ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 29 in the 13300 block of Gladiola Street NW a gun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Aug. 30 in the 14200 block of Quay Street NW a trailer was stolen from a driveway.
• On Aug. 31 in the 3100 block of 162 Lane NW a heater was stolen from a business after a hole was cut in the fence.
• On Aug. 31 in the 15700 block of Drake Street NW a political sign was stolen overnight.
• On Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of 157 Lane NW a political sign was stolen overnight.
• On Aug. 31 in the 16000 block of Yellow Pine Street NW a political sign was stolen.
• On Sept. 2 in the 1400 block of 138 Avenue NW a political sign was stolen.
• On Sept. 3 in the 17100 block of Navajo Street NW a leaf blower and chain saw were stolen.
• On Sept. 3 in the 1500 block of Ward Lake Drive NW political signs were stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 1 in the 15500 block of Dakota Street NW a vehicle was keyed, glass was smashed and tires were damaged.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 25 in the 2 Bridge Square lot a vehicle with keys left in the center console was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 2100 block of Green Avenue a Roomba-like lawn mower was stolen.
• On Aug. 26 in the 600 block of Jacob Lane an oxycodone prescription was stolen.
• On Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road a man stole an undetermined amount of cash from the Greenhaven Golf Course Pro Shop.
• On Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road a laptop, headphones and other items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 26 in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street a chain saw and tackle box were stolen from a locked shed.
• On Aug. 29 in the 2700 block of Fairoak Avenue $300 and a credit card were stolen from a business.
• On Aug. 29 in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road a business’s door was damaged.
Property damage
• On Aug. 29 in the 200 block of Jackson Street a woman reported her car had been keyed.
• On Aug. 30 in the 300 block of Riverside Circle four boys admitted to throwing a retaining wall block at a garage door.
• On Aug. 30 in the 4300 block of Parkview Circle a garage door was damaged by a brick.
Assault
• On Aug. 24 in the 700 block of Polk Street two individuals were arrested for domestic assault in the parking lot of a Shell gas station following a confrontation.
• On Aug. 30 in the 3500 block of West Mineral Pond Boulevard a woman reported being shoved to the ground in a garage.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 24 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and West Main Street two people were injured in a motorcycle crash.
• On Aug. 24 near the intersection of Ferry Street and South Ferry Road a bicyclist suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle.
• On Aug. 30 near the intersection of Fairoak Avenue and Jacob Lane a man driving a trail motorcycle collided with a vehicle and was charged with a DWI after a preliminary breath test indicated he had a .12 blood alcohol content.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of Madison Street NE unknown suspects entered an attacked garage and stole a vehicle along with other miscellaneous items from the garage.
• On Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a delayed report of a bicycle theft.
• On Aug. 27 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a male attempted to purchase a bedroom set using a suspected stolen credit card. The male fled in a motor vehicle and on foot and used force against police officers before he was arrested.
• On Aug. 27 in the 1200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On Aug. 28 in the 800 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary and a vehicle being tampered with.
• On Aug. 27 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft of services using counterfeit currency.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of Tyler Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 28 in the 2300 block of 119th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 28 in the 8600 block of Naples Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 28 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE property was recovered following a theft.
• On Aug. 30 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE counterfeit currency was used.
• On Aug. 31 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a juvenile was cited for stealing a bicycle, providing false information to police officers and possession of drug paraphernalia and a ignition device. The juvenile was released to a parent.
• On Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of Jamestown Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street NE an iPad was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of 128th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
Property damage
• On Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of South Lake Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a sign being vandalized.
• On Aug. 27 in the 8800 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a vehicle fire.
• On Aug. 28 in the 700 block of 118th Avenue NE multiple vehicles were tampered with.
• On Aug. 29 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE a vehicle struck a sign and fled the area.
• On Aug. 29 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE there was a vehicle fire.
• On Aug. 29 in the 9400 block of Van Buren Street NE a trailer was vandalized.
• On Aug. 30 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE cash was stolen from a wallet. The suspect was located and the money was returned.
• On Aug. 30 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and 97th Lane NE a water main broke.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 27 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 129th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a crash.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1100 block of Ulysses Lane NE police officers did a welfare check on a slumped over driver who was subsequently arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Aug. 29 at the intersection of 92nd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana.
• On Aug. 29 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 99th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 29 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a driver was warned for multiple traffic violations and marijuana that was found in the vehicle was confiscated.
• On Aug. 30 at the intersection of 113th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 30 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, having an outstanding warrant and driving after revocation.
• On Aug. 30 at the intersection of Able Street NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 31 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a female overdosed on heroin and her boyfriend administrated Narcan.
• On Aug. 31 at the intersection of Opal Street NE and 125th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 31 in the 1200 block of Radisson Road NE an adult male overdosed on alcohol and drugs. The male was placed on a hold and transported to Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus by Allina.
• On Aug. 31 in an unspecified location in Blaine a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after causing a crash. The driver was put on an emergency hold.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 29 in the 1500 block of 128th Lane NE two adults were reported as missing.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 25 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a purse and vehicle were stolen using force.
• On Aug. 26 in the 3000 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 27 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a simple robbery and a vehicle bing stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 30 in the 2000 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 30 in the 4000 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 7 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 27 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW a robbery occurred.
• On Aug. 27 in the 12000 block of Unity Street NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 27 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 12400 block of Uplander Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 2400 block of 103rd Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 30 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW a storage unit was burglarized.
• On Aug. 30 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 31 in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 31 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 31 in the 8200 block of Larch Street NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 1 in the 10700 block of Killdeer Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 1 in the 3500 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On Aug. 28 in the 700 block of County Parkway A NW city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 30 in the 4100 block of 115th Avenue NW a political sign was tampered with.
