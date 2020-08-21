ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 7 in the 2200 block of 153rd Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 11 in the 13800 block of Crosstown Drive NW flags were stolen from a fence.
• On Aug. 11 in the 1400 block of 155 Lane NW a flag was stolen from a porch.
• On Aug. 11 in the 15600 block of Dakota Street NW a political sign was stolen.
• On Aug. 12 in the 1400 block of 155th Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 7 near the intersection of Sycamore Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW Lion’s Park was vandalized.
• On Aug. 13 in the 15500 block of Bluebird Street NW a home was toilet papered.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 3 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 3 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street a woman reported a scammer posing as the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
• On Aug. 4 in the 600 block of Polk Street $500 worth of irrigation wire was stolen from a construction site at Rudy Johnson Park.
• On Aug. 5 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a package was stolen.
• On Aug. 5 in the 900 block of Sunny Lane a man reported being swindled out of $1,100.
• On Aug. 5 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 5 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue a cellphone was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 3400 block of Round Lake Boulevard a stroller was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 900 block of Charlotte Drive a woman reported over $1,000 worth of clothes stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 8 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 8 in the 2100 block of State Avenue a bicycle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 4 in the 100 block of Monroe Street a ramp was spray painted.
• On Aug. 7 in the 2000 block of First Avenue a parking lot stall was spray painted.
Assault
• On Aug. 7 in the 200 block of Jackson Street a fight involving 12-15 people was reported.
DWI
• Aug. 9 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a woman was arrested on first-degree DWI charges with a .20 blood alcohol content.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of Goodhue Street NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 6 in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of Eldorado Street NE there was a residential burglary.
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. After a short distance, the pursuit was terminated and the vehicle fled.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of Opal Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 7 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of theft by an employee.
• On Aug. 7 in the 600 block of 91st Avenue NE a woman reported checks were stolen from her mailbox and someone tried to cash one.
• On Aug. 7 in the 700 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1100 block of 107th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Aug. 7 at the intersection of 97th Lane NE and Lexington Avenue NE a dump truck was stolen.
• On Aug. 8 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of stolen household goods.
• On Aug. 9 in the 8800 block of Naples Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 11 in the 9400 block of Alamo Court NE mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 11 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of Lever Street NE dumbbells were stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 6 in the 9300 block of Flanders Street NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being tampered with.
• On Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Street NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a structure fire.
• On Aug. 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE Blaine police officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash, which resulted in injuries.
• On Aug. 10 in the 700 block of 105th Lane NE Blaine police officers assisted the SBM Fire Department during a residential fire, which resulted in injuries. A search warrant was executed at the home.
• On Aug. 9 in the 2900 block of 124th Circle NE a campaign sign was damaged.
• On Aug. 10 in the 900 block of 125th Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On Aug. 11 in the 4700 block of 107th Avenue NE playground equipment was damaged.
• On Aug. 11 in the 1200 block of Fergus Street NE playground equipment was damaged.
• On Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of Monroe Street NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.
Assault
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault that occurred during a physical fight in the roadway.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 6 in a unspecified location in Blaine a male was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for driving around a barricade.
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE a driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, driving after cancellation and being involved in a hit-and-run crash.
• On Aug. 7 at an unspecified location in Blaine a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and driving after revocation.
• On Aug. 8 in the 8600 block of Naples Street NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 8 in an unspecified location in Blaine an adult male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, for having an outstanding warrant and for leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of Central Avenue NE officers arrested an intoxicated female for a fourth-degree DWI during a welfare check when she attempted to get into a vehicle.
• On Aug. 9 in the 700 block of 111th Avenue NE a driver was cited for having no insurance and the passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after their vehicle was seen leaving a known drug house.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of 119th Lane NE and Aberdeen Street NE two adult males were arrested for a DWI and test refusal.
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for reckless driving,
• On Aug. 8 in an unspecified location in Blaine a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue NE in Circle Pines a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an adult male was arrested for misuse of 911.
• On Aug. 8 at an unspecified location in Blaine there was an ongoing report of large fireworks rattling houses. An individual was later found to be in possession of explosive materials.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 5 in the 3800 block of central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. The suspect identified was allegedly involved in a previous robbery at the same business.
• On Aug. 5 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business, which resulted in property damage during the forced entry. Estimated costs are $26,000.
• On Aug. 5 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5100 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Crown Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of 47th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 9 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Aug. 10 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Aug. 4 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 44th Avenue NE criminal property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 6 in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street NE a parked vehicle was vandalized with a rock.
• On Aug. 9 in the 4600 block of Fillmore Street NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 9 in the 4400 block of Second Street NE property was vandalized.
• On Aug. 9 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE property was vandalized.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 12400 block of Hummingbird Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 6 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW a burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 6 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW a garage was burglarized and property damaged.
• On Aug. 6 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW a garage was burglarized and property damaged.
