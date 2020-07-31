ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 17 in the 3000 block of 167 Lane NW a vehicle with keys left in it was stolen.
• On July 20 in the 3600 block of 180 Avenue NW suspects were caught on a Ring camera attempting to enter parked vehicles.
• On July 20 in the 200 block of 139 Lane NW a package was stolen.
• On July 22 in the 15100 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen and later recovered in Wright County.
• On July 23 in the 1800 block of 134th Avenue NW cigarettes, coins and keys were stolen from an unlocked car.
• On July 23 in the 13700 block of Jay Street NW a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 18 in the 14300 block of Xeon Street NW a driveway was damaged by fireworks.
DWI
• On July 20 near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Crane Street NW a man was found slumped over his steering wheel. An officer opened the car suspecting he needed medical attention and the man awoke. He was arrested with .193 blood alcohol content.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On July 13 in the 500 block of Cutter Street boxes of sprinkler heads were reported missing.
• On July 13 in the 500 block of Cutter Street another company reported a number of items were stolen over the weekend.
• On July 13 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street a canoe was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 100 block of East Main Street a motorcycle was stolen.
• On July 15 in the 3700 block of Seventh Avenue a vehicle was stolen when the owner left it running while bringing her daughter into her business.
• On July 15 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue the theft of two bicycles was reported.
• On July 15 in the 500 block of Madison Street a variety of items were reported stolen.
• On July 17 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane a rear view mirror was stolen from a locked vehicle.
• On July 17 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue stolen items were found in Rocket Park.
• On July 18 in the 500 block of West Main Street a table was stolen from in front of a business.
Property damage
• On July 13 in the 600 block of West Main Street a tire was slashed.
• On July 14 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street police received a report that someone had entered the underground garage of an apartment complex the day before and smashed a car with a piece of metal.
DWI
• On July 15 in the 700 block of East River Road a motorist was reported driving in the wrong lane and screaming at the caller. Officers eventually located the motorist as he exited a store and arrested him on DWI charges. He had a .25 blood alcohol content.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 10 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft.
• On July 11 in the 3300 block of 92nd Curve NE two females were arrested who were seen breaking into a vehicle, rummaging through it and stealing items.
• On July 11 in the 8700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On July 12 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE there was an aggravated robbery at a business. The suspect fled on foot.
• On July 12 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE cigarettes were stolen.
• On July 12 in the 9000 block of Waconia Street NE a male found his vehicle’s rear license plate was missing and replaced with a stolen plate.
• On July 13 in the 11000 block of Radisson Road NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On July 13 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle while it was parked at an auto repair shop.
• On July 14 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen and shortly thereafter located.
• On July 14 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a stolen trailer was located.
• On July 16 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen from a gas station.
• On July 16 in the 10400 block of University Avenue NE an employee at a business was involved in a theft.
• On July 16 in the 1600 block of 91st Avenue NE a California company located their stolen ventilator for sale in Blaine.
Property damage
• On July 10 in the 3300 block of 89th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was reported to be on fire. Investigators believe the incident may be arson related.
• On July 10 in the 8200 block of West Interstate 35W Service Drive NE a shipping container was damaged.
• On July 10 in the 9400 block of Bataan Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 10 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an unconscious male in a parking lot was sent to the hospital while an adult female was arrested for tampering with a vehicle and criminal property damage.
• On July 13 in the 10400 block of Jefferson Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 13 in the 8600 block of Yalta Street NE there was a report of a garbage can on fire.
• On July 13 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE there was a fire.
• On July 13 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a male was arrested for marking terroristic threats and causing fourth-degree property damage when he threatened his ex-girlfriend and her parents and then broke an apartment window.
• On July 14 in the 1300 block of 108th Avenue NE there was a gunshot into a residence, which resulted in property damage.
• On July 14 in the 9500 block of Monroe Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter, which resulted in property damage.
• On July 14 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE a male reported another male had damaged his vehicle for no reason and then left the area. No injuries were reported.
• On July 15 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On July 10 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an adult male was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• On July 11 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NW and Butternut Street NW a male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and third-degree refusal.
• On July 12 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male, who was slumped over, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.
• On July 12 in the 200 block of 117th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for having no proof of insurance.
• On July 13 in the 1500 block of Radisson Road NE a driver was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana in a vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
• On July 14 in the 600 block of 109th Lane NE officers responded to a medical of a female having difficulty breathing. CPR was performed on the female with success and she was transported to the hospital by Allina. Possible drugs were located near the female.
• On July 14 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE a female was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
• On July 15 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she was stopped for having expired registration.
• On July 15 at the intersection of Baltimore Street NE and 93rd Lane NE a driver was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, for driving after cancellation, having an open bottle and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 15 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a suspicious vehicle was stopped. Drug paraphernalia was found and disposed of.
Miscellaneous
• On July 10 in the 1600 block of 130th Avenue NE officers responded to a medical call, which resulted in a death. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On July 12 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 610 a police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling 141 miles per hour on Highway 10. The motorcycle fled the police officer on University Avenue and the pursuit was terminated. The motorcycle was later located abandoned. The adult male riding the motorcycle was also found. He confessed and was subsequently arrested.
• On July 14 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE property was found that resulted in the seizure of forged checks and a fictitious driver’s license.
• On July 16 at the intersection of north Road NE and Lever Street NE a police officer attempted to pursue a motorcycle, but it fled and a pursuit was not initiated.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 17 in 23500 block of University Avenue NE a scam resulted in a loss of $4,000.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 16 in the 5100 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 17 in the 5100 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 17 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a burglary.
