ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of 140th Lane NW tools were stolen from an unsecured garage.
• On Dec. 27 in the 15000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a business was broken into, but nothing valuable was stolen.
• On Dec. 27 in the 1400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a business’ electronic lock was taken off the door but the business wasn’t entered.
• On Dec. 29 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a phone and jacket were stolen from a business.
Assault
• On Dec. 24 in the 2800 block of 141st Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 20 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.
•On Dec. 20 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue ear buds were stolen.
• On Dec. 23 in the 800 block of West Garfield Street mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 24 in the 900 block of Westwood Lane theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street theft was reported.
• On Dec. 25 in the 600 block of East River Road residential burglary was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 26 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 21 at Seventh Avenue and East Main Street marijuana was found during a traffic stop.
Property damage
• On Dec. 22 in the 200 block of Harrison Street city property was damaged.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 24 in the 10900 block of Radisson Road NE two vehicles were stolen while parked at gas pumps.
• On Dec. 24 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a burglary at an apartment building.
• On Dec. 25 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle. The stolen property was later located on a suspect involved in a separate incident.
• On Dec. 28 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE there was a report of counterfeit money being used at a business.
• On Dec. 28 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 29 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for a theft, providing officers with false information and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 29 in the 11300 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 25 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE an arson incident occurred.
• On Dec. 27 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a report that an unknown male caused felony level property damage at two businesses.
Assault
• On Dec. 24 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic abuse no contact order violation and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 26 in the 11400 block of Fifth Place NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault at a residence.
• On Dec. 28 in the 3200 block of 89th Drive NE a gunshot victim was transported to a hospital.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 25 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW three males were arrested for drug possession, fleeing officers on foot and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 25 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 103rd Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal, gross misdemeanor DWI and driving without a valid license.
• On Dec. 25 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 26 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male in an out-of-state vehicle with license plates that did not match was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 27 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a man was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 26 in the 10300 block of Flanders Street NE a report was submitted to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.
• On Dec. 30 in the 12600 block of Tyler Circle NE a 104-year-old female, who had a do-not-resuscitate order, died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 21 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 22 in the 3900 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 23 in the 4800 block of Sixth Street NE a second-degree burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 24 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a second-degree burglary and third-degree property damage occurred.
• On Dec. 27 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 27 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 21 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE criminal property damage occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 4600 block of Washington Street NE property damage occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 26 in the 500 block of Huset Parkway NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DUI after being involved in a crash.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 23 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 23 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft of a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 23 in the 9800 block of Avocet Street NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 23 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 23 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 23 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 25 in the 800 block of 98th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 25 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 27 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 27 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 1000 block of 109th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 4000 block of 115th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 11100 block of Bittersweet Street NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 28 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 28 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 28 in the 11500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 23 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 23 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 24 in the 2200 block of 131st Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 28 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 24 on Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On Dec. 25 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and East River Road NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Dec. 25 at Highway 10 NW and Creek Meadow Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Dec. 25 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 105th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 26 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Zilla Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 27 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 28 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 29 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Dec. 23 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue city property was damaged.
• On Dec. 23 in the 11500 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 23 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 28 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 24 at Foley Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On Dec. 25 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Silverod Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 24 at Wild Rice Drive NE and 201st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Dec. 25 at Highway 65 NE and Viking Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 22 in the 5900 block of Main Street NE two unknown suspects broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. The suspects fraudulently purchased over $700-worth of merchandise from a local home improvement store using cards from the wallet.
• On Dec. 22 in the 400 block of 71st Avenue NE a vehicle was broken into, and multiple items were stolen, including cards that were later used for fraudulent transactions. One individual was later arrested.
• On Dec. 23 in the 200 block of Panorama Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 23 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a burglary at a business occurred.
• On Dec. 25 on the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 25 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Dec. 26 in the 5200 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dec. 26 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE an individual’s house and car keys were stolen from inside a locker.
• On Dec. 27 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen after it was left running with the keys in the ignition.
• On Dec. 27 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen after it was left unoccupied while running in a driveway.
• On Dec. 27 in the 7800 block of Main Street NE a garage door opener was stolen from inside a work truck.
• On Dec. 27 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. The Roseville Police Department later recovered the vehicle unoccupied.
• On Dec. 27 in the 0 block of 66th Way NE multiple items were stolen from a home’s garage during a burglary.
• On Dec. 28 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a man stole a woman’s purse from her vehicle while she was pumping gas.
Property damage
• On Dec. 22 in the 5400 block of Horizon Drive NE two vehicles in a residential driveway had one tire punctured.
• On Dec. 22 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE property damage occurred.
• On Dec. 24 in the 8100 block of East River Road NE wires were cut and removed from the ceiling of a business by an individual.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 26 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE officers provided life saving measures to an individual who experienced an overdose. The individual was then transported to a hospital by Allina EMS.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 22 in the 6000 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 22 in the 5300 block of Matterhorn Drive NE police officers and EMS responded to a medical call for an unresponsive person. The individual was declared dead at the scene. No lifesaving measures were conducted. The individual died of natural causes.
• On Dec. 27 in the 6300 block of Jackson Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 28 in the 1000 block of Hathaway Lane NE a residential fire occurred.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 24 in the 16800 block of Highway 64 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off an RV.
• On Dec. 24 in the 700 block of 158th Avenue NE a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 26 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a storage unit was broken into but nothing of value was stolen.
•On Dec. 27 in the 14100 block of Coral Sea Street NE electronics and tools were stolen from an unsecured fish house.
Property damage
• On Dec. 26 in the 17100 block of Xylite Street NE a home was egged.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 27 in the 9200 block of Viking Boulevard NW cash was stolen from a church.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 24 in the 2100 block of 202nd Avenue NW tools were stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 12 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 13 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Dec. 14 in the 7000 block of Sunwood Drive NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Dec. 15 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 15 in the 6600 block of Alpine Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 14 in the 6000 block of 157th Lane NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Dec. 16 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 10 in the 15200 block of Tiger Street NW hypodermic needles were found.
• On Dec. 11 at Highway 10 NW and Alpine Drive NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Dec. 12 in the 14800 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 14 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW drugs were found in a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 10 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW a vehicle’s windows were smashed.
• On Dec. 13 in the 7000 block of 168th Lane NW property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 16 in the 14100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 27 at Ambassador Boulevard NW and 232nd Avenue NW drugs were found during a vehicle stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 24 in the 8200 block of Fillmore Street NE an attempted burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 24 in the 8000 block of Hayes Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 25 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 27 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Dec. 27 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dec. 29 in the 8100 block of Cleveland Street NE a stolen vehicle with a different vehicle’s stolen license plates was recovered.
Property damage
• On Dec. 24 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 24 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 27 at the intersection of Sanburnol Drive NE and Elm Drive NE a vehicle fled from police officers.
• On Dec. 27 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE an adult female died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
