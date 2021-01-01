ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 18 in the 14100 block of Ivywood Street NW a vehicle was broken into and the garage door opener was used to enter the garage and take a gym bag and coin purse.
• On Dec. 18 in the 2500 block of 161st Avenue NW two stolen vehicles were found.
• On Dec. 21 in the 13700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW two suspects cut a hole into a business and stole cigarettes.
Assault
• On Dec. 20 in the 4400 block of 149 Avenue NW a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Dec. 20 in the 13700 block of Jay Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 14 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 18 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a locked car appeared to have been rummaged through.
• On Dec. 19 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 14 near the intersection of Third Avenue and Polk Street an overlook near the river was spray painted.
• On Dec. 14 in the 900 block of East Main Street several vehicles had their windows smashed.
Assault
• On Dec. 15 in the 2500 block of Wingfield Avenue a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue an assault was reported.
• On Dec. 17 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue an assault was reported.
DWI
• On Dec. 18 in the 1800 block of Third Avenue a woman was charged with second-degree DWI.
BETHEL
Property damage
• On Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Broadway Street NW the fire building was spray painted.
BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not post a public safety report before press time due to early holiday deadlines.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 15 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 15 in the 4600 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 17 in the 5200 block of Washington Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 18 in the 3700 block of Main Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 19 in the 5000 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On Dec. 15 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 15 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a domestic assault and a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 16 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a second-degree domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 17 in the 00 block of 99th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 1200 block of 105th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 19 in the 2700 block of 132nd Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 19 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 19 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 19 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 19 in the 300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 20 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 20 in the 11400 block of Partridge Street NW a residence was burgled.
• On Dec. 20 in the 9800 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 20 in the 00 block of 91st Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a residence was burgled.
• On Dec. 21 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a business was burgled.
• On Dec. 21 in the 00 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 17 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 19 in the 10400 block of Zion Street NW vandalism was discovered.
• On Dec. 20 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 21 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 17 in the 2900 block of 127th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 18 in the 10400 block of Vale Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On Dec. 18 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Egret Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 21 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 18 in the 23600 block of Monroe Street NE mail was stolen.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 16 in the 600 block of Ironton Street NE a man stole a propane tank off a deck. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.
• On Dec. 16 in the 100 block of River Edge Way NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 16 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 16 in the 0 block of Mississippi Way NE packages were stolen from a front porch. The contents were worth about $1,200.
• On Dec. 16 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE a package was stolen from the doorstep of a residence.
• On Dec. 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was involved in a theft, fleeing in a vehicle and receiving stolen property.
• On Dec. 17 in the 7800 block of Firwood Way NE multiple individuals were involved in a second-degree burglary and criminal property damage.
• On Dec. 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a theft at a business.
• On Dec. 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Dec. 17 in the 600 block of University Avenue NE a wallet and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of a stolen license plate.
• On Dec. 17 in the 6600 block of Fridley Street NE a vehicle was stolen overnight.
• On Dec. 18 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a business was burglarized.
• On Dec. 18 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 18 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE lottery tickets were stolen.
• On Dec. 18 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE a man was arrested for attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
• On Dec. 18 in the 7300 block of Lyric Lane NE three young females stole Christmas lights.
• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and 57H Avenue NE officers located a stolen vehicle in the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled.
• On Dec. 18 in the 400 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 19 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Dec. 19 in the 1100 block of 73rd Avenue NE equipment in a business yard was stolen.
• On Dec. 20 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a burglary occurred overnight at a business.
• On Dec. 20 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 21 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at an apartment complex.
• On Dec. 21 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles outside a business.
• On Dec. 21 in the 5300 block of central Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.
• On Dec. 21 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE there was a left from a laundry machine.
• On Dec. 21 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE the rear window of a vehicle was broken out and a sub-woofer was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Lake Drive NE coins were stolen from a common area laundry room’s washers and dryers.
• On Dec. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two suspects were involved in a theft and then fled police officers in a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 17 in the 7300 block of Oakley Street NE the rear windows of a vehicle were broken in.
• On Dec. 17 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was tampered with, which resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 18 in the 1500 block of 73H Avenue NE an adult female damaged a vehicle with a bed frame.
• On Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Dec. 19 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE a building, fence and vehicle were spay painted with graffiti.
• On Dec. 19 in the 100 block of 63 1/2 Way NE a locking mailbox was forced open. It’s unknown if any mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 20 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a domestic between a male and female resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 20 at the intersection of Main Street NE and 57th Place NE a driver was involved in a hit-and-run with a fire hydrant. The vehicle was gone before officers arrived.
• On Dec. 20 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
Assault
• On Dec. 16 at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus at 550 Osborne Road NE an assault took place in a secure part of the hospital.
• On Dec. 21 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On Dec. 22 in the 600 block of Helene Place NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female who had physical injuries.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 16 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a female overdosed on narcotics. She was transported to a hospital.
• On Dec. 18 in the 6100 block of University Avenue NE an adult female driver, who admitted to drinking, submitted to road sobriety tests but refused a breath test. The woman failed the sobriety tests and was arrested.
• On Dec. 19 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male driver, who was slumped over, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, having an open bottle and driving without a valid license.
• On Dec. 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE officers located a vehicle that was wanted for fleeing the Airport Police Department. The female driver was arrested for having several outstanding warrants and for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance that was hidden on her person.
• On Dec. 21 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 44th Avenue NE a reckless river was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for third-degree possession for a controlled substance, for attempting to introduce narcotics into a secure jail and for a theft.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 21 in the 100 block of 49th Avenue NE a driver was pulled over for an equipment violation. The driver fled on foot after being identified. An alert was placed for the arrest for the driver for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, for having no insurance and for fleeing police officers on foot.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 18 in the 14400 block of Highway 65 NE catalytic converters were cut off vehicles in a lot.
• On Dec. 21 in the 16200 block of Urbank Street NE three unlocked vehicles were gone through overnight.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1300 block of 153 Lane NE two catalytic converters were cut off vehicles.
Property damage
• On Dec. 22 in the 16600 block of Isanti Circle NE vehicle windows were smashed in a driveway.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 17 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW high school exercise equipment was stolen.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 21 near the intersection of Nightingale Street NW and 237th Avenue NW a personal injury crash occurred.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 20 in the 900 block of 83rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 500 block of 80th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 22 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE an apartment fire occurred.
Assault
• On Dec. 19 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
