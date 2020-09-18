ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 6 in the 14800 block of Palm Street NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 14600 block of Grouse Street NW political signs were stolen.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of 150 Lane NW a fraud resulted in the loss of $36,000 in Bitcoin.
Property damage
• On Sept. 10 in the 2200 block of 151 Avenue NW an explosive was detonated in a mailbox.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 1 in the 400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard a restaurant was burglarized.
• On Sept 1 in the 800 block of East River Road the front licenses plate on a Merry Maids vehicle was possibly stolen.
• On Sept. 3 in the 10 block of Bridge Square a business was burglarized.
• On Sept. 3 in the 600 block of Madison Street a cellphone charger was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 31 in the 600 block of Oakwood Drive a solar light was damaged.
• On Aug. 31 in the 2800 block of Ferry Street a woman reported her car was keyed and the bumper knocked loose.
• On Aug. 31 in the 4300 block of Parkview Circle a man’s garage door was dented in two places.
• On Sept. 2 in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue a vehicle ignition was damaged.
• On Sept. 6 in the 60 block of Monroe Street a woman damaged two windows to get into a house.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Oak Ridge Point NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE an inflatable bouncy house was stolen from a storage unit.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Fifth Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 5 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE a purse was stolen.
• On Sept. 5 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE multiple shoplifters were arrested for trespassing, drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and/or for providing a false date of birth.
• On Sept. 6 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of 129th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a shoplifter was arrested for theft, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of the legal process and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Davenport Street NE a closed business failed to return property.
• On Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Naples Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Lever Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1500 block of 132nd Avenue NE a political sign was taken from a yard.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1100 block of 122nd Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1000 block of Town Square Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1000 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
Property damage
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 125th Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 3 in the 1200 block of Third Street NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Xylite Street NE and 101st Avenue NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Street NE a window on a new construction building was broken.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1000 block of 98th Lane NE a car was egged.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1500 block of 94th Lane NE a fence was cut.
• On Sept. 5 in the 200 block of 120th Lane NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Sept. 6 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE construction equipment caught fire.
• On Sept. 6 in the 1000 block of Naples Street NE there was a fire.
• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 131st Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 9 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Sept. 9 in the 100 block of 96th Lane NE a contractor hit a gas line.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1100 block of Fergus Street NE a vehicle was damaged overnight.
Assault
• On Sept. 5 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
• On Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE several individuals were involved in a fight.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and 111th Avenue NE an underage male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and underage drinking and driving after he was pulled over for speeding.
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a vehicle was pulled over that was involved in a previous theft. Drug paraphernalia was located and destroyed. The vehicle was not insured.
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 133rd Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Sept. 4 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was found rolling a marijuana joint in a vehicle.
• On Sept. 4 at an unspecified location in Blaine an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Sept. 5 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for a second-degree DWI after a hit-and-run.
• On Sept 6 in an unspecified location in Blaine multiple people were charged with possession of marijuana during a traffic stop after the vehicle was found speeding.
• On Sept. 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver, who was involved in a road rage incident, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE an adult female driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• On Sept. 7 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE an adult male driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 99th Circle NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and having an open bottle.
• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and providing false information during a traffic stop.
• On Sept. 8 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male, who fell at a liquor store, was transported to a hospital and arrested for a DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 3 in the 1200 block of Ulysses Street NE an elderly male died of natural causes.
• On Sept. 7 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a COVID-19 mask mandate complaint.
• On Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of 96th Lane NE there was a report of an individual making terroristic threats.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 1 in the 4000 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 2 in the 1000 block of 49th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 3 in the 4000 block of Third Street NE a firearm was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 5 in the 3000 block of Arthur Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 4 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was fourth-degree intentional property damage.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 3 in the 11900 block of Larch Street NW a theft by swindle was reported.
• On Sept. 3 in the 10800 block of Eagle Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 4 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 5 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 5 in the 9200 block of Spring Brook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 6 in the 10800 block of Linnet Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 8 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 8 in the 1400 block of 111th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Sept. 3 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW vandalism was reported.
• On Sept. 4 in the 12100 block of Eagle Street NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 5 in the 12400 block of Olive Street NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 5 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 6 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 7 in the 2400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 7 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 7 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 7 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 7 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 8 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 9 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft involving fourth-degree assault occurred.
