ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 3400 block of 139th Avenue NW a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.
•On Jan. 19 in the 15200 block of Partridge Street NW a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Jan. 19 in the 15200 block of Verdin Street NW a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Assault
• On Jan. 19 in the 3800 block of 169th Lane NW a man was arrested for assaulting his wife.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 20 in the 13600 block of Martin Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 11 in the 800 block of River Lane theft was reported.
• On Jan. 11 in the 700 block of Southview Drive license plates were stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 2700 block of Fairoak Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 13 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
• On Jan. 14 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.
• On Jan. 14 in the 800 block of East River Road theft was reported.
• On Jan. 16 in the 2600 block of 9th Lane theft was reported.
• On Jan. 15 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue residential burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 13 in the 800 block of East River Road residential burglary was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 11 in the 300 block of Fremont Street assault was reported.
• On Jan. 13 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 15 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue assault was reported.
• On Jan. 16 in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 12 at West Main Street and Ferry Street a driver was arrested for drug possession.
• On Jan. 13 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Riverdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 16 in the 900 block of 40th Lane a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Jan. 13 in the 2300 block of Sixth Avenue vandalism was reported.
• On Jan. 13 in the 2300 block of Sixth Avenue property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 16 in the 2200 block of Ferry Street a driver fled police in a vehicle.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 15 in the 1500 block of 91st Avenue NE a tow truck was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 100 block of 96th Lane NE stolen property from a Minneapolis burglary was recovered.
• On Jan. 16 in the 9700 block of Ulysses Street NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
• On Jan. 16 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 17 in the 1500 block of 93rd Lane NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Jan. 18 at 398 Northtown Drive NE a cellphone was stolen from the food court at Northtown Mall.
• On Jan. 18 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Jan. 19 in the 2400 block of Cloud Drive NE packages were stolen from a porch.
• On Jan. 20 in the 9400 block of Able Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter that resulted in property damage to the vehicle.
Property damage
• On Jan. 15 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Lexington Avenue NE a vehicle drove into a ditch, struck a light pole and then left the scene.
• On Jan. 15 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged inside a car wash.
• On Jan. 16 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 16 in the 300 block of 107th Avenue NE two tires were damaged on a vehicle.
• On Jan. 17 in the 12200 block of Davenport Street NE a mailbox was hit and damaged by a vehicle.
Assault
• On Jan. 14 in the 4100 block of Austin Street NE a juvenile was arrested for a domestic assault against a sibling.
• On Jan. 18 in the 4700 lock of North Road NE an assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 14 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE marijuana was seized during a traffic stop from a driver who was cited for driving after revocation, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and for a hands-free violation for using a phone while driving.
• On Jan. 15 in the 600 block of 117th Circle NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and underage consumption.
• On Jan. 15 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a driver was arrested for controlled substance DUI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 15 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Highway 10 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 15 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE the driver of a vehicle off road was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 16 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and 89th Avenue NE a driver was cited and a passenger arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and/or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Quail Creek Parkway NE the driver of a truck that hit multiple parked vehicles was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 19 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• On Jan. 19 in the 11000 block of Tyler Street NE two men reported they felt tired after snorting cocaine. Both men refused medical care.
• On Jan. 20 in the 10900 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of marijuana, for having an outstanding warrant and for possession of a pistol without a permit.
• On Jan. 20 at the intersection of 95th Lane NE and Polk Street NE two individuals were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of stolen property, firearms violations and/or having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 20 at the intersection of 104th Lane NE and Johnson Street NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Jan. 20 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a disorderly juvenile student was found in possession of a tobacco product while at school.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 14 in the 800 block of 120th Lane NE a house fire occurred that started in the home’s garage.
• On Jan. 17 in the 8700 block of Davenport Street NE an individual died of suspected natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 11 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a theft occurred of goods with an estimated value of $11,280.
• On Jan. 11 in the 4100 block of Fifth Street NE a residential burglary occurred. The stolen goods had an estimated value of $1,900 was stolen.
• On Jan. 12 at 4864 Central Ave. NE in Hilltop there was a delayed report of a burglary at Pooja Grocers. The stolen goods had an estimated value of $8,000.
• On Jan. 12 in the 4400 block of Benjamin Street NE there was a theft by swindle incident with an estimated cost of $1,200.
