ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 10 in the 1000 block of 152nd Lane NW cash, cigarettes and other items were stolen from an unlocked car parked in a driveway.
• On July 10 in the 15100 block of Zilla Street NW cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On July 12 in the 14900 block of Crane Street NW multiple unlocked vehicles were rifled through and cash was taken.
Property damage
• On July 12 in the 2500 block of 154th Avenue NW rocks were thrown at a home by a juvenile suspect.
• On July 13 in the 4000 block of 145th Avenue NW a vehicle was vandalized on a street overnight.
Assault
• On July 16 near the intersection of Drake Street and Andover Boulevard NW a woman was reported being beaten by a man on the side of the road.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On July 8 in the 1500 block of Franklin Lane a bike was stolen.
• On July 10 in the 1000 block of Adams Street a license plate was stolen.
• On July 10 in the 2500 block of Ferry Street a burglary was reported.
• On July 10 in the 500 block of Madison Street property was stolen from a storage unit.
• On July 12 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a man was reported breaking into the coin collection areas of laundry machines.
• On July 12 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue items were stolen from a utility trailer.
Property damage
• On July 9 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue a door and windows in a building were damaged.
• On July 1400 block of Seventh Avenue a boat cover was slashed.
Assault
• On July 7 in the 3500 block of West Mineral Pond Boulevard Anoka police arrested two people on assault charges.
• On July 10 near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Jackson Street an assault with a dangerous weapon was reported.
• On July 12 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a drunk woman was arrested for punching someone in the face.
DWI
• On July 12 near the intersection of Ferry Street and West Main Street a man was arrested on second-degree DWI charges after being found passed out in his vehicle in the middle of the intersection. The man allegedly had a .20 blood alcohol content.
Miscellaneous
• On July 11 near the intersection of Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a man’s windshield was shattered by what is suspected to have been road debris while driving. He was evaluated by Allina paramedics but was not transported to the hospital.
Theft, burglary
• On July 3 in the 3300 block of 120th Circle NE a package was stolen off of a porch and later returned.
• On July 3 in the 10300 block of President Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 4 in the 100 block of 104th Lane NE a residential garage burglary occurred. The stolen property was later recovered.
• On July 6 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE there was a report of an ongoing issue with check forgery.
• On July 6 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 6 in the 11200 block of Fifth Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle. It was later recovered in Coon Rