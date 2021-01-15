ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 31 in the 14000 block of Rose Street NW a vehicle with the keys left in it was stolen.

• On Jan. 5 in the 3400 block of 138th Court NW packages were stolen from a porch.

• On Jan. 5 in the 3400 block of 139 Lane NW mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 5 in the 15500 block of Linnet Street NW thieves took a knife, camera, telescope, bear spray, gloves and keys from three unlocked vehicles stored in garages.

DWI

• On Jan. 5 in the 17900 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a deputy stopped a vehicle after it almost struck him. The driver had a revoked license, marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle and a blood alcohol content of .09. She was charged with third-degree DWI.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 28 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue NW a business was burgled.

• On Dec. 30 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a package was stolen.

• On Dec. 31 in the 2600 block of Fairoak Avenue a shovel was stolen.

• On Jan. 1 in the 1700 block of Ferry Street a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 1 in the 800 block of Lund Boulevard a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 1800 block of First Avenue construction equipment was stolen.

Assault

• On Dec. 31 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 31 in the 2900 block of Verndale Avenue a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 1 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE a business owner reported the theft of multiple catalytic converters.

• On Jan. 2 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a male shoplifter was arrested in a stolen vehicle that was driven by another male who fled officers. The driver was also arrested.

• On Jan. 2 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Jan. 2 in the 8600 block of Xylite Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 4 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft by deception.

• On Jan. 5 in the 12900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 5 in the 8900 block of Jefferson Street NE a vehicle was stolen when the keys were left inside the vehicle.

• On Jan. 5 in the 10100 block of Baltimore Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

• On Jan. 5 in the 3300 block of 89th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen when the keys were left in the ignition when while the vehicle was warming up.

• On Jan. 5 in the 9200 block of Fifth Street NE a stolen vehicle out of Coon Rapids was recovered.

• On Jan. 5 in the 10300 block of Pierce Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Jan. 5 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE a shoplifter stole cigarettes from a store and then fled in a stolen vehicle.

• On Jan. 5 in the 12900 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 6 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 6 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE there was a report of a check forgery.

• On Jan. 6 in the 12700 block of Petersburg Street NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

Property damage

• On Jan. 5 in the 900 block of Paul Parkway NE a male was arrested for property damage.

• On Jan. 6 at the intersection of 93rd Avenue NE and Xylite Street NE there was a vehicle fire.

• On Jan. 7 in the 3400 block of Restwood Road NE a front window at a business was broken causing a burglar alarm to go off.

Assault

• On Jan. 1 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of an assault. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.

• On Jan. 5 in the 0 block of 92nd Lane NE a juvenile male was arrested for a domestic assault with strangulation.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 6 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE a driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

• On Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of 89th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• On Jan. 6 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE a person experiencing a drug overdose was transported to a hospital.

• On Jan. 7 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for trespassing and possession of drugs, paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 1 in the 10000 block of Third Street NE there was a report of a phone call with threats of violence.

• On Jan. 7 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but it fled.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 29 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a burglary occurred and mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 29 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a burglary and a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 29 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 1 in the 4400 block of Main Street NE there was a felony theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a theft.

• On Jan. 2 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen when the keys were left in the ignition.

• On Jan. 3 in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE officers responded to a possible burglary in progress. Two males were arrested at the scene for possession of stolen property and drugs. Another male was cited and released for fleeing officers on foot.

• On Jan. 3 in the 500 block of Lomianki Lane NE a burglary occurred where a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 3 in the 4800 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of McLeod Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle. The stolen property was later recovered during a felony drug arrest.

• On Jan. 4 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Dec. 30 in the 900 block of 42H Avenue NE there was an attempted first-degree burglary that resulted in criminal property damage.

• On Dec. 31 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE property was damaged.

• On Jan. 4 in the 3700 block of Huset parkway NE property was damaged.

• On Jan. 4 in the 900 block of 41st Avenue NE property was damaged.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 31 in the 12900 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 31 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 31 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a business was burgled.

• On Dec. 31 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 31 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 31 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 1 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 2 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Jan. 2 in the 9900 block of Vale Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 12300 block of Lily Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 4 in the 11400 block of Robinson Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 4 in the 2700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a business was burgled.

• On Jan. 4 in the 10300 block of Partridge Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 4 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Jan. 4 in the 10300 block of Uplander Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 4 in the 10100 block of Uplander Street NW a motor vehicle was reported.

