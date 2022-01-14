ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 30 in the 2500 block of 138th Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 3 in the 15800 block of Norway Street NW an unsecured vehicle was broken into, but nothing of value was stolen.
• On Jan. 3 in the 1600 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a license plate was stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 2 in the 2000 block of 139th Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 1 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On Dec. 27 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Dec. 29 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Jan. 1 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a man was arrested for assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 30 at South Street and Seventh Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 30 at Highway 10 and Ferry Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 2 in the 2000 block of Branch Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 31 in the 2600 block of 132nd Avenue NE a package was stolen from a doorstep.
• On Dec. 31 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE an unknown individual stole a check.
• On Dec. 31 in the 9700 block of Ulysses Street NE propane tanks were stolen.
• On Dec. 31 in the 8700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On Jan. 1 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 3 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report of counterfeit bills being used.
• On Jan. 4 in the 200 block of 89th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 4 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 5 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE a vehicle’s window was broken, and a backpack was stolen from inside.
• On Jan. 5 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle was found with stolen license plates.
• On Jan. 5 in the 11600 block of Able Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 6 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE there was an attempt to cash a fraudulent check.
Property damage
• On Dec. 31 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 1 in the 13000 block of Eldorado Street NE mailboxes were damaged when a vehicle crashed into them.
• On Jan. 1 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a report of a broken sprinkler line at a business.
• On Jan. 3 in the 11000 block of University Avenue NE a window was damaged.
• On Jan. 3 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 31 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE a man was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 31 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 90th Lane NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 31 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a two vehicle crash that did not result in injuries.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 89th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Jan. 1 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was found dead in a bathroom due to an overdose.
• On Jan. 1 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard NW and Main Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 2 in the 1500 block of 127th Lane NE the adult male driver of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.
• On Jan. 2 at the intersection of Club West Parkway NE and Cloud Drive NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 3 in the 1900 block of 125th Lane NE a driver was arrested for possession of narcotics.
• On Jan. 3 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, having an open container and driving after revocation.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 31 in the 800 block of 125th Lane NE an adult male died during a medical call.
• On Jan. 1 in the 10900 block of Dunkirk Street NE a house fire occurred.
• On Jan. 3 in the 12300 block of Buchanan Street NE officers responded to a report of a male not breathing. The man was declared dead upon officers’ arrival.
• On Jan. 5 in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue NE a male was found notbreathing and was later declared dead after arrival of officers and EMS.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 29 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, for outstanding warrants and drug possession.
• On Dec. 29 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 30 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On Jan. 1 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 1 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 30 in the 12100 block of Eagle Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 30 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 30 in the 11300 block of Quinn Street NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 31 in the 11600 block of Gladiola Street NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 31 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 1 in the 3400 block of 129th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 1 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 11100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 3700 block of 131st Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 2 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 2 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 3 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 3 in the 9000 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 700 block of Sand Creek Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 5 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 30 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On Jan. 1 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On Jan. 1 in the 11200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 2500 block of 115th Avenue NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 31 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 31 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On Dec. 31 in the 12200 block of Grouse Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 31 at Highway 47 NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 1 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 1 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 3 at Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Jan. 5 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a suspect was arrested for controlled substance possession.
Property damage
• On Dec. 31 in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 1 in the 11200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW city property was damaged.
• On Jan. 2 in the 1700 block of 121st Avenue NW property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 3 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 4 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 4 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 29 at the intersection of 68th Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash after driving the wrong way into traffic. No injuries were reported.
• On Dec. 29 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dec. 30 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 31 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 31 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 2 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 2 in the 1400 block of 75th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On Jan. 4 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 4 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 4 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE a number of opened packages were discovered at a park. The packages were believed to have been stolen.
• On Jan. 4 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
Property damage
• On Dec. 29 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 29 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of Hathaway Lane NE a vehicle’s passenger side mirror was damaged.
• On Dec. 30 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 30 in the 4000 block of Main Street NE a man reported someone set his garbage can on fire while he was out of town.
• On Jan. 1 in the 6300 block of Riverview Terrace NE a vehicle crashed into a mailbox, causing damage, and then fled.
• On Jan. 1 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an apartment room’s door was reported damaged.
• On Jan. 1 in the 300 block of 79th Way NE a woman reported someone had thrown a rock through her window causing damage to the front of the double-pane glass window.
• On Jan. 2 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Jan. 4 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 29 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was arrested for an assault.
• On Dec. 29 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a male pointing a gun at another vehicle.
• On Jan. 1 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of an assault at an apartment. Officers spoke with several parties but could not substantiate any charges. The parties were advised to separate to avoid further confrontation.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 29 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and improper change of lane course. She had been pulled over for driving erratically and randomly speeding up and down without cause.
• On Dec. 29 in the 7000 and 8300 blocks of University Avenue NE Fridley police officers conducted citywide alcohol compliance checks with a known decoy under the age of 21 on 17 businesses. One of the businesses was closed, and another failed.
• On Dec. 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE officers responded to check the welfare of a male driver who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The male was transported to a hospital for a legal blood draw after becoming combative with officers. The male was then arrested for third-degree DWI, DWI flood warrant refusal and obstruction of the legal process, and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Dec. 30 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE officers responded to a report of a male smoking an unknown substance in his room. A possible meth shake and bake was located. The male was not charged, and the items were disposed of.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Interstate 694 a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 31 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE a vehicle fled from police officers during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Dec. 31 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a woman was found not breathing. After rescue services were administered by officers and EMS, the woman was declared dead at the scene. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 1 in the 1400 block of 147th Avenue NE a vehicle with the keys inside was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Jan. 3 at Highway 65 NE and Bunker Lake Boulevard NE narcotics were found during a traffic stop.
Property damage
• On Jan. 1 in the 2100 block of 149th Avenue NE a vehicle hit a mailbox.
• On Jan. 2 in the 17200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle damaged a septic pipe.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 1 in the 5400 block of 192nd Circle NW a storage pod was broken into, but nothing of value was stolen.
• On Jan. 6 in the 19900 block of Iguana Street NW electronics were stolen from a business.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 22 in the 14200 block of Uranium Street NW a package was stolen.
Assault
• On Dec. 18 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Dec. 22 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 17 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Germanium Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 18 at Highway 10 NW and Tungsten Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 18 on 153rd Court NW a man found a bong in his son’s room and asked that he be charged with drug paraphernalia possession.
Property damage
• On Dec. 22 in the 15200 block of Ute Street NW car tires were slashed.
• On Dec. 22 in the 5400 block of 149th Lane NW a mailbox was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 4 in the 4100 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a gun was stolen.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 31 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a simple robbery occurred.
• On Jan. 1 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 1 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 3 in the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 5 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 3 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE property damage occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Sanburnol Drive NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.
