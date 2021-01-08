ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 23 in the 13600 block of Xavis Street NW mail was stolen overnight.

• On Dec. 29 in the 4000 block of 155th Avenue NW a title, medication and a Social Security card were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 29 in the 3500 block of 169th Lane NW a gun, glasses, prescription medication and tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

DWI

• On Dec. 28 in the 14000 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a driver stopped for expired tabs was found to be impaired. He was charged with third-degree DWI and had a .14 blood alcohol content.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 21 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Dec. 21 in the 800 block of North Street a license plate was reported stolen.

• On Dec. 22 in the 800 block of East River Road a package was stolen.

• On Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of South Ferry Road a theft was reported.

• On Dec. 22 in the 2400 block of Maple Lane a robbery was reported.

• On Dec. 26 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 27 in the 800 block of Adams Street a phone was reported stolen.

Property damage

• On Dec. 26 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue property was damaged.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 18 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a theft.

• On Dec. 18 in the 12200 block of Frazier Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered, and two suspects were arrested for receiving stolen property and/or possession of a controlled substance.

• On Dec. 18 in the 9200 block of Davenport Street NE multiple items were stolen from inside a vehicle.

• On Dec. 18 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 19 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male and female were arrested for shoplifting and having several outstanding felony warrants.

• On Dec. 20 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a misdemeanor theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

• On Dec. 20 in the 12400 block of Ulysses Street NE an armed robbery occurred at a store where an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

• On Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked locker.

• On Dec. 20 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE a package was stolen.

• On Dec. 20 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft.

• On Dec. 21 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a stolen vehicle was stopped and recovered while the juvenile driver was arrested.

• On Dec. 21 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a report of trespassing and an attempted theft at a construction site.

• On Dec. 21 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a male was cited for a theft by swindle.

• On Dec. 21 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an unknown male stole a carton of cigarettes.

• On Dec. 21 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 21 in the 4400 block of Saint Andrews Drive NE there was a report of a skimmed credit card being used.

• On Dec. 21 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a purse was stolen.

• On Dec. 22 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 22 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft occurred and the suspect left before officers arrived.

• On Dec. 22 in the 10300 block of Fillmore Place NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 22 in the 1700 block of 130th Avenue NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.

• On Dec. 22 in the 3100 block of 103rd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle, and a license plate was stolen from another vehicle.

• On Dec. 23 in the 12800 block of Chisholm Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 23 in the 1700 block of 130th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 23 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a report of counterfeit cash being used.

• On Dec. 23 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

• On Dec. 25 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE a storage unit was burglarized.

• On Dec. 26 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 27 in the 13100 block of Davenport Street NE there was a theft from a shed.

• On Dec. 27 in the 3600 block of 95th Avenue NE a stolen trailer was recovered.

• On Dec. 28 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 28 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE credit cards were stolen from a vehicle, and the suspects later attempted using them.

• On Dec. 29 in the 3700 block of 92nd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 29 in the 8800 block of Leyte Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway while it was left running.

• On Dec. 30 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a man was apprehended while attempting to steal.

Property damage

• On Dec. 18 in the 3000 block of 101st Avenue NE multiple vehicles were damaged.

• On Dec. 18 in the 3100 block of 123rd Court NE a garage door was damaged.

• On Dec. 18 in the 3100 block of 101st Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.

• On Dec. 19 in the 1800 block of 101st Avenue NE a city gas pump was damaged.

• On Dec. 22 in the 3400 block of 125th Drive NE there was a delayed report of property damage.

• On Dec. 22 in the 100 block of 112th Square NE a structure fire occurred. There were no injuries.

• On Dec. 27 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE a house window was damaged.

• On Dec. 28 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE windows were damaged.

• On Dec. 30 in the 2800 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE there was a house fire.

Assault

• On Dec. 19 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a report of a fight. All parties were gone prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Dec. 22 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Flowerfield Road NE a female reported a domestic assault by a male who could not be located.

• On Dec. 22 in the 11400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of multiple people breaking into a residence, assaulting two juvenile females and burglarizing the location.

• On Dec. 23 in the 300 block of 96th Lane NE an adult male was arrested for felony domestic assault.

• On Dec. 28 in the 2600 block of 93rd Avenue NE a male assaulted his girlfriend during an argument.

• On Dec. 30 at the intersection of 87th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street NE there was a domestic assault between a father and son and a fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE drugs were located in a stolen vehicle that was recovered.

• On Dec. 25 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE a male passed out in a store due to a drug overdose. The male was transported to a hospital for treatment.

• On Dec. 25 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street NE a male overdosed on heroin and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

• On Dec. 26 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Washington Street NE an adult male was given a verbal warning for possession of drug paraphernalia and jaywalking.

• On Dec. 27 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 28 in the 13100 block of Pierce Street NE an unresponsive male was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On Dec. 29 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of a mask mandate violation.

• On Dec. 30 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a threat of violence made with a firearm.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 22 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Dec. 23 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a burglary occurred.

