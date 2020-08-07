ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 24 in the 15100 block of Yellow Pine Street NW a bike was stolen from a driveway.
• ON July 26 in the 13400 block of Martin Street NW a license plate was stolen and used in a crime in Maple Grove.
• On July 27 in the 700 block of 160 Lane NW two spools of wiring were stolen from a construction site.
• On July 28 in the 700 block of 160 lane NW wire was stolen from a construction site.
• On July 28 in the 900 block of 143 Avenue NW a man smashed another man’s window with a crowbar.
• On July 30 in the 2400 block of 136 Lane NW a package was stolen from a mailbox.
Property damage
• On July 24 in the 15700 block of Jay Street NW a home was toilet papered. Six juvenile suspects were identified.
• On July 26 in the 14900 block of Bluebird Street NW a mailbox was damaged by a vehicle that left its bumper behind.
Assault
• On July 25 in the 14000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a road rage incident resulted in one man punching another man who had yelled at a woman in another car.
• On July 26 in the 15200 block of Bluebird Street NW a man was charged with assault after hitting a woman in a vehicle, pulling her out and leaving.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On July 21 in the 3600 block of Quarry Avenue a stolen identity was used to make an unemployment insurance claim.
• On July 22 in the 700 block of Fremont Street a fraudulent call was received claiming to be Sheriff James Stuart demanding money to keep his Social Security information safe.
• On July 26 in the 800 block of Birch Street a battery and battery cover were stolen from an RV trailer.
Property damage
• On July 20 in the 2000 block of First Avenue a man was seen slashing four tires on a vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 200 block of East Main Street property was damaged.
• On July 22 in the 1300 block of Oakwood Drive a resident reported that when he returned from out of town someone had turned on a water valve near his house, sending water into his basement.
• On July 24 in the 400 block of West Main Street a roof was spray painted with orange paint.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 17 at 10710 Town Square Drive NE there was a delayed report of an attempt to pass a forged check at Old National Bank.
• On July 17 in the 10000 block of Polk Street NE a mailbox was damaged and mail possibly stolen.
• On July 17 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a report of an employee theft.
• On July 17 in the 12300 block of Radisson Road NE tools were stolen from a construction site.
• On July 17 in the 12000 block of Duke Drive NE there was a theft.
• On July 18 in the 12100 block of Harpers Court NE prescription pills were stolen.
• On July 18 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle with the keys in it was stolen.
• On July 18 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult female was arrested for shoplifting, having an outstanding felony warrant, use of force and obstruction after she fled from and fought an officer.
• On July 19 in the 10000 block of Fillmore Street NE several mailboxes were damaged and had items stolen from them.
• On July 19 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 700 block of 105th Lane NE there was a residential burglary from an attached garage.
• On July 19 in the 11700 block of Able Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 19 in the 12300 block of Pierce Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 19 in the 9100 block of Zumbrota Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 3000 block of 92nd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which caused property damage.
• On July 20 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a female was arrested for fraud and a theft.
• On July 20 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 21 in the 10200 block of Lever Street NE items were taken from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On July 21 in the 3800 block of 112th Circle NE an unknown male was involved in a first-degree residential burglary after he entered a garage while a family was inside and stole a bicycle.
• On July 22 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE there was a residential burglary.
• On July 22 in the 12000 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 22 in the 12900 block of Madison Street NE a laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 23 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE a business was burglarized and multiple cartons of cigarettes were stolen. Glass was broken to force entry.
Property damage
• On July 17 in the 2100 block of 127th Lane NE a garbage can was found burning at the end of a residential driveway. The cause is believed to be arson.
• On July 17 in the 1000 block of 128th Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On July 18 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 18 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a governmental vehicle was damaged.
• On July 19 in the 13200 block of Aberdeen Street NE a communal mailbox was damaged.
• On July 20 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE an individual damaged a community mailbox and two interior doors.
• On July 20 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On July 23 in the 11900 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On July 23 in the 12900 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On July 19 in the 4700 block of 107th Avenue NE two adult males were arrested for third-degree assault.
DWI, drugs
• On July 17 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and 95th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a second-degree DWI, possession of a stolen vehicle and causing a single-vehicle car crash.
• On July 17 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Flanders Court NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 18 at 150 Northtown Drive NE an officer offered a male at the Northtown Transit Center a ride home. The officer located drugs on the male prior to him getting into the squad car. The male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On July 21 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree drug possession and an adult female was arrested for having an outstanding Wisconsin warrant.
