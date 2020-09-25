ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On July 13 in the 2200 block of 153 Lane NE a theft from a boat parked alongside a house occurred.

• On Sept. 14 in the 3100 block of 162 Lane NW mail was stolen, including cash and checks.

• On Sept. 14 in the 100 block of 142 Avenue NW a Social Security scam was reported.

• On Sept. 14 in the 13800 block of Orchid Street NW a scammer claiming to be the victim’s grandson in jail demanded $9,000.

• On Sept. 15 in the 2200 block of 173 Circle NW a scam claiming the victim’s grandson was in jail and needed $15,000 in bail was reported.

• On Sept. 17 in the 300 block of 139 Lane NW a political sign was stolen from a front yard.

Property damage

• On Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of 139 Lane NW a vehicle collided with a fence and fled.

• On Sept. 12 in the 1900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a park pavilion was vandalized.

• On Sept. 13 in the 15600 block of Osage Street NW a political flag and flagpole were vandalized.

DWI

• On Sept. 15 in the 1900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW four individuals were charged with underage drinking and the driver was charged with third-degree DWI.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 11 in the 2000 block of 132nd Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Radisson Road NE a construction trailer was stolen.

• On Sept. 11 in the 2200 block of 130th Court NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.

• On Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Davenport Street NE a lawnmower was stolen.

• On Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 11 in the 1200 block of Central Avenue NE there were thefts from three vehicles.

• On Sept. 12 in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a burglary at a business.

• On Sept. 13 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 13 in the 3300 block of 92nd Drive NE a utility shed was vandalized.

• On Sept. 13 in the 1100 block of 112th Square NE fuel was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 14 in the 4300 block of 109th Avenue NE there was an attempted theft of a trailer.

• On Sept. 14 in the 3200 block of 89th Curve NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 15 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Sept. 15 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 15 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 16 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE there was a burglary from a business.

Property damage

• On Sept. 11 in the 1300 block of 123rd Avenue NE a house was egged.

• On Sept. 11 in the 1200 block of Ulysses Street NE five vehicles in a parking lot had their windows broken.

• On Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of 129th Court NE a house was egged.

• On Sept. 13 in the 1000 block of Fillmore Street NE multiple bicycles were damaged.

• On Sept. 14 in the 113th Avenue NE utility lines were damaged.

• On Sept. 14 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.

• On Sept. 15 in the 2500 block of Tournament Players Circle South a vehicle was tampered with.

Assault

• On Sept. 13 in the 8600 block of Polk Street NE three juveniles were involved in a fight. There were no injuries.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 11 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE individuals who were passed out in a vehicle were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Sept. 11 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after his vehicle crashed.

• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a male was arrested for a second-degree DWI and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE an intoxicated driver as involved in a crash, which resulted in injuries.

• On Sept. 14 in the 1000 block of Davenport Street NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana.

• On Sept. 14 in the 1000 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for first-degree sale of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding warrant and fleeing officers on foot.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 15 in the 1200 block of Fergus Street NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 10 in the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 10 in the 4000 block of Seventh Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 10 in the 900 block of 44th Avenue NE a driver was pulled over for possession of stolen license plates. It was discovered the driver’s actual license plates were swapped with stolen ones without his knowledge.

• On Sept. 10 in the 5000 block of Matterhorn Drive NE there was a first-degree burglary.

• On Sept. 10 in the 4000 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft, which resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 11 in the 3000 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft from a garage.

• On Sept. 11 in the 4000 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle

• On Sept. 13 in the 3000 block of Van Buren Street NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 13 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 13 in the 4000 block of Sixth Street NE tools were stolen from a garage.

Property damage

• On Sept. 8 in the 3000 block of Johnson Street NE campaign signs were vandalized.

Assault

• On Sept. 10 in the 4000 block of Tyler Street NE there was a fifth-degree assault.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 10 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 13 in the 4000 block of Fifth Street NE a driver was arrested for a DWI and for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 10 in the 10700 block of Quince Street NW a burglary occurred.

• On Sept. 10 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept 10 near the intersection of Egret Boulevard NW and 99th Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 10 in the 12800 block of Grouse Street NW a fraud occurred.

• On Sept. 10 in the 11400 block of Jay Street NW a fraud occurred.

• On Sept. 10 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 10 in the 11700 block of Magnolia Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 10 in the 10400 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 11 in the 12000 block of Yellow Pine Street NW a fraud was reported.

• On Sept. 11 in the 8800 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 11 in the 9900 block of Vale Street NW a business was burglarized.

• On Sept. 12 in the 10100 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a trailer was stolen.

• On Sept. 13 in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 14 in the 1600 block of 107th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 14 in the 3600 block of 114th Lane NW mail was stolen.

• On Sept. 16 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 16 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NW a burglary occurred.

Property damage

• On Sept. 10 in the 2700 block of 119th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 11 in the 10600 block of Arrowhead Street NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 11 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 12 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 13 in the 11300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 13 in the 12000 block of Woodbine Street NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 14 in the 9700 block of Magnolia Street NW a bike was stolen.

