 5 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.

• On Oct. 4 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE city property was damaged.

• On Oct. 6 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and University Avenue East Service Road NE three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.

Assault

• On Oct. 1 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault.

• On Oct. 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 5 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE drugs were located on school grounds.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 4 in the 1100 block of Able Street NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.

• On Oct. 6 in the 7400 block of Baker Street NE a male with outstanding warrants fled on foot from a traffic stop.

• On Oct. 7 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.

The Ramsey Police Department did not submit reports in time for publication this week.