• On Dec. 23 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 25 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 26 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

• On Dec. 26 in the 5100 block of Washington Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 26 in the 3800 block of Tyler Street NE a burglary occurred.

• On Dec. 28 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen when the keys were left inside the vehicle, which was still running.

• On Dec. 28 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE there was a theft from a parking garage.

Property damage

• On Dec. 22 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.

• On Dec. 22 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE criminal property damage occurred.

• On Dec. 24 in the 4100 block of Stinson Boulevard NE city property was damaged during a hit-and-run.

Assault

• On Dec. 27 in the 1200 block of 45th Avenue NE an assault occurred and property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 24 in the 2300 block of Maiden Lane NE an individual was arrested for providing false information to police officers and for having an outstanding warrant.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 24 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 25 in the 10700 block of Hummingbird Street NW mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 26 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a robbery occurred.

• On Dec. 26 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 26 in the 1700 block of 121st Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 26 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 27 in the 13100 block of Meadowood Curve NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 27 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 27 in the 500 block of 105th Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 28 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 28 in the 13100 block of Meadowood Curve NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 28 in the 1700 block of 121st Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 29 in the 1800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 29 in the 600 block of 84th Lane NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Dec. 30 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Dec. 24 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW property was damaged.

• On Dec. 28 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Dec. 28 in the 2900 block of 123rd Avenue NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Dec. 25 in the 10300 block of Tamarack Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 25 in the 1100 block of 104th Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 26 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Dec. 28 in the 12100 block of Thrush Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 28 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW an assault occurred.

• On Dec. 30 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 30 in the 10200 block of Linnet Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On Dec. 27 near the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Arrowhead Circle NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

EAST BETHEL

Property damage

• On Dec. 24 in the 20400 block of Austin Street NE a garage door was damaged by juveniles.

• On Dec. 30 in the 20100 block of Austin Street NE a lock on a trailer was cut, and there was an attempt to steal it.

Assault

• On Dec. 27 in the 1100 block of 231 Lane NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 23 in the 1600 block of 229 Lane NE a caller reported receiving blackmail threats including pictures of decapitated heads and demands for $2,900.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 23 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of an unidentified male who was involved in a theft.

• On Dec. 23 in the 200 block of 67th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Dec. 23 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE lottery tickets were stolen.

• On Dec. 23 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 23 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.

• On Dec. 23 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE two individuals were involved in a theft. One individual was cited for disorderly conduct, and the other individual fled on foot while in possession of shoplifting gear and was not caught or identified.

• On Dec. 23 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE tools and a firearm were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 26 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE there was a theft.

• On Dec. 26 in the 100 block of 79th Way NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 27 in the 500 block of Cheri Lane NE an individual was involved in a robbery and fled prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Dec. 27 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE an individual reported someone attempted to steal a tire from her vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot.

• On Dec. 27 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen and later located, unoccupied in Cambridge.

• On Dec. 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 28 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 29 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 29 in the 1500 block of Gardena Avenue NE a package was stolen.

• On Dec. 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft outside a business. Criminal charges are not being pursued.

Property damage

• On Dec. 25 in the 7500 block of Alden Way NE a mailbox was run over by an unknown vehicle.

• On Dec. 28 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Dec. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was maced at a store. The woman declined medical assistance.

• On Dec. 24 at 550 Osborne Road NE an assault was reported on staff at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.

• On Dec. 25 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE there was an assault. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Dec. 26 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against his girlfriend, interference with a 911 call and criminal property damage

.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 25 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE there was a complaint of a marijuana smell coming from an apartment. Officers did locate an odor of marijuana, but could not determine where it originated from.

• On Dec. 27 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 25 in the 7300 block of West Circle Drive NE life-saving efforts were performed on an elderly female who was found not breathing. The female was later declared dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On Dec. 27 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE a male was reported as missing, but was later located by the Bloomington Police Department and transported back to Fridley.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 23 in the 13800 block of Lincoln Street NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.

• On Dec. 23 in the 2200 block of 147th Lane NE outgoing mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 30 in the 14400 block of Highway 65 NE two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 28 in the 1800 block of 140th Avenue NE a caller reported receiving a text threatening death with photos of dead people and demanding $2,000.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 30 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a trailer was stolen.

OAK GROVE

Assault

• On Dec. 25 in the 21000 block of Lake George Drive NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 8 in the 6000 block of 167th Avenue NW a subwoofer was stolen from a vehicle.

Assault

• On Dec. 6 in the 152nd Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges after reportedly threatening to burn a house down with his girlfriend in it.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 28 in the 1100 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Dec. 26 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a male broke a window while trying to get into a residence during a domestic incident.

• On Dec. 29 at the intersection of Manor Drive NE and Able Street NE a water main broke, causing the road to buckle.

• On Dec. 30 in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Dec. 25 in the 8100 block of Pleasant View Drive NE there was a domestic assault between siblings.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 27 in the 3600 block of 225th Lane NW Christmas trees were stolen from a front yard.