Assault

• On Sept. 11 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Sept. 12 in the 11600 block of Magnolia Street NW an assault occurred.

• On Sept. 12 near the intersection of Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW an assault occurred.

• On Sept. 12 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Sept. 14 in the 3200 block of 129th Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Sept. 15 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a second-degree assault occurred.

• On Sept. 15 in the 4000 block of 119th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

On Sept. 13 near the intersection of Main Street NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW a third-degree DWI occurred.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 11 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.

• On Sept. 13 in the 12300 block of Quinn Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Sept. 16 in the 12000 block of Xeon Street NW an arson occurred.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 13 in the 19500 block of Rochester Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 13 in the 3900 block of Breezy Point Drive NE an Ebay fraud for a trailer resulted in the loss of $1,400.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 9 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred at a business.

• On Sept. 9 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from inside a vehicle. The theft resulted in property damage to the vehicle.

• On Sept. 9 in the 7200 block of West Commerce Circle NE a former employee was believed to be involved in a third-degree burglary from a business and also a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 9 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 10 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft and a male was arrested for having outstanding warrants.

• On Sept. 10 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a bag was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 10 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 11 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was cited for a theft.

• On Sept. 11 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 11 in the 7300 block of Commerce Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle, causing property damage.

• On Sept. 12 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle, causing property damage.

• On Sept. 12 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 13 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 13 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a felony shoplifting incident where the suspect stole a cellphone.

• On Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 14 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Sept. 14 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a felony theft.

• On Sept. 14 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was cited for a theft from a business.

• On Sept. 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was cited for a theft from a business.

• On Sept. 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was cited for a theft from a business.

• On Sept. 15 in the 7800 block of Main Street NE a lawnmower was stolen from behind a business.

• On Sept. 15 in the 0 block of 62nd Way NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

Property damage

• On Sept. 10 in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue NE property was vandalized.

• On Sept. 13 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE an individual reported their vehicle’s driver’s side window was smashed and the windshield was cracked.

• On Sept. 13 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE vandalism was reported.

• On Sept. 15 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a vehicle was tampered with.

Assault

• On Sept. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of two males fighting, with one being armed with a gun. The males left prior to officers’ arrival.

• On Sept. 11 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male reported an individual threw a rock at his vehicle, but it didn’t cause any damage.

• On Sept. 11 in the 6000 block of Fifth Street NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault. The victim suffered minor injuries.

• On Sept. 14 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE an unknown male punched a woman in the face when she was taking out her garbage.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 10 in the 1400 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for driving after revocation after the driver was pulled over for speeding.

• On Sept. 12 in the 6100 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal after he was found driving without headlights on.

• On Sept. 14 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male, who was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On Sept. 14 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a female, who was asleep behind the wheel, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Sept. 14 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for first-degree and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 9 in the 600 block of Glencoe Street NE Fridley police officers assisted other agencies in a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was located and arrested.

• On Sept. 13 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male threatening to kill people. The male left prior to officers arrival. The victim did not know who the male was and wanted the male trespassed if he returned.

• On Sept. 14 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE Fridley police officers received a request from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to assist in checking a residence for a male who was involved in a road rage incident. The male or his vehicle wasn’t located.

• On Sept. 15 in the 500 block of 2 1/2 Street NE an adult male was reported as missing.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 11 in the 2700 block of Constance Boulevard NE a homeowner returned home to find their garage open and their guns and an Xbox missing.

• On Sept. 11 in the 300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen from a business.

• On Sept. 12 in the 1300 block of 172 Lane NE the windows on a business were smashed and cash was taken.

• On Sept. 13 in the 14700 block of Yancy Street NE a trailer was stolen from a driveway.

• On Sept. 14 in the 1200 block of 133 Lane NE blackmail demanding $300 was reported.

• On Sept. 16 in the 13300 block of Jenkins Street NE political and “back the blue” signs were stolen.

• On Sept. 16 in the 13800 block of Radisson Road NE a scammer posing as the victim’s grandson demanded $15,000 for bail.

Property damage

• On Sept. 12 in the 13300 block of Quincy Street NE a home was egged.

NOWTHEN

Assault

• On Sept. 14 in the 18800 block of Bison Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 11 in the 3900 block of 219 Avenue NW a blackmailer demanded $483 using a dating app.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept .11 in the 3700 block of Bridge Street a business was burglarized.

• On Sept. 12 in the 23300 block of Jonquil Street NW a theft was reported.

Property damage

• On Sept. 11 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a brick wall was spray painted.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 12 in the 22700 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 13 in the 1300 block of 78th Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 14 at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and Rosedale Road NE political signs were stolen.

• On Sept. 17 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Sept. 11 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a police department vehicle was involved in a crash.

• On Sept. 14 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of Able Street NE and County Road 10 NE there was a fifth-degree assault during a welfare check.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of County Road 10 and Pleasant View Drive NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal.

Ramsey and Anoka did not submit police reports for this week.

