ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 6 in the 14800 block of Palm Street NW a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 14600 block of Grouse Street NW political signs were stolen.

• On Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of 150 Lane NW a fraud resulted in the loss of $36,000 in Bitcoin.

Property damage

• On Sept. 10 in the 2200 block of 151 Avenue NW an explosive was detonated in a mailbox.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 1 in the 400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard a restaurant was burglarized.

• On Sept 1 in the 800 block of East River Road the front licenses plate on a Merry Maids vehicle was possibly stolen.

• On Sept. 3 in the 10 block of Bridge Square a business was burglarized.

• On Sept. 3 in the 600 block of Madison Street a cellphone charger was stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Aug. 31 in the 600 block of Oakwood Drive a solar light was damaged.

• On Aug. 31 in the 2800 block of Ferry Street a woman reported her car was keyed and the bumper knocked loose.

• On Aug. 31 in the 4300 block of Parkview Circle a man’s garage door was dented in two places.

• On Sept. 2 in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue a vehicle ignition was damaged.

• On Sept. 6 in the 60 block of Monroe Street a woman damaged two windows to get into a house.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Oak Ridge Point NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft was reported.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE an inflatable bouncy house was stolen from a storage unit.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Fifth Street NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE a purse was stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE multiple shoplifters were arrested for trespassing, drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and/or for providing a false date of birth.

• On Sept. 6 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.

• On Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of 129th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a shoplifter was arrested for theft, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of the legal process and was issued a trespassing notice.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Davenport Street NE a closed business failed to return property.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Naples Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Lever Street NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Sept. 9 in the 1500 block of 132nd Avenue NE a political sign was taken from a yard.

• On Sept. 9 in the 1100 block of 122nd Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 9 in the 1000 block of Town Square Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 9 in the 1000 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

Property damage

• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 125th Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.

• On Sept. 3 in the 1200 block of Third Street NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Xylite Street NE and 101st Avenue NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE a window on a new construction building was broken.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1000 block of 98th Lane NE a car was egged.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1500 block of 94th Lane NE a fence was cut.

• On Sept. 5 in the 200 block of 120th Lane NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Sept. 6 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE construction equipment caught fire.

• On Sept. 6 in the 1000 block of Naples Street NE there was a fire.

• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 131st Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.

• On Sept. 9 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.

• On Sept. 9 in the 100 block of 96th Lane NE a contractor hit a gas line.

• On Sept. 9 in the 1100 block of Fergus Street NE a vehicle was damaged overnight.

Assault

• On Sept. 5 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of an assault.

• On Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE several individuals were involved in a fight.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and 111th Avenue NE an underage male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and underage drinking and driving after he was pulled over for speeding.

• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a vehicle was pulled over that was involved in a previous theft. Drug paraphernalia was located and destroyed. The vehicle was not insured.

• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 133rd Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having multiple outstanding warrants.

• On Sept. 4 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was found rolling a marijuana joint in a vehicle.

• On Sept. 4 at an unspecified location in Blaine an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Sept. 5 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for a second-degree DWI after a hit-and-run.

• On Sept 6 in an unspecified location in Blaine multiple people were charged with possession of marijuana during a traffic stop after the vehicle was found speeding.

• On Sept. 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver, who was involved in a road rage incident, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE an adult female driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

• On Sept. 7 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE an adult male driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 99th Circle NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and having an open bottle.

• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and providing false information during a traffic stop.

• On Sept. 8 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male, who fell at a liquor store, was transported to a hospital and arrested for a DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 3 in the 1200 block of Ulysses Street NE an elderly male died of natural causes.

• On Sept. 7 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a COVID-19 mask mandate complaint.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of 96th Lane NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 1 in the 4000 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 2 in the 1000 block of 49th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 3 in the 4000 block of Third Street NE a firearm was reported stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 3000 block of Arthur Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Sept. 4 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was fourth-degree intentional property damage.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 3 in the 11900 block of Larch Street NW a theft by swindle was reported.

• On Sept. 3 in the 10800 block of Eagle Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 4 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 5 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 5 in the 9200 block of Spring Brook Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 6 in the 10800 block of Linnet Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 8 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1400 block of 111th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Sept. 3 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW vandalism was reported.

• On Sept. 4 in the 12100 block of Eagle Street NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 5 in the 12400 block of Olive Street NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 5 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 6 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 7 in the 2400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 7 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 7 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 7 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 7 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 8 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Sept. 9 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft involving fourth-degree assault occurred.