On July 18 in the 1300 block of 44 1/2 Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 19 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On July 19 in the 1100 block of 39th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 19 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 19 in the 3800 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On July 16 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 20 in the 3900 block of Fifth Street NE there an individual was arrested for a domestic assault, weapons violation, DWI and property damage.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 20 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On July 22 in the 11700 block of Tulip Street NW a fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On July 19 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On July 20 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On July 21 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 20 in the 1000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On July 21 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On July 22 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a third-degree DWI arrest was made.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 23 in the 23300 block of University Avenue NE an unsecured trailer was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 17 in the 21000 block of Okinawa Street NE multiple mailboxes were damaged.
• On July 17 in the 3300 block of 183rd Avenue NE a vehicle left tire tracks in a yard.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 15 in the 6900 block of Shamrock Lane NE an unoccupied vehicle with a stolen license plate was located. The license plate was removed from the vehicle and subsequently destroyed.
• On July 16 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis at gunpoint and later located in Fridley. The vehicle fled Fridley police officers and the pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was later located unoccupied and towed to the Minneapolis Police Department impound lot.
• On July 16 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a woman reported her vehicle had been stolen by an acquaintance while she was at a medical appointment.
• On July 17 in the 6900 block of Hickory Drive NE a black backpack containing a Dell laptop and Skull Candy headphones was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 17 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE an abandoned stolen trailer was recovered.
• On July 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On July 18 in the 0 block of 43rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. The suspect fled, but left a vehicle jack at the scene.
• On July 18 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 18 in the 500 block of Ironton Street NE there was a residential burglary where a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 18 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 5300 block of Altura Road NE a man reported a male test drove his motorcycle and never returned it.
• On July 20 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE there was a third-degree burglary at a business where cigarettes, cigars, lottery tickets and cash were stolen.
• On July 20 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 20 in the 6300 block of Jefferson Street NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE an employee’s backpack with miscellaneous items inside was stolen by a customer at a business.
• On July 21 in the 100 block of Christenson Court NE a bicycle was stolen from an open garage.
Property damage
• On July 15 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a female reported someone had flattened all of her vehicle’s tires and spray painted the windows.
• On July 18 in the 600 block of Hugo Street NE there was a fire.
• On July 18 in the 7500 block of Alden Way NE a fire occurred.
• On July 18 in the 5800 block of 2 1/2 Street NE a vehicle struck a fence.
• On July 20 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unoccupied vehicle caught fire in a parking lot.
• On July 21 in the 300 block of Hugo Street NE a fire occurred.
• On July 21 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a dumpster fire occurred.
Assault
• On July 15 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a domestic assault.
• On July 17 in the 5200 bock of Central Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault and fled.
• On July 18 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE two intoxicated friends were involved in a physical altercation.
• On July 19 on the 7400 block of East River Road NE a female was arrested for shoplifting, fleeing a police officer on foot, fifth-degree assault and trespassing.
• On July 19 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE an individual was involved in a second-degree assault with a handgun and fled the area.
DWI, drugs
• On July 16 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and University Avenue NE a Lino Lakes police officer stopped and arrested a driver for providing false information to a police officer, driving without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and having an open bottle.
• On July 16 at the intersection of 77th Way NE and East River Road NE a male driver, who was slumped over at the wheel, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 17 in the 6400 block of Seventh Street NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, driving after revocation, speeding and having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 17 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 77th Way NE a driver who struck a street sign was arrested for a third-degree DWI and causing a property damage crash.
• On July 18 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and having a knife in his vehicle in violation of city ordinance.
Miscellaneous
• On July 16 in the 1500 block of 73H Avenue NE a threat was reported.
• On July 16 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for indecent exposure to a 16-years-old.
• On July 18 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE a male reported a female client of his went missing after going shopping at Walmart and never returning.
• On July 21 in the 800 block of Osborne Road NE a police officer attempted to stop two occupants on a moped because the passenger did not have eye protection. The driver of the moped fled and crashed. The two occupants fled on foot and were later apprehended. The driver was arrested.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 17 in the 1370 block of Johnson Street NE a wallet was stolen.
• On July 18 in the 14600 block of Cord Street NE a vehicle’s window was smashed and a backpack, shoes and pickleball paddles were stolen.
• On July 20 in the 16000 block of Central Avenue NE the windows on a vehicle were smashed and the stereo and speakers stolen.
• On July 21 in the 4300 block of 151 Lane NE a check was stolen from the mail, washed and cashed.
• On July 22 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW two fraudulent gold bars were bought for $2,000.
• On July 22 in the 16700 block of Stutz Street NE a fake lottery scam resulted in the loss of $20,000.
Property damage
• On July 21 in the 14300 block of Vermillion Street NE a home was egged.
• On July 22 in the 13600 block of Van Buren Street NE a locked mailbox station was damaged.
DWI
• On July 23 in the 5000 block of Ivy Lane NE a man was arrested on DWI charges following a hit-and-run crash. He had a blood alcohol content of .147.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On July 19 in the 18900 block of Lake George Boulevard NW cash was stolen from a business.
Property damage
• On July 18 in the 21900 block of Woodbine Street NW a checkbook and sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked car.
• On July 22 in the 18200 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a package valued at $18,600 was stolen from a porch.
DWI
• On July 18 near the intersection of 207 Avenue and Gladiola Street NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after attempting to walk away from a crash.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 20 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE an auto part was stolen.
• On July 21 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On July 22 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 20 in the 800 block of Maple Street NE there was a gas leak in a home.
DWI, drugs
• On July 19 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On July 20 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree refusal and driving after suspension.
Ramsey and St. Francis did not submit reports this week.