• On July 21 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver, who was slumped over, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On July 21 in the 0 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 17 in the 600 block of 100th Court NE a 93-year-old female died of apparently natural causes.
• On July 17 in the 1200 block of 131st Lane NE a father and son were involved in a domestic argument. The father failed to cooperate with officers, used force and attempted to flee in a vehicle.
• On July 18 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE an individual died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On July 20 in the 11500 block of Polk Street NE a female harassed a male by posting pornographic images of the male online.
• On July 21 in the 700 block of 109th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a weapons violation and driving after revocation.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 21 in the 600 block of 48th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle and fraud occurred.
• On July 21 at the intersection of 51st Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a motorcycle theft.
• On July 21 in the 4300 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On July 21 in the 4400 block of Madison Street NE there was a theft, which resulted in a catalytic converter being damaged.
• On July 22 in the 4600 block of Seventh Street NE there was a theft.
• On July 22 in the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE there was a theft.
• On July 23 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE property was damaged in an attempted burglary.
• On July 24 in the 4600 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 24 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 24 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 27 in the 3700 block of Pierce Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 27 in the 3700 block of Buchanan Street NE there were multiple thefts from vehicles.
Property damage
• On July 23 in the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 25 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was injured in a hit and run.
• On July 26 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE property was damaged.
• On July 26 in the 1600 block of 49th Avenue NE a car was vandalized.
• On July 27 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On July 24 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE a Minneapolis female was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 22 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a missing person was located.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• July 26 in the 13200 block of County Parkway B NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On July 26 in the 1100 block of 114th Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On July 27 in the 300 block of 118th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On July 28 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On July 28 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a trailer occurred.
Property damage
• On July 27 in the 4100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On July 27 in the 10300 block of Jay Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 26 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On July 28 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI
• On July 26 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a third-degree DWI was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 25 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE cash and jewelry were taken in a burglary.
DWI
• On July 27 near the intersection of Highway 65 and 221st Avenue NE a deputy stopped a vehicle that had sparks emitting from the front passenger wheel. The driver appeared intoxicated and allegedly admitted to taking 11 shots. He was arrested on second-degree DWI charges and had a blood alcohol content of .268.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 22 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On July 23 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a commercial burglary and theft occurred.
• On July 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a theft.
• On July 23 in the 1100 block of 73H Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 23 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 23 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a tire was stolen.
• On July 24 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE an employee was found to be stealing money from a business.
• On July 24 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 25 in the 5600 block of Eats River Road NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On July 25 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE storage lockers were broken into.
• On July 26 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for stealing a woman’s wallet and her keys from a register.
• On July 26 in the 1300 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male burglarized a residential home’s garage and stole tools.
• On July 26 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a wallet was stolen.
• On July 26 in the 4800 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft.
• On July 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft.
Property damage
• On July 22 in the 6800 block of Brookview Drive NE a mailbox was damaged after a tire came off a vehicle.
• On July 23 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a fire occurred.
• On July 23 in the 5800 block of Washington Street NE criminal property damage occurred.
• On July 23 in the 7400 block of Able Street NE a garage door was damaged.
• On July 25 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE a vehicle was found to be on fire. Upon Fridley officers and firefighters’ arrival a woman was found to have extinguished the fire. The woman stated she believes the fire was arson.
• On July 24 in the 5800 block of Arthur Street NE unknown suspects spray painted a residence and its grounds.
• On July 25 at 550 Osborne Road NE at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus a male was arrested for third-degree criminal property damage for damaging a computer.
• On July 27 in the 600 block of Mississippi Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On July 23 in the 1500 block of North Timber Ridge NE a adult male was arrested for a second-degree domestic assault with a knife.
• On July 23 at 550 Osborne Road NE at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus a woman reported a male patient had been touched inappropriately by another patient in a locked facility. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
• On July 23 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was assaulted. The victim had minor injuries and had very little information on the suspect.
• On July 23 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE an Allina ambulance was transporting a male patient when he became non-compliant and assaulted paramedics. The man was restrained and transported to the hospital where he was placed on an emergency hold.
• On July 24 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male and female were involved in an assault. Police officers mediated the argument and found the female was trespassing and had assaulted the male.
