ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 10 in the 13800 block of Evergreen Street NW mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 11 in the 300 block of 139th Lane NW mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 13 in the 4100 block of 145th Lane NW guns and bedding were stolen from a home during a burglary.

• On Jan 13 in the 3600 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.

• On Jan. 13 in the 16100 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

• On Jan. 14 in the 14600 block of Grouse Street NW a purse was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

• On Jan. 14 in the 1700 block of 147th Lane NW a wallet was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

Assault

• On Jan. 9 in the 3800 block of 174th Avenue NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 5 in the 400 block of West Main Street a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street a package was stolen.

• On Jan. 10 in the 800 block of West Main Street a theft was reported.

Property damage

• On Jan. 5 in the 1100 block of Lund Boulevard an attempted vehicle theft resulted in damage to the vehicle.

• On Jan. 7 in the 300 block of Coolidge Street ice chunks were thrown at a vehicle window, and another car was keyed.

DWI

• On Jan. 8 near the intersection of Ferry Street and Highway 10 a motorist was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after a single-vehicle crash

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 8 in the 11300 block of 113th Square NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 8 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was an attempted theft by swindle.

• On Jan. 8 in the 10400 block of Fillmore Place NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 9 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE counterfeit currency was used.

• On Jan. 9 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a burglary from a mall kiosk where forced entry was made.

• On Jan. 9 in the 8800 block of Hastings Circle NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 9 in the 0 block of 116th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.

• On Jan. 10 in the 10100 block of Lever Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 11 in the 900 block of 121st Avenue NE there was an attempted check fraud.

• On Jan. 12 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an adult female attempted to pass counterfeit money at a business.

• On Jan. 12 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 12 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 12 in the 1600 block of Radisson Road NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Jan. 12 in the 10100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.

• On Jan. 12 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a theft.

• On Jan. 14 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was an employee theft at a business.

• On Jan. 14 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Able Street NE there was a power line fire.

Assault

• On Jan. 9 in the 600 block of 100th Court NE a juvenile male was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On Jan. 10 in the 11700 block of Van Buren Street NE males were involved in a fight at a party. Officers separated the males.

• On Jan. 10 in the 13000 block of Leyte Circle NE there was a mutual fight between sisters. No injuries were reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 10 in the 11600 block of Sunset Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 14 in the 100 block of 111th Square NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and for having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 8 in the 900 block of 104th Lane NE a woman was found not breathing. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On Jan. 12 in the 8500 block of Springbrook Drive NE a male was given a verbal warning for indecent exposure for urinating in public.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 5 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 7 in an unspecified location there was a theft.

• On Jan. 9 in the 5100 block of Seventh Street NE a package was stolen.

• On Jan. 10 in the 600 block of 46th Avenue NE there was a second-degree burglary.

• On Jan. 11 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Jan. 11 in the 5000 block of 51st Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

Property damage

• On Jan. 6 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of vandalism.

• On Jan. 8 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a vending machine was damaged.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 7 in the 600 block of 85th Lane NW a theft was reported.

• On Jan. 7 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 7 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 7 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 8 in the 2400 block of 106th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 8 in the 10200 block of Nightingale Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 9 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW a business was burgled.

• On Jan. 9 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 9 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 9 in the 1300 block of 119th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 10 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 10 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 10 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 10 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 11 in the 400 block of 104th Lane NW mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 11 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 12 in the 10400 block of Yukon Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 12 in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a business was burgled.

• On Jan. 12 in the 1300 block of 105th Lane NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 13 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 13 in the 11400 block of Robinson Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 13 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.

Property damage

• On Jan. 7 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Jan. 9 in the 1400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Jan. 12 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On Jan. 10 in the 10300 block of Xavis Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On Jan. 8 near the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Bittersweet Street NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 12 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW a motorist was charged with first-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 13 near the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Butternut Street NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 12 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 11 in the 19100 block of Staples Street NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

• On Jan. 13 in the 20400 block of Monroe Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 13 in the 1200 block of 185th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.

• On Jan. 14 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle with the keys left in it was stolen.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE Fridley police officers arrested a male suspect who was involved in a theft out of Maple Grove.

• On Jan. 6 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle West a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

• On Jan. 7 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a male was arrested for a theft and for fleeing police officers on foot.

