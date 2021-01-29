ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 13600 block of Martin Street NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle while the owner was in a restaurant.
• On Jan. 20 in the 3200 block of 181 Avenue NW an Amazon-based scam with someone posing as the Cyber Crime Department to fix a charge resulted in the loss of $9,800.
• On Jan. 20 in the 600 block of 141 Lane NW the front license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 in the 2400 block of 133rd Lane NW a home and vehicle were egged overnight.
Assault
• On Jan. 18 in the 15800 block of University Avenue NW a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 12 in the 2700 block of ninth Lane a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 13 in the 800 block of Highway 10 a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 14 in the 3200 block of Zuni Street scrap metal was stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 700 block of East River Road a toolbox was stolen from an underground garage.
• On Jan. 16 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 700 block of East River Road a theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 17 in the 1800 block of Second Avenue a theft occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 16 in the 3700 block of St. Francis Boulevard a woman was arrested on assault charges after pulling a knife on a man.
DWI
• On Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 a man was stopped and arrested on second-degree DWI charges.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 15 in the 13000 block of Van Buren Street NE an iPhone was stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 1500 block of 94th Lane NE there was an attempted theft that resulted in property damage.
• On Jan. 15 in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE Blaine police officers assisted Chisago County with locating a stolen vehicle.
• On Jan. 16 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.
• On Jan. 16 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE counterfeit currency was used.
• On Jan. 16 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male and female were arrested for shoplifting, providing officers with another person’s name, driving after cancellation and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 16 in the 2800 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen overnight and property was damaged.
• On Jan. 17 in the 10700 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, being ineligible possession of a firearm and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 17 in the 1100 block of 115th Circle NE two suspects were involved in a theft.
• On Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a catalytic was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 18 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a customer used a counterfeit $20 bill.
• On Jan. 18 in the 8300 block of West 35W Service Drive NE two loaded 9 mm magazines were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Jan. 18 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Jan. 18 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Jan. 18 in the 8400 block of West 35W Service Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 19 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 16 in the 12200 block of Jefferson Street NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 16 in the 11000 block of Washington Street NE landscaping was damaged.
• On Jan. 16 in the 9400 block of Edison Street NE property was damaged during a domestic situation. The parties involved were separated by officers.
• On Jan. 19 in the 12000 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a structure fire.
• On Jan. 19 in the 2800 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 15 in the 12700 block of Tyler Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 17 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a male was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.
• On Jan. 18 in the 8500 block of Cottagewood Terrace NE a client assaulted a staff member at a business.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 15 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE two adult males were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, having outstanding warrants, driving after revocation, having expired registration, having no proof of insurance and/or providing false information to police officers.
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver, who was involved in a crash, was arrested for a DWI, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and for having an outstanding warrant after he was involved in a crash.
• On Jan. 18 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE an intoxicated driver in a drive-thru was arrested for second-degree DWI and having an open bottle.
• On Jan. 19 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for DWI, second-degree test refusal, having an open bottle, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an outstanding felony warrant and driving after cancellation.
• On Jan. 21 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 16 in the 8800 block of Leyte Street NE there was a complaint of an individual’s male neighbor indecently exposing himself while he was masturbating on his bed with the shades open.
• On Jan. 19 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Fireside Drive NE in Fridley Blaine police officers assisted the Fridley Police Department with creating a perimeter after a vehicle pursuit.
• On Jan. 21 in the 1000 block of 87th Avenue NE officers located a vehicle in a city park’s parking lot, where the occupants appeared to be engaging in sexual intercourse. The male passenger was arrested for running from police officers on foot, providing false information, using force and having multiple outstanding warrants.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 12 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 15 in the 4200 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 16 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle including a credit card that was later fraudulently used.
• On Jan. 17 in the 4900 block of West Upland Crest NE a 2013 Ford Escape was stolen.
• On Jan. 18 in the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 14 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a Minneapolis male was arrested for DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 12 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE there was a report sent to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 14 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 15 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 15 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 15 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a garage burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 15 in the 12100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 18 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 18 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 19 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 20 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 20 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a burglary resulted in stolen tools.
• On Jan. 20 in the 11500 block of Eagle Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 14 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a second-degree assault occurred.
DWI
• On Jan. 15 near the intersection of Marigold Street NW and 132nd Avenue NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 19 near the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a motorist was charged with second-degree DWI.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On Jan. 17 in the 22100 block of Quincy Street NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 13 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered. A different vehicle’s license plate was located inside the vehicle.
• On Jan. 13 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle’s rims were stolen, and the hubs were damaged in the process.
• On Jan. 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a package was stolen from the lobby of an apartment complex.
• On Jan. 15 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a tailgate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 16 in the 7100 block of East River Road NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE a woman reported that she suspects her mother and sister stole her dog because they believed she was starving the animal. There was no license for the dog, no evidence of current vaccinations and no veterinary records.
• On Jan. 16 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male stole several packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.
• On Jan. 16 in the 5200 block of Buchanan Street NE license plates were stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle and license plate were recovered.
• On Jan. 17 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 17 in the 6300 block of Van Buren Street NE a woman reported that she believes an unknown guest stole her iPad.
• On Jan. 18 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 19 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a woman reported her boyfriend stole her phone.
Property damage
• On Jan. 14 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE there was a report of a male who had broken a vehicle’s window with a shovel.
• On Jan. 16 in the 5800 block of Fourth Street NE two vehicles owned by a woman were damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 14 in the 7800 block of Firwood Way NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault against his wife and stepson.
• On Jan. 15 in the 7000 block of Highway 65 NE a male assaulted the person he was being interviewed by.
• On Jan. 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and breaking her computer.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 73rd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree test refusal.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of 64th Avenue NE a male overdosed and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Jan. 17 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, having multiple outstanding warrants and providing false information to police officers.
• On Jan. 9 at 550 Osborne Road NE a patient assaulted a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus staff member.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult female human trafficking prostitution victim was located and offered services for help, but she declined.
• On Jan. 15 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE Fridley police officers provided an escort to a woman who believed people were squatting in her apartment. Three people were trespassed from the apartment.
• On Jan. 15 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a report of an individual being stalked.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 19 in the 4400 block of 167th Avenue NE Amazon packages were stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 in the 3500 block of Woodland Drive NE a small-caliber bullet shattered a basement door window.
DWI
• On Jan. 16 in the 15800 block of Lexington Avenue NE a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a 0.22 blood alcohol content after a single-vehicle crash.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 21 in the 3100 block of 207th Avenue NW a vehicle window was smashed overnight.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of 233rd Lane NW a resident’s ex-boyfriend came to their home and smashed a window.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 16 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 18 in the 7800 block of Tyler Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 19 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 19 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On Jan. 20 in the 1100 block of County Road 10 NE license plates were stolen.
• On Jan. 20 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of Wyldwood Lane NE an individual’s son stole their vehicle.
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Middletown Road NE a street sign was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 18 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 19 in the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE there was an assault between friends.
The City of Ramsey did not submit police reports for this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.