• On July 25 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE a woman started seizing while attempting to break up a fight between two males. One of the males was arrested for domestic assault and the female was transported to the hospital.
• On July 27 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On July 28 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male was cited for a domestic assault with another male.
• On July 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male approached an officer and attempted to commit an assault, but an electric stun gun was deployed. The male was arrested for trespassing and obstruction of the legal process with force.
DWI, drugs
• On July 28 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a male, who had been passed out behind the wheel, was arrested for a second-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, possession of a firearm without a permit and driving after revocation.
• On July 28 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE the Fridley Police Department conducted its regular tobacco compliance checks, and four businesses failed those checks.
Miscellaneous
• On July 22 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a woman was warned by police officers after she filed a false police report claiming her vehicle had been stolen.
• On July 23 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE a male got into an argument with another male who threatened to kill him.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 27 in the 2500 block of 139 Lane NW an identity was reportedly used for unemployment fraud.
• On July 27 in the 3900 block of 157 Lane NE the contents of a package were stolen from a mailbox.
• On July 27 in the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE mail was stolen.
• On July 28 in the 1500 block of 134 Avenue NE a work truck was stolen from a business.
• On July 30 in the 4400 block of 155 Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On July 30 in the 14200 block of Pierce Street NE cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 30 in the 14200 block of Waconia Street NE a scam involving $12,690 in fake unemployment checks was reported.
• On July 30 in the 13600 block of Van Buren Street NE a check for $3,400 was stolen from the mail.
Property damage
• On July 26 in the 1500 block of 143 Lane NE a mailbox was vandalized.
Assault
• On July 25 in the 14500 block of Dunkirk Street NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On July 27 in the 18500 block of Yakima Street NW a scam was reported.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On July 28 in the 1600 block of 196 Lane NW a stolen identity was used for unemployment claims.
Assault
• On July 24 in the 3300 block of 194 Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On July 26 in the 21700 block of Lake George NW a man was cited for assault.
DWI
• On July 26 near the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Cedar Drive NW a possible drunken driver was reported. A deputy located and stopped the driver. He was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with a blood alcohol content of .302.
• On July 27 near the intersection of Arrowhead Street and 229th Avenue NW a possible drunken driver was reported and later was taken to the hospital after he flipped his vehicle into a ditch.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 3 in the 14600 block of Hematite Street NW someone had broken into a vehicle and went into the garage.
• On July 3 in the 14600 block of Hematite Street NW a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 3 in the 7200 block of 151st Avenue NW a wallet and garage door opener were stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 14400 block of Iodine Street NW two 20 pound propane tanks and the regulator were stolen from a pop-up camper.
• On July 5 in the 14600 block of Hematite Street NW a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 9 in the 6200 block of McKinley Street NW a large number of power and hand tools were stolen from a store.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a man kicked the door of a vehicle, causing significant damage.
• On July 4 in the 6800 block of 147th Avenue NW a yard sign was spray painted.
• On July 8 in the 9300 block of 181st Avenue NW a truck reportedly damaged multiple mailboxes.
Assault
• On July 8 in the 5300 block of 142nd Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges after attacking two women.
DWI
• On July 5 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a man stumbling while pumping gas allegedly admitted to driving drunk.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 26 in the 8300 block of Terrace Road NE there was a theft.
• On July 27 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property. A stolen vehicle was recovered at the scene.
• On July 25 in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 26 in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a political sign was stolen.
• On July 27 in the 8100 block of McKinley Street NE there was a residential burglary.
Property damage
• On July 24 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 25 in the 300 block of Wyldwood Lane NE a power line fell down.
• On July 25 in the 8300 block of Fifth Street NE multiple vehicles were tampered with.
• On July 27 in the 8300 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On July 27 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE a fight occurred.
• On July 30 in the 1600 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a fight.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On July 22 in the 4000 block of 233rd Avenue NW a forged check was reported at Kwik Trip.
Property damage
• On July 23 in the 23100 block of Yucca Street NW chalk writing on the sidewalk said “white trash” with an arrow pointing at a nearby house.
• On July 24 in the 3000 block of Bridge Street NW a gas line on a truck was cut.
• On July 27 in the 23100 block of Rum River Boulevard NW an arson was reported.
• On July 27 in the 22900 block of Butterfield Drive NW vandalism was reported.
DWI
• On July 26 in the 23200 block of St. Francis Boulevard a traffic stop resulted in a third-degree DWI arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.