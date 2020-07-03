ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On June 22 near the intersection of Wintergreen and 168 Avenues NW a lock was cut off a construction trailer and tools were stolen.

• On June 23 in the 13600 block of Partridge Circle NW identity theft was reported.

• On June 23 in the 4900 block of 170 Avenue NW identity theft was reported.

• On June 23 in the 13800 block of Woodbine Street NW an identity theft was reported.

• On June 24 in the 13700 block of Marigold Street NW a lottery scam was reported.

• On June 24 in the 15700 block of Round Lake Boulevard a package was stolen.

Property damage

• On June 20 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a man smashed the windows of a vehicle using a board or baseball bat.

• On June 20 in the 2100 block of Fourth Avenue a woman damaged a vase and put a hole in an interior door of an apartment.

Assault

• On June 20 in the 2100 block of State Avenue an individual was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On June 15 in the 1000 block of West McKinley Street a trailer was stolen from a construction site.

• On June 15 in the 500 block of Madison Street four men reportedly robbed a woman and took her car.

• On June 19 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane a package was stolen from a door step.

Property damage

• On June 18 in the 2800 block of Ninth Avenue the solar lights on a man’s back deck were destroyed.

• On June 19 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a vehicle was damaged and tampered with.

Miscellaneous

• On June 16 near the intersection of Ferry Street and West Main Street a pedestrian was struck by a dump truck.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On June 12 in the 3000 block of Lakes parkway NE multiple bicycles were stolen from the beach.

• On June 13 in the 700 block of 104th Court NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.

• On June 13 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE counterfeit money was used.

• On June 13 in the 4300 block of 87th Lane NE a package was stolen.

• On June 14 in the 13000 block of Taconite Court NE multiple vehicles were broken into.

• On June 14 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a passport and Social Security number were stolen.

• On June 15 in the 3700 block of 97th Court NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On June 15 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a female was arrested for trespassing and a male was arrested for shoplifting, having an outstanding warrant and for providing false information to officers following a shoplifting incident.

• On June 15 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 16 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE golf clubs were stolen from a detached garage, but later recovered in Spring Lake Park.

• On June 16 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On June 18 in the 11300 block of Pierce Street NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

• On June 18 in the 8700 block of Jackson Street NE a burglary occurred at a residential home.

• On June 18 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.

• On June 18 in the 10100 block of Davenport Street NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.

Property damage

• On June 12 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE property damage was reported.

• On June 13 in the 10800 block of Packard Street NE there was a delayed report of property damage and trespassing. A male was later arrested.

• On June 14 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a vehicle was heavily damaged while parked in a parking lot.

• On June 16 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE a semaphore electrical box was damaged.

• On June 17 in the 3600 block of 88th Avenue NE a business’s glass front door was broken out.

• On June 17 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE a window was shattered.

• On June 17 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On June 13 in the 900 block of 118th Lane NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault after there was a report of a man screaming at a woman. He then he took her van with her in it while she was hanging out of the van screaming.

• On June 16 in the 100 block of 90th Lane NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On June 17 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault, obstruction of the legal process and for having multiple outstanding warrants.

• On June 18 in the 700 block of 109th Avenue NE a woman reported her ex-boyfriend forced her door open, which caused her to injure her back.

DWI, drugs

• On June 12 in the 500 block of 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for having no proof of insurance.

• On June 12 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 125th Avenue a female was transported to the hospital and arrested for third-degree DUI and child endangerment after she overdosed while driving.

• On June 14 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male trying to sell drugs. The man was stopped during a traffic stop and released with a warning.

Miscellaneous

• On June 13 in the 11000 block of Sixth Street NE an elderly male was found deceased by family members. The death was not suspicious.

• On June 14 in the 13000 block of Goodhue Street NE a female died while sleeping. The death was not suspicious.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On June 16 in the 1200 block of Pierce Terrace NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 17 in the 900 block of 50th Avenue NE a burglary occurred.

• On June 17 in the 1100 block of Gould Avenue NE a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.

• On June 18 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft, which resulted in property damage.

• On June 18 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen.

• On June 18 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On June 18 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary.

• On June 19 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 20 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 21 in the 3700 block of Quincy Street NE there was a theft.

• On June 22 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE license plates were stolen.

Property damage

• On June 17 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was criminal property damage.

• On June 19 in the 3700 block of Quincy Street NE there was criminal property damage.

• On June 21 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was an attempted burglary, which resulted in property damage.

• On June 21 in the 300 block of Summit Street NE there was a domestic incident, which resulted in property damage.

Assault

• On June 20 in the 1300 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE there was a domestic assault and burglary.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On June 21 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On June 21 in the 1800 block of 121st Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On June 21 in the 9800 block of Avocet Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On June 22 in the 13100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On June 23 in the 3300 block of 116th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On June 23 in the 9800 block of Palm Street NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On June 21 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW damage to property was reported.

• On June 21 in the 1500 block of 106th Lane NW property damage was reported.

• On June 24 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On June 24 in the 9800 block of Ilex Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On June 24 in the 2500 block of 112th Avenue NW an assault occurred.