Assault

• On Sept. 3 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a fifth-degree assault occurred.

• On Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Sept. 8 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW an assault occurred.

• On Sept. 9 in the 11700 block of Crooked Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Sept. 9 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 9 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 4 in the 20500 block of Tyler Street NE sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Assault

• On Sept. 5 in the 23800 block of Marmon Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Christenson Court NE the contents of a package were stolen.

• On Sept. 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle fled police officers. A pursuit was not initiated.

• On Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 2 in the 5400 block of West Brenner pass NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.

• On Sept. 3 in the 8000 block of University Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen from an unlocked work truck.

• On Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of Regis Lane NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 4 in the 400 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE mail was stolen.

• On Sept. 4 in the 5300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.

• On Sept. 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 4 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.

• On Sept. 4 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Sept. 4 in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE two phones and some cash were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 4 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE items were possibly taken when an individual broke into a truck.

• On Sept. 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female was issued a trespassing notice after she burglarized a business, took store merchandise and left.

• On Sept. 5 in the 5500 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a theft.

• On Sept. 5 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 400 block of 61st Avenue NE a trailer and a mower were stolen.

• On Sept. 6 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft at a business.

• On Sept. 6 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a stolen vehicle hit a mailbox.

• On Sept. 6 in the 6200 block of Alden Way NE a vehicle’s in-radio/control system was stolen from a vehicle. The dash was damaged in the process.

• On Sept. 7 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 8 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE several TVs were stolen from a residence during a burglary.

• On Sept. 8 in the 7700 block of Elm Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, and license plates were stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 6400 block of Christenson Lane NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a gas line was struck.

• On Sept. 3 in the 4700 block of Second Street NE all four tires on a vehicle were slashed.

• On Sept. 4 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.

• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Seventh Street NE there was a fire.

• On Sept. 5 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a fire.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 2 in the 4200 block of East River road NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for DWI test refusal.

• On Sept. 6 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 44th Avenue NE there was a single-vehicle rollover crash. The male driver was believed to be intoxicated and was transported to the hospital. The male was later arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 8 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE a male was warned for smoking a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal and for driving without a valid driver’s license after the driver was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 3 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE a female was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and for fleeing police officers.

• On Sept. 5 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a pistol was found on the ground in some grass.

• On Sept. 5 in the 1400 block of Interstate 694 two motorcyclists who were involved in reckless and careless driving and speeding fled a police officer during an attempted traffic stop.

• On Sept. 7 in the 1100 block of Norton Avenue NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct when a woman reported her nude pictures were being sent out via text.

• On Sept. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male, who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol in a store, was arrested for indecent exposure and then transported to the hospital for treatment.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 4 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW two golf carts were stolen from a golf club and sold on Facebook.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1800 block of 163 Lane NW a boat and trailer were stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a golf cart was stolen from a golf club.

• On Sept. 9 in the 17800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle taken for a test drive was stolen.

Property damage

• On Sept. 10 in the 17000 block of East Lake Netta Drive NE a mail box was hit by a vehicle.

Assault

• On Sept. 6 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

OAK GROVE

Property damage

• On Sept. 7 in the 20400 block of Gladiola Street NW mailboxes appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 8 in the 8100 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 9 in the 7700 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 9 in the 8300 block of Laddie Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 10 in the 8200 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Sept. 4 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE vandalism and property damage were reported.

• On Sept. 6 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE vandalism was reported.

• On Sept. 6 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE property was damaged.

• On Sept. 7 in the 800 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fence was damaged.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Aug. 21 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW an attempted burglary was reported.

• On Aug. 21 in the 5200 block of 147th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Aug. 22 near the intersection of Sunwood Drive NW and 145th Lane NW medication was reported stolen from a vehicle following a car crash.

• On Aug. 22 in an undisclosed location a business was burglarized.

• On Aug. 23 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW a robbery involving a gun in a hotel was reported.

• On Aug. 24 in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Aug. 27 in the 14100 block of Argon Street NW a cat was stolen.

• On Aug. 27 in the 10000 block of Driscoll Street NW a scam resulted in the loss of $8,000.

Assault

• On Aug. 22 in the 16100 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges after a woman was thrown from a car.

Miscellaneous

• On Aug. 24 in the 14700 block of Krypton Court NW a personal injury crash occurred.

DWI

• On Aug. 23 near the intersection of Waco Street NW and Sunwood Drive NW a man was found slumped in a truck and charged with second-degree DWI.

St. Francis did not submit police reports for this week.

