ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 10 in the 16600 block of Inca Street NW tools were stolen from a vehicle with its windows smashed.
• On Jan. 11 in the 13900 block of Orchid Street NW cash and a backpack were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Jan. 11 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW jewelry was stolen.
• On Jan. 11 in the 15500 block of Xeon Street NW a wallet was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 3 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 3 in the 4200 block of Parkview Lane theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 800 block of East River Road a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 5 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Branch Avenue theft was reported.
• On Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Harrison Street theft was reported.
• On Jan. 8 in the 700 block of West Main Street theft was reported.
• On Jan. 5 in the 600 block of East River Road residential burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 7 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
• On Jan. 7 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 3 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• ON Jan. 3 in the 800 block of East River Road drugs were reported.
• On Jan. 5 at Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On Jan. 5 at Seventh Avenue and Lincoln Street a driver was arrested for drug paraphernalia possession, driving after revocation, illegally possessing a firearm, and he had a warrant.
• On Jan. 9 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a man was arrested for refusing a DWI test.
Property damage
• On Jan. 9 in the 200 block of Jackson Street property was damaged.
• On Jan. 9 in the 900 block of Bob Ehlen Drive property damage was reported.
BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit a public safety report this week.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 1 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 5 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 7 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of Second Street NE vandalism was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 6 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 6 in the 11200 block of Osage Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 8 in the 10 block of 85th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 8 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 8 in the 13100 block of Meadowwood Way NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 9 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 9 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 10 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 10 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 10 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 10 in the 11100 block of Swallow Street NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 11 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 11 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 11 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 12 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 12 in the 9400 block of Foley Boulevard NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 3200 block of 129th Lane NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 8 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 8 in the 13200 block of Bittersweet Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 9 in the 10200 block of Tamarack Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 11 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Jan. 12 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bomb threat was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 7 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 7 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW controlled substance possession was reported.
• On Jan. 9 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 133rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 9 at Highway 47 NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 10 at East River Road NW and 89th Avenue NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On Jan. 11 at Foley Boulevard NW and 109th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Jan. 7 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW city property was damaged.
• On Jan. 8 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 9 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 10 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and East River Road NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 7 at Highway 65 NE and Viking Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 5 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE blank checks were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male employee at a business was arrested for stealing from his employer.
• On Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 6 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for theft.
• On Jan. 7 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 8 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 8 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of stolen property.
• On Jan. 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman was arrested for a theft, possession of multiple illicit substances and a firearm without a permit.
• On Jan. 9 in the 5800 block of Third Street NE property was stolen.
• On Jan. 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was cited for a theft and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 9 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 10 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a toolbox was stolen from the bed of a truck.
• On Jan. 10 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE a wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 10 in the 300 block of 66th Avenue NE tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Jan. 11 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen from a truck.
Property damage
• On Jan. 5 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE property was damaged during a domestic incident.
• On Jan. 5 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 5 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a fight occurred between two women. One female was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of a pistol without a permit, while the other woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 8 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault, burglary and making threats of violence.
• On Jan. 9 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported she was assaulted with a pool ball at a bar the prior night.
• On Jan. 10 in the 600 block of Hugo Street NE officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault between a mother and daughter. Officers determined the mother and daughter were mutually combative, and they were told to separate.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 5 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE there was a report that a female driver in the area and had struck parked vehicles and failed to stop or notify the vehicles’ owners of the damage. The driver was later located and arrested for fourth-degree DWI and DWI test refusal, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an open bottle and for leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Jan. 6 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE an individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for violating a harassment restraining order.
• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI and for resisting arrest with force.
• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested after a crash for second-degree DWI, failure to maintain a single lane of traffic, first-degree property damage and failure to notify an owner of damaged property.
• On Jan. 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession and violating a domestic abuse no contact order and was issued a trespassing notice.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 6 in the 7100 block of Commerce Circle West a structure fire occurred.
• On Jan. 7 in the 7500 block of Fourth Street NE an abandoned vehicle was found that belonged to an individual found dead in Spring Lake Park.
• On Jan. 10 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE an individual was cited for accidental discharge of a firearm.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 8 in the 17600 block of Central Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Jan. 13 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off an RV.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 12 in the 13700 block of Johnson Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 8 at 192nd Circle NW and St. Francis Boulevard NW tools were stolen from a storage container at a job site.
• On Jan. 8 in the 5400 block of 192nd Circle NW tools were stolen.
OAK GROVE
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 7 in the 18200 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 29 on 147th Lane NW mail was stolen.
Assault
• On Dec. 24 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW a woman was arrested for assault.
• On Dec. 24 in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 26 criminal sexual assault from four years ago was reported.
• On Dec. 30 a girl was arrested for domestic assault.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 6 in the 23000 block of Pederson Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 7 at 229th Avenue NW and Arrowhead Street NW drugs were found during a traffic stop.
Property damage
• On Jan. 8 in the 4100 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW property was damaged.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 7 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 10 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. Property damage also occurred during the theft.
• On Jan. 10 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a garage was broken into during a residential burglary.
• On Jan. 13 in the 8100 block of Middletown Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and Able Street NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 10 at the intersection of Sixth Street NE and 82nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 7 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Able Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 10 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE an individual was arrested for drug possession, fleeing officers and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 7 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an individual died.
• On Jan. 8 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.