DWI

• On June 21 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a second-degree DWI was reported.

• On June 24 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a third-degree DWI was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On June 22 in the 20900 block of Jenkins Street NE an identity theft was reported.

• On June 23 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle window was smashed and tools were stolen.

• On June 24 in the 19200 block of Lever Street NE signs were stolen from the end of the driveway.

• On June 25 in the 1600 block of 207 Lane NE a hitch receiver was stolen off a vehicle.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On June 17 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle, which was damaged during the theft.

• On June 17 in the 7300 block of Baker Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 17 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 17 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On June 18 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle in a retail area.

• On June 18 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 19 in the 100 block of Talmage Way NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 19 at the intersection of Lyric Lane NE and Madison Street NE a driver was arrested for fleeing police officers in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving after revocation, displaying a stolen license plate and failing to have a front license plate.

• On June 19 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE wallet and car stereo were stolen from a vehicle.

• On June 19 in the 6500 block of Anoka Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 20 in the 5700 block of Second Street NE a license plate was stolen.

• On June 20 in the 6100 block of Trinity Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle where a vehicle was tampered with and the items stolen were used for fraud.

• On June 21 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE two vehicles were broken into on one property and multiple items were stolen.

• On June 22 in the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE an adult female was arrested for offering a forged check to a business.

• On June 23 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a shoplifter assaulted an employee at a business.

• On June 23 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On June 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a large sum of money and a necklace were stolen from a hotel room.

Property damage

• On June 19 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE an unknown individual attempted to cut off a vehicle’s catalytic converter.

• On June 21 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.

• On June 23 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.

• On June 23 in the 500 block of Fairmont Street NE a fire occurred.

Assault

• On June 17 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported an assault that occurred at a bar.

• On June 17 in the 500 block of Cheri Lane NE two males were arrested for a second-degree assault involving a rifle and a vehicle and for threats of violence.

• On June 20 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE there was a fight.

• On June 20 in the 7400 block of Melody Drive NE a male was arrested for domestic assault against a female.

• On June 20 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault with a firearm, second-degree assault, threats of violence, reckless discharge of a firearm and domestic assault by strangulation.

• On June 22 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE there was a fight where a weapon was discharged multiple times. There were no injuries, and all parties left the area before officers arrived.

• On June 23 in the 6800 block of Anoka Street NE an individual reported being grabbed and touched by a male.

DWI, drugs

• On June 20 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and speeding.

• On June 20 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE five individuals in a vehicle were found to be in possession of marijuana, which was confiscated. The individuals were then released and left the area without issue.

• On June 20 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male was found not breathing after he overdosed on opioids. The male was transported to the hospital were he claimed he was missing $1,200, which he had prior to the overdose.

• On June 21 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and for having expired registration.

• On June 22 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession of narcotics.

Miscellaneous

• On June 17 at the intersection of Seventh Street NE and 57th Avenue NE a vehicle fled from a police officer, but the officer did not pursue.

• On June 21 in the 600 block of 58th Avenue NE an individual made threats toward several residents at a location. Extra patrols were provided in the area.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On June 21 in the 3700 block of 155 Avenue NE mail was stolen.

Assault

• On June 19 in the 2100 block of 145 Avenue NE a man was arrested after a fight between roommates.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On June 22 in the 22200 block of Marble Street NW guns, a trailer and a lawn mower was stolen from a garage.

Assault

• On June 20 in the 19600 block of West Ford Brook Drive NW a man was arrested after a domestic assault.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On an unreported date, in the 600 block of Sims Road NW an identity theft resulted in the loss of a stimulus check.

Assault

• On June 22 in the 22400 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a man was arrested after a domestic assault.

DWI

• On June 24 in the 3100 block of Viking Boulevard NW a woman was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges after police received a report that an impaired woman was picking up women. She was arrested with a .161 blood alcohol content.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On June 5 in the 15200 block of Fluorine Street deck boards were stolen.

• On June 8 in the 6100 block of 145th Lane NW an unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 8 in the 7700 block of 159th Lane NW an unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 8 in the 17800 block of Vanadium Street NW an unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 8 in the 6600 block of Sunwood Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 9 in the 16200 block of Marble Street NW an unemployment fraud was reported.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On June 20 in the 8400 block of Monroe Street NE there was a theft from a boat.

• On June 21 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 23 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 15 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE a burglary occurred at a residence.

Property damage

• On June 21 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE there was a domestic incident, which resulted in property damage.

DWI, drugs

• On June 23 in the 600 block of Rosedale Road NE an individual was transported to the hospital for an overdose.

Miscellaneous

• On June 23 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died. The death was not suspicious.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On June 23 in the 23600 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a chainsaw was stolen.

Property damage

• On June 17 in the 23400 block of Cree Street NW a headlamp on a vehicle was damaged.

• On June 17 in the 23500 block of Degardner Circle NW a city park was damaged.

• On June 17 in the 23800 block of Roanoke Street NW damage to property was reported.

• On June 18 in the 4300 block of 235th Lane NW a walking bridge was vandalized.

DWI

• On June 17 in the 22900 block of Lake George Boulevard NW third-degree DWI charges were filed.