• On Aug. 30 in the 11000 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 31 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 27 in the 1200 block of 105th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Aug. 29 in the 1000 block of 104th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 1 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 1 in the 1000 block of 104th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On Aug. 29 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a third-degree DWI arrest was made.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 27 near the intersection of Highway 47 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.
• On Aug. 28 near the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a personal injury crash occurred.
• On Aug. 31 near the intersection of Coon Creek Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 28 in the 2600 block of Lane NE two vehicles were stolen from overnight.
• On Aug. 31 in the 23400 block of Seventh Street NW a package was stolen.
• On Sept. 1 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE clothes were stolen from an unlocked car.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 26 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for financial transaction card fraud, obstruction of the legal process, giving a false name of another person to police officers and first-degree property damage.
• On Aug. 26 in the 5300 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 26 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE an individual cashed a fraudulent check.
• On Aug. 26 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was assaulted at a store by a customer who was shoplifting.
• On Aug. 26 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 27 in the 200 block of Craigbrook Way NE political signs were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 27 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 27 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and Elm Street NE a shoplifter fled police in a vehicle. The offender was later located and arrested.
• On Aug. 28 in the 7400 block of Baker Street NE a grill was stolen.
• On Aug. 28 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE prescription medication was stolen.
• On Aug. 28 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 29 in the 4700 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 0 block of Logan Parkway NE two bicycles were stolen from a residence.
• On Aug. 29 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 30 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 31 in the 5500 block of Meister Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 31 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 31 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a gross misdemeanor theft occurred.
• On Aug. 31 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 1 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a business’ parking lot.
• On Sept. 1 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a male and female were involved in a theft.
Property damage
• On Aug. 26 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE a storage locker garage door was damaged by an individual who was trying to cut the lock off.
• On Aug. 26 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Aug. 27 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE a woman’s boyfriend damaged her property.
• On Aug. 28 in the 4800 block of Third Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 29 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. One driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
• On Aug. 29 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Aug. 30 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Mississippi Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. One male driver was transported to the hospital and the other driver was cited for driving without a license.
Assault
• On Aug. 26 in the 4200 block of East River Road NE a police officer responded to a criminal sexual conduct incident and robbery. The officer determined the assault occurred the in Minneapolis and notified the Minneapolis Police Department. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Department is investigating the incident.
• On Aug. 27 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE an individual reported to police officers that children were in a vehicle unattended. Prior to officers’ arrival, the parent of the children assaulted the individual and fled. The parent was later located and was cited for fifth-degree assault.
• On Aug. 28 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for domestic assault and liquor consumption by a minor.
• On Aug. 28 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an assault occurred by two suspects.
• On Aug. 28 in the 7300 block of Melody Drive NE there was a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
• On Sept. 1 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 26 in the 700 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for a first-degree DWI, first-degree test refusal, driving after cancellation and speeding.
• On Aug. 26 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of two suspicious males. One male was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. He told officers he swallowed drugs, so the male was transported to Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
• On Aug. 27 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 29 in the 6100 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, driving after revocation, speeding and failing to maintain a single lane.
• On Aug. 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male, who was experiencing a drug overdose, was having difficulty breathing and was not responding despite being conscious. The male was transported to the hospital. Drug paraphernalia was found in the male’s vehicle.
• On Sept. 1 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE there was a report of drug activity by an individual in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.
• On Sept. 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 53rd Avenue NE a grinder and 5.7 grams of marijuana were found in a vehicle, which was confiscated and later destroyed.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 26 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a home health nurse requested a welfare check on a female who she had not heard from in five days. Officers entered the residence and found the woman dead in her bathroom.
• On Aug. 27 in the 6000 block of Fifth Street NE a male was found dead.
• On Aug. 29 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE a woman was arrested for child neglect after her children were left alone in their apartment for hours.
• On Aug. 30 in the 1400 block of Interstate 694 a driver fled police officers in a vehicle and was not located.
• On Aug. 31 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of a male looking into windows. Officers were unable to locate the male.
• On Aug. 31 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was reported as missing.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 1 in the 2200 block of 133 Lane NE oil was stolen from a detached shed.
• On Sept. 1 in the 1200 block of 180 Lane NE change and clothes were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Sept. 3 in the 500 block of 134 Lane NE political signs were stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 28 in the 2600 block of 178 Lane NE the back window of a truck was shot out while it was parked in the driveway.
• On Sept. 3 in the 2200 block of 169 Avenue NE a vehicle was spray painted and the doors pried.
Assault
• On Sept. 1 in the 200 block of 157 Avenue NE a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a man was arrested on DWI charges with a .22 blood alcohol content.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 29 in the 20300 block of Basalt Street NW two SD cards were stolen from trail cameras.
• On Sept. 1 in the 19600 block of Jasper Street NE a UTV was stolen.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 31 in the 3000 block of 187 Lane NW mosquito nets were stolen from a gazebo.
• On Sept. 1 in the 2900 block of 181 Lane NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 31 in the 22800 block of Poppy Street NW a glass bottle was thrown through a rear vehicle window.
DWI
• On Sept. 2 in the 21200 block of Yellow Pine Street NW a man was arrested on a golf course with .17 blood alcohol content.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 27 in the 22900 block of Navajo Street NW a trailer was stolen.
• On Aug. 28 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a theft was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 28 in the 300 block of Lund Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE there was a residential burglary.
• On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 30 in the 8400 block of Monroe Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 31 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 1 in the 800 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 1 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On Sept. 3 in the 8200 block of Terrace Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 29 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE vandalism was reported.
• On Sept. 4 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 28 in the 1600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE there was a domestic assault.
Ramsey did not submit police reports for this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.