• On Jan. 4 in the 9900 block of Butternut Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 5 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 5 in the 0 block of 97th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Dec. 31 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW property was damaged.

• On Dec. 31 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW property was damaged.

• On Jan. 2 in the 2300 block of 113th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Jan. 4 in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On Jan. 1 in the 2000 block of 103rd Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On Jan. 4 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 6 near the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

EAST BETHEL

Property damage

• On Jan. 7 in the 20900 block of Buchanan Court NE a vehicle window was smashed.

DWI

• On Jan. 5 near the intersection of Highway 65 and Sims Road NE a caller reported a possible impaired driver. The motorist was stopped and appeared impaired. He had a blood alcohol content of .136 and was charged with first-degree DWI.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 30 in the 700 block of Medtronic Parkway NE a male reported an unknown individual attempted to steal his snowblower off the rear end of his vehicle.

• On Dec. 30 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE a female was arrested for attempting to cash a forged check at a business.

• On Dec. 30 in the 5900 block of Seventh Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 30 in the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE an adult male was arrested for felony check forgery.

• On Dec. 30 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE several items were stolen from a vehicle inside a garage.

• On Dec. 31 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male reaching behind a counter at a store, stealing multiple cigars and the fleeing the business.

• On Dec. 31 in the 300 block of 57th Place NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 31 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited and released for a misdemeanor theft. All the stolen property was recovered.

• On Dec. 31 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen. The suspect later used a credit card that was in the stolen purse to purchase a gift card.

• On Dec. 31 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 31 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for shoplifting and for having an outstanding warrant. While being booked into the Anoka County Jail she was caught attempting to introduce a controlled substance.

• On Jan. 1 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE property was stolen.

• On Jan. 1 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Jan. 1 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle out of Brooklyn Park was recovered.

• On Jan. 1 in the 5800 block of Third Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a mattress and an iPhone were stolen from a store.

• On Jan. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a misdemeanor theft.

• On Jan. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a man’s wallet was stolen from his jacket.

• On Jan. 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft and released.

• On Jan. 2 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE vehicle parts were stolen.

• On Jan. 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a robbery occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Jan. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for theft.

• On Jan. 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 4 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and for having multiple outstanding warrants.

• On Jan. 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen, but was later located abandoned in a snowbank.

• On Jan. 4 in the 1100 block of Norton Avenue NE a male was arrested for a residential burglary and property damage.

• On Jan. 5 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male used a $100 counterfeit bill to buy merchandise. The male was released at the scene.

Property damage

• On Dec. 30 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE two tires were slashed.

• On Dec. 31 in the 200 block of 61st Avenue NE the rear window of a vehicle was broken out.

• On Jan. 5 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was egged.

Assault

• On Jan. 2 in the 5800 block of Main Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On Jan. 3 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault.

• On Jan. 4 at 550 Osborne Road NE hospital staff at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus were assaulted by a patient.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 31 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE a female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 5 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• On Jan. 5 in the 100 block of 44th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana and having an open bottle of alcohol.

• On Jan. 5 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was taken to a hospital after ingesting the narcotics.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 3 in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue NE an unknown suspect fired several shots in a town home. There were no injuries.

• On Jan. 4 in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE a male was arrested for making threats and for having multiple outstanding felony and gross misdemeanor warrants.

• On Jan. 4 in the 100 block of 61st Avenue NE a woman was found dead in her apartment. According to investigators, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 31 in the 13500 block of Highway 65 NE two vehicles were stolen from a business after the office was broken and keys taken.

• On Jan. 2 in the 15100 block of Hastings Street NE a vehicle with the keys inside was stolen from a driveway.

• On Jan. 6 near the intersection of 167th and Lexington Avenue NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 4 in the 5400 block of 226 Avenue NE a gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Krypton Street NW a man who threatened party-goers with a shotgun was arrested on terroristic threats charges.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 3 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 5 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 5 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Jan. 5 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Jan. 7 in the 8100 block of Arthur Street NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.

Property damage

• On Jan. 5 in the 800 block of County Road 10 NE there was an attempted vehicle theft that resulted in property damage.

Assault

• On Jan. 6 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE a domestic assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 7 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE drugs were located.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 1 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a vehicle fled police officers during a traffic stop.

Ramsey did not submit police reports for this week.