• On Jan. 14 in the 3700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE a theft occurred of goods with an estimated value of $1,500.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 13 in the 9100 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 13 in the 11200 block of Osage Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 13 in the 3700 block of 123rd Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 13 in the 100 block of 105th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 13 in the 3700 block of 131st Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 14 in the 10 block of 85th Avenue NW robbery was reported.
• On Jan. 15 in the 500 block of 90th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 15 in the 10 block of 102nd Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 17 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 17 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 17 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW robbery was reported.
•On Jan. 18 in the 10900 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 15 in the 11400 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 16 in the 12100 block of Killdeer Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Jan. 16 in the 1200 block of 105th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 17 in the 3600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Jan. 19 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 14 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 14 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Robinson drive NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On Jan. 14 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW drugs were reported.
•On Jan. 15 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 16 at Egret Boulevard NW and Wintergreen Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 18 at Crooked Lake Boulevard NW and 123rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI and controlled substance possession.
• On Jan. 19 in the 11700 block of Xeon Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On Jan. 19 in the 11700 block of Xeon Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 13 in the 2900 block of 109th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1600 block of 106th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 15 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 18 in the 12400 block of Drake Street NW property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 19 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 14 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On Jan. 16 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a suspect fled police on foot.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 12 in the 7800 block of Beech Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 7500 block of Able Street NE there was a report of jewelery being stolen.
• On Jan. 14 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 14 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 14 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle out of Brooklyn Center was recovered.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a residential burglary occurred. A suspect was not immediately located.
• On Jan. 15 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 15 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE there was a report that $750 in pizza was stolen from a truck and a lock was damaged.
• On Jan. 16 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE there was a reported theft where someone attempted to steal a vehicle’s tires.
• On Jan. 16 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an officer was conducting random license plate queries in a parking lot of a business where he found a vehicle with stolen license plates. The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The officer did not pursue.
• On Jan. 16 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot and recovered.
• On Jan. 16 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE an ice fishing house was damaged, and a piece of equipment was stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 17 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 4700 block of Third Street NE a residential burglary occurred where a woman and her boyfriend were held at knifepoint and had their cellphones stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported that they’d tracked and found their own stolen vehicle. A juvenile female was located in the vehicle and was transported to a hospital after she said she ingested narcotics. The female was released into a parent’s custody.
• On Jan. 18 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a male used a company credit card fraudulently to purchase gas for his vehicle. The man agreed to reimburse the company.
• On Jan. 18 in the 400 block of 57th Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 18 in the 200 block of Osborne Road NE a burglary at a business occurred where individuals broke into a store and stole money from a safe.
Property damage
• On Jan. 13 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of property damage.
• On Jan. 14 in the 200 block of 79th Way NE there was a report of property damage.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE there was a property damage crash that occurred involving a bus. There were no reported injuries.
• On Jan. 15 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE a window was damaged.
• On Jan. 17 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a parked vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 13 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE two employees were involved in a physical altercation. Both parties decided not to bring charges against each other and agreed to separate.
• On Jan. 14 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Jan. 15 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Jan. 16 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault against a roommate.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 12 in the 200 block of Christenson Way NE an individual was found dead during a welfare check. The individual appeared to have died a week ago.
• On Jan. 12 in the 800 block of Kennanston Drive NE a structure fire occurred. All parties were evacuated from the residence.
• On Jan. 13 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of smoke coming from an apartment. A Fridley officer found the unit to be on fire. Fridley Fire Department and other agencies responded and extinguished the fire.
• On Jan. 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle backed up into two individuals, who experienced minor injuries.
HAM LAKE
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 17 at 153rd Avenue and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 19900 block of Birchwood Lane NW a package was stolen.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 4700 block of 217th Avenue NW shoes were stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 31 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW a business was burglarized.
• On Jan. 2 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 4 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW license plates were stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 1 in the 15900 block of Ebony Street NW assault was reported.
• On Jan. 3 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW terroristic threats were reported.
• On Jan. 5 in the 6700 block of 166th Lane NW terroristic threats were reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 31 in the 9100 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 1 in the 15000 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Jan. 17 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 14 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 17 in the 8000 block of Fifth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 8300 block of Pierce Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 19 in the 8100 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 15 in the 1500 block of Ballantyne Lane NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 17 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
