ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 31 in the 16100 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW cards for a funeral were stolen at a church.
• On Aug. 4 in the 16700 block of Zion Street NW a home was ransacked, and two TVs and a computer were stolen.
• On Aug. 4 in the 3500 block of 135 Lane NW a scammer posing as Xcel Energy was reported.
• On Aug. 5 in the 1400 block of 148 Avenue NW a scammer posing as a DEA agent demanding gift cards was reported.
• On Aug. 6 in the 16400 block of Orchid Street NW tools and lawn equipment were stolen from an unlocked, detached garage.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5000 block of 159th Avenue NW tools were stolen from a garage.
Property damage
• On Aug. 1 in the 17100 block of Ward Lake Drive NW fireworks were set off in a mailbox.
• On Aug. 3 in the 1100 block of Andover Boulevard NW the front door was forced on a vacant home.
• On Aug. 5 in the 3200 block of 153rd Avenue NW a vehicle did doughnuts in a yard.
• On Aug. 6 in the 500 block of 146 Lane NW a vehicle drove through a playground causing damage.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On July 27 in the 800 block of East River Road a car dealership reported a woman for refusing to return a dealer plate.
• On July 27 in the 2700 block of 11th Avenue an identity theft was reported after the caller learned someone had filed bankruptcy under their name.
• On July 29 in the 3900 block of 7th Avenue a bike was stolen.
• On July 30 in the 700 block of West Main Street a woman reported the theft of a lockbox containing a dose of methadone from her car.
• On July 30 in the 1400 block of South Ferry Road a bike was stolen.
• On July 31 in the 800 block of West Main Street an ex-roommate kicked in the door of an apartment.
• On July 31 in the 900 block of Cross Street a woman reported she suspected some foreign currency was stolen from her home and put up for sale online.
• On July 31 in the 3100 block of St. Francis Boulevard a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 1 in the 800 block of East River Road a stolen motorcycle was reported.
Property damage
• On July 27 in the 1100 block of West McKinley Street a work vehicle was damaged in an attempt to steal it.
• On July 31 in the 700 block of East Garfield Street two thin blue line signs were written on with anti-police and anti-trump statements.
Assault
• On July 27 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street a woman threw items at clerks in a Kwik Trip after being confronted about taking items into a bathroom.
• On July 27 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a man reportedly pulled a woman down the stairs by her hair.
• On July 29 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had attacked her, locked her out of her apartment and stole her phone.
• On July 31 in the 400 block of East Main Street a man kicked in the door to an apartment and attacked the resident.
• On Aug. 1 in the 3600 block of 12th Avenue a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
•On July 31 in the 4300 block of 92nd Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 31 in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 31 in the 92nd Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 1 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Aug. 2 in the 1700 block of 127th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for receiving a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Aug. 4 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of an adult female being involved in a theft by swindle.
• On Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of University Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Aug. 4 in the 200 block of 96th Lane NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was found and towed to the St. Francis Police Department.
Property damage
• On July 30 in the 9200 block of Yancy Street NE an individual’s driveway was reported egged two nights in a row.
• On July 30 in the 2900 block of 90th Lane NE an individual reported their home was egged two nights in a row.
• On July 31 in the 2900 block of 90th Lane NE a house and its vehicles were vandalized.
• On July 31 in the 800 block of 103rd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 31 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Aug. 1 in the 4500 block of Ball Road NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 2 in the 4400 block of 123rd Circle NE graffiti was reported on the sidewalk.
• On Aug. 3 in the 3600 block of 88th Avenue NE vandalism was reported at a business.
• On Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of 128th Avenue NE a city street was vandalized.
• On Aug. 4 in the 800 block of Paul Parkway NE profanities were spray painted on playground equipment.
Assault
• On July 30 in the 3200 block of 91st Curve NE an individual was arrested for second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
• On July 31 in the 500 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE there was an assault.
• On Aug. 3 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was cited for assaulting another male.
DWI, drugs
• On July 30 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree DWI and for having expired registration.
• On July 31 in the 1200 block of Paul Parkway NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and speeding.
• On Aug. 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 2 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 87th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 4 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE a male was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 28 in the 1100 block of 42 1/2 Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 28 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 29 in the 3700 block of Lincoln Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 29 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On July 31 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On July 31 at 4259 Central Ave NE a vehicle was stolen from a Holiday station by a male driver and female passenger.
• On Aug. 2 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On Aug. 2 in the 4100 block of Main Street NE an electric wheelchair was stolen from an open garage.
• On Aug. 3 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 3 in the 5000 block of Jackson Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 3 in the 4200 block of Fourth Street NE a trailer was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 28 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual damaged a windshield and rear window of a vehicle.
• On July 31 in the 4600 block of Fillmore Street NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 2 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Aug. 2 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 2 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male, who was slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 2 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 2 in the 10700 block of Key Circle NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 2 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 2 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 9800 block of Bluebird Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 9900 block of Larch Street NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 11200 of Osage Street NW a mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 13100 block of County Parkway D NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 13100 block of County Parkway B NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 1200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 2400 block of 106th Avenue NW a burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 700 block of County parkway A NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 10500 block of Wren Street NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 10200 block of Sycamore Street NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 5 in the 2300 block of 106th Avenue NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Aug. 5 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 5 in the 9800 block of Ilex Street NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On Aug. 3 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 3 near the intersection of 98th Lane NW and Bluebird Street NW city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 3 in the 4100 block of 115th Avenue NW property damage occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 5 in the 2000 block of 127th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 5 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue NW city property was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 4 in the 11500 block of Eagle Street NW an assault occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 12300 block of Drake Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On Aug. 2 near the intersection of 121st Avenue NW and Olive Street NW a third-degree DWI arrest occurred.