Assault
• On Sept. 3 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Sept. 8 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW an assault occurred.
• On Sept. 9 in the 11700 block of Crooked Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 9 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 9 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 4 in the 20500 block of Tyler Street NE sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Assault
• On Sept. 5 in the 23800 block of Marmon Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Christenson Court NE the contents of a package were stolen.
• On Sept. 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle fled police officers. A pursuit was not initiated.
• On Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 2 in the 5400 block of West Brenner pass NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
• On Sept. 3 in the 8000 block of University Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen from an unlocked work truck.
• On Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of Regis Lane NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 4 in the 400 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 4 in the 5300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 4 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Sept. 4 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 4 in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE two phones and some cash were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 4 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE items were possibly taken when an individual broke into a truck.
• On Sept. 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female was issued a trespassing notice after she burglarized a business, took store merchandise and left.
• On Sept. 5 in the 5500 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 5 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 5 in the 400 block of 61st Avenue NE a trailer and a mower were stolen.
• On Sept. 6 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft at a business.
• On Sept. 6 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a stolen vehicle hit a mailbox.
• On Sept. 6 in the 6200 block of Alden Way NE a vehicle’s in-radio/control system was stolen from a vehicle. The dash was damaged in the process.
• On Sept. 7 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 8 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE several TVs were stolen from a residence during a burglary.
• On Sept. 8 in the 7700 block of Elm Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, and license plates were stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 6400 block of Christenson Lane NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a gas line was struck.
• On Sept. 3 in the 4700 block of Second Street NE all four tires on a vehicle were slashed.
• On Sept. 4 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Seventh Street NE there was a fire.
• On Sept. 5 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a fire.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 2 in the 4200 block of East River road NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Sept. 6 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 44th Avenue NE there was a single-vehicle rollover crash. The male driver was believed to be intoxicated and was transported to the hospital. The male was later arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 8 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE a male was warned for smoking a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal and for driving without a valid driver’s license after the driver was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 3 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE a female was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and for fleeing police officers.
• On Sept. 5 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a pistol was found on the ground in some grass.
• On Sept. 5 in the 1400 block of Interstate 694 two motorcyclists who were involved in reckless and careless driving and speeding fled a police officer during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Sept. 7 in the 1100 block of Norton Avenue NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct when a woman reported her nude pictures were being sent out via text.
• On Sept. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male, who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol in a store, was arrested for indecent exposure and then transported to the hospital for treatment.
• On Sept. 8 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 4 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW two golf carts were stolen from a golf club and sold on Facebook.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1800 block of 163 Lane NW a boat and trailer were stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a golf cart was stolen from a golf club.
• On Sept. 9 in the 17800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle taken for a test drive was stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 10 in the 17000 block of East Lake Netta Drive NE a mail box was hit by a vehicle.
Assault
• On Sept. 6 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
OAK GROVE
Property damage
• On Sept. 7 in the 20400 block of Gladiola Street NW mailboxes appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 8 in the 8100 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 9 in the 7700 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 9 in the 8300 block of Laddie Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 10 in the 8200 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 4 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE vandalism and property damage were reported.
• On Sept. 6 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE vandalism was reported.
• On Sept. 6 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 7 in the 800 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fence was damaged.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 21 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW an attempted burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 21 in the 5200 block of 147th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 22 near the intersection of Sunwood Drive NW and 145th Lane NW medication was reported stolen from a vehicle following a car crash.
• On Aug. 22 in an undisclosed location a business was burglarized.
• On Aug. 23 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW a robbery involving a gun in a hotel was reported.
• On Aug. 24 in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 27 in the 14100 block of Argon Street NW a cat was stolen.
• On Aug. 27 in the 10000 block of Driscoll Street NW a scam resulted in the loss of $8,000.
Assault
• On Aug. 22 in the 16100 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges after a woman was thrown from a car.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 24 in the 14700 block of Krypton Court NW a personal injury crash occurred.
DWI
• On Aug. 23 near the intersection of Waco Street NW and Sunwood Drive NW a man was found slumped in a truck and charged with second-degree DWI.
St. Francis did not submit police reports for this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.