• On Jan. 7 in the 200 block of Longfellow Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was cited and released for a theft.

• On Jan. 7 in the 7100 block of Commerce Circle West a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 7 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a work bag was stolen from a vehicle that was entered through a window that was broken in.

• On Jan. 7 in the 200 block of 69th Place NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 7 in the 200 block of Liberty Street NE a woman’s Social Security card and paper Minnesota driving permit were stolen from her purse.

• On Jan. 7 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 7 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Jan. 8 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE a package was stolen from a porch.

• On Jan. 8 in the 6300 block of Jefferson Street NE a woman’s now ex-boyfriend sent threatening messages to his now ex-girlfriend after he stole her debit card and car without permission while they were staying at an Arden Hills Hotel. The car was later returned.

• On Jan. 8 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 8 in the 5400 block of West Brenner Pass NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 8 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a scooter and a vehicle were stolen from inside an unattached garage during a burglary.

• On Jan. 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male and a female stole a vehicle.

• On Jan. 9 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a woman’s credit card was used locally after it was stolen from her vehicle.

• On Jan. 9 in the 5400 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 10 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

• On Jan. 11 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male reported he had given a friend his account and password information and his friend withdrew large amounts of money.

• On Jan. 11 in the 5400 block of Matterhorn Drive NE a snowblower was stolen.

• On Jan. 11 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE a male passed a forged check at a drive-up teller window. After the teller realized it was forged the male fled leaving behind the check and his identification card.

• On Jan. 11 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Jan. 12 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Jan. 12 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 12 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a felony theft for stealing merchandise.

• On Jan. 12 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a stolen vehicle was recovered during a verbal domestic.

Property damage

• On Jan. 7 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.

• On Jan. 7 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a windshield was damaged.

• On Jan. 11 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE the barbed wire on the top of a fence at a business was cut.

• On Jan. 12 in the 6500 block of Main Street NE there was a vehicle fire.

Assault

• On Jan. 6 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault against a male and for interfering with a 911 call.

• On Jan. 8 in the 5600 block of Sixth Street NE a male was hit in the head with a baseball at a residence. The male declined any services from the police officer.

• On Jan. 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male assaulted loss prevention staff at a store when they tried to detain him for shoplifting. The male left the store after the assault.

• On Jan. 10 in the 500 block of 63rd Avenue NE 11 shots were fired into a residence in a drive-by shooting causing property damage. There were no injuries.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 12 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male overdosed on heroin. The male was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.

• On Jan. 12 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.

• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of Lincoln Street NE and Seventh Avenue NE a driver, who was speeding, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 11 in the 7600 block of Bacon Drive NE a male threatened to kill a female, so the female’s son called police officers. The incident was forwarded to Adult Protection.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 8 in the 1000 block of McKay Drive NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 11 in the 1600 block of 145th Avenue NE a package was stolen.

Assault

• On Jan. 8 in the 17800 block of Fillmore Street NE a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 18 in the 16600 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a man was arrested on burglary charges.

• On Dec. 21 in the 15200 block of Sodium Street NW a flag was stolen.

• On Dec. 22 in an undisclosed location a gun and holster was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 23 in an undisclosed location four tires were stolen off a vehicle.

• On Dec. 23 in the 7200 block of 150th Lane NW a license plate was stolen off a truck.

Property damage

• On Dec. 18 in the 16600 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a man smashed a window and fled on a bicycle. He was later located, arrested and charged with property damage and a burglary that occurred in the same block.

• On Dec. 20 in the 15400 block of Tungsten Street NW downspouts were reported stolen.

• On Dec. 24 in an undisclosed block of Sunwood Drive NW property damage was reported.

Assault

• On Dec. 21 in an undisclosed block of Rhinestone Street NW an 18-year-old man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 22 in an undisclosed location criminal sexual conduct was reported.

ST. FRANCIS

Property damage

• On Jan. 11 in the 22700 block of Vintage Street NW a rear windshield was damaged.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 9 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 11 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

• On Jan. 12 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE there was a residential burglary.

• On Jan. 12 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.

• On Jan. 14 in the 1200 block of County Road 10 NE a license plate was stolen.

Property damage

• On Jan. 13 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a domestic assault.