• On Aug. 6 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW a burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 6 in the 10600 block of Quince Street NW a fraud occurred.
• On Aug. 9 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW a burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 10 in the 12100 block of Zea Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 11 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 11 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW a burglary was attempted.
• On Aug. 11 in the 10100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 11 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 11 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 12 in the 00 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On Aug. 10 in the 400 block of 109th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 10 in the 900 block of 109th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 11 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 8 in the 1100 block of 117th Avenue NW an assault occurred.
• On Aug. 9 in the 10700 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Aug. 10 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW an assault occurred.
DWI
• On Aug. 10 near the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 47 NW a second-degree DWI was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 9 in the 2600 block of South Heights Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Property damage
• On Aug. 10 in the 4300 block of Lane NE the rear window of a truck topper was smashed.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was involved in an attempted theft. The male was issued a trespassing notice for the next year.
• On Aug. 5 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for attempting to pass a stolen check.
• On Aug. 8 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 8 in the 5400 block of Fourth Street NE there was an attempted burglary.
• On Aug. 9 in the 5300 block of Altura Road NE a package was stolen.
• On Aug. 9 in the 7800 block of Main Street NE multiple items were stolen during a burglary at a business.
• On Aug. 9 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE a vehicle’s tires were stolen.
• On Aug. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female was cited for criminal property damage after puncturing a vehicle’s tire.
• On Aug. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was located by tracking it via OnStar. The suspects fled the vehicle and were not located.
• On Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 11 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE a woman reported a customer had taken her vehicle from the premises without paying for services rendered. A voicemail was left with the suspect.
• On Aug. 11 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 5 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual attempted to steal a catalytic converter and failed, but they did cause property damage.
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 51st Way NE Fridley police officers assisted Fridley firefighters with a small grass fire, which was caused by a male shooting off illegal fireworks in a nearby park. The male was cited.
• On Aug. 7 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a woman reported someone had rummaged through her vehicle.
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and University Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 8 in the 5500 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.
• On Aug. 9 in the 7800 block of Firwood Way NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Aug. 9 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a parked vehicle was damaged.
• On Aug 9 in the 4800 block of East River Road NE property was vandalized.
Assault
• On Aug. 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a report of domestic assault by strangulation, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and impeding a 911 call. The male suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE there was a report of third-degree domestic assault against a female, threats of violence, gross misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property. The male suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Aug. 8 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE two males were involved in a brief fight during an argument about face mask use.
• On Aug. 11 in the 5300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a report of a child being maliciously punished. The incident was referred to Anoka County Criminal Investigations.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE Fridley police officers assisted the drug task force with recovering several drugs from two males, who were released at the scene.
• On Aug. 6 in the 1700 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after failing to keep a full lane away from first responders.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and East River Road NE a female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, driving after suspension and speeding.
• On Aug. 10 at the intersection of 68th Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and driving after cancellation after being stopped for a crosswalk violation.
• On Aug. 11 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a male who was possibly overdosing was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
• On Aug. 11 in the 5600 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over for speeding.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 6 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE Fridley police officers assisted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a Fridley resident on child pornography charges.
• On Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a Fridley police officer arrested an individual who was threatening a person with a knife.
• On Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a male was arrested for indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and gross misdemeanor obstruction.
• On Aug. 10 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle fled police officers.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 7 in the 13900 block of Lincoln Street NE an enclosed trailer was stolen from a business.
• On Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of 134 Avenue NW suspected thieves were reported rummaging through scrap bins.
• On Aug. 11 in the 2400 block of Constance Boulevard NE mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 13 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE prescription medications were stolen from an unlocked car.
• On Aug. 14 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE the license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of Sims Road NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 11 in the 19400 block of Crocus Street NW copper piping gas lines were stolen from a home under construction.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 19 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On July 20 in the 9100 block of Andrie Court NW signs were stolen and damaged.
• On July 22 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW a woman reported her debit and credit cards were stolen.
Property damage
• On July 17 in the 14300 block of Tungsten Way NW the straps to a boat cover and a storage unit were damaged.
Assault
• On July 18 in the 15400 block of Radium Street NW an assault was reported.
• On July 19 in an undisclosed location a 12-year-old boy was arrested following a domestic assault report.
Miscellaneous
• On July 19 in an undisclosed location criminal sexual conduct was reported.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 800 block of 239th Avenue NW a fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Aug. 6 in the 3000 block of 233rd Lane NW city property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 7 in the 23100 block of Dahlia Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 7 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 9 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a shoplifter caused property damage and interfered with a 911 call.
• On Aug. 11 in the 8200 block of Madison Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 12 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a first-degree robbery and a second-degree assault.
• On Aug. 12 in the 800 block of Elm Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 13 in the 8200 block of Pierce Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 12 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen, which resulted in property damage.
Property damage
• On Aug. 13 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE spray painted graffiti was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 8 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