• On Aug. 3 near the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Bittersweet Street NW a driver was charged with second-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 4 in the 3200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 3 in the 21800 block of Quincy Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Aug. 5 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 5 in the 23200 block of Taylor Street NE a boat was stolen and later recovered in Isanti County.
Property damage
• On July 31 in the 21400 block of Johnson Street NE the windows of a parked vehicle were smashed.
DWI
• On Aug. 1 in the 1100 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was stopped for poor conduct and arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .242 blood alcohol content.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 29 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a business reported a theft had occurred and the suspect and fled.
• On July 30 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a man robbed a business of cash at gunpoint and fled the area.
• On July 30 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 30 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported their debit card and had been used in another city.
• On July 31 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a Fridley police officer and multiple Columbia Heights police officers responded to a hold-up alarm where they located the suspect’s vehicle, made a stop and detained four males. Two males were cited for the theft, and the other two males were arrested for a Columbia Heights robbery that occurred earlier that day.
• On July 31 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 31 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On July 31 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman was cited for a theft.
• On Aug. 1 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On Aug. 1 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 2 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE a stolen bicycle was found.
• On Aug. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft at a business.
• On Aug. 4 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 4 in the 8100 block of University NE an employee allegedly admitted to stealing from a business. The employee was released to their father and information was forwarded to the Anoka County attorney.
• On Aug. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a theft from a business while an adult male was cited for driving after revocation.
Property damage
• On July 29 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a window was damaged.
• On July 30 in the 4600 block of Third Street NE a vehicle in a driveway was damaged.
• On July 31 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On July 31 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On Aug. 1 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE money from a tip jar was stolen.
• On Aug. 2 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 2 in the 1600 block of 76th Avenue NE property was damaged,
• On Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE an individual was involved in criminal property damage to a vehicle in a parking lot.
• On Aug. 3 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a parked vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
• On Aug. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On Aug. 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 2 in the 5500 block of Regis Trail NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 3 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of a female being assaulted by a male. The female and male got into a vehicle and left the location while the officer was en route. An alert was put out on the possible vehicle.
• On Aug. 3 in the 1500 block of 73H Avenue NE an adult female client was arrested for a fifth-degree assault at a business.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 1 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, driving after suspension and speeding.
• On Aug. 2 in the 100 block of 81st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and speeding.
• On Aug. 2 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia and for having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 1 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a mother was arrested for child endangerment and multiple other charges after her 3-year-old child was found unattended with no parent in sight.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 4 in the 17600 block of Swedish Drive NE a woman attempting to steal an Amazon package was chased away and fled in a gold Buick.
• On Aug. 5 in the 100 block of 172 Avenue NE a fraudulent unemployment claim was reported.
Property damage
• On July 31 in the 14900 block of Cord Street NE a home was egged.
DWI
• On Aug. 1 in the 1200 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE a deputy observed a driver hit the median and overcorrect. The deputy stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver on third-degree DWI charges. The driver had a .25 blood alcohol content.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 3 in the 9400 block of Viking Boulevard NW a purse was stolen after windows were smashed.
• On Aug. 3 in the 9400 block of Viking Boulevard NW tools, a lunch box and a headlamp were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5300 block of 199 Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen from a business sales lot.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5300 block of 199 Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 2 in the 20300 block of Basalt Street NW a mailbox was damaged.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 6 in the 21200 block of Old Lake George Boulevard NW an online auction scam was reported.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 19 in the 16400 block of Uranimite Street NW a woman who lost her dog was contacted by someone claiming to have found her dog but asked for her Google password.
• On July 10 in an undisclosed location a theft was reported.
• On July 12 in the 5600 block of 157th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 12 in the 15100 block of Cobalt Street NW a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 8000 block of 154th Avenue NW phone cords, baseball cards and $10 in change were stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 16 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW a dealer plate was stolen.
• On July 16 in the 14200 block of Uranium Street NW a boat was rifled through and items stolen.
• On July 16 in the 6000 block of Sunwood Drive NW a bike was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 12 in the 14300 block of Tungsten Way NW a boat cover was cut.
Miscellaneous
• On July 12 near St. Francis Boulevard NW an intoxicated man who fell off a horse was charged with assault.
• On July 13 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard a four-vehicle crash resulted in numerous injuries. One driver was transported to the hospital.
• On July 16 in an undisclosed location criminal sexual conduct was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 31 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a garage was burglarized.
• On July 31 in the 8300 block of Sunset Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 3 in the 8300 block of Sunset Road NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 4 in the 8300 block of Able Street NE counterfeit money was used.
• On Aug. 5 in the 800 block of Ballantyne Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 in the 500 block of Ballantyne Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 6 in the 500 block of Ballantyne Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 6 in the 700 block of Ballantyne Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 in the 600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 31 in the 600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Aug. 3 at 7840 Pleasant View Drive NE graffiti was reported at Lakeside Park.
• On Aug. 3 in the 8400 block of Terrace Road NE city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 4 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 5 in the 600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On Aug. 2 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 3 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 4 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 30 in the 4100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 31 in the 23500 block of Degardner Circle NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Aug. 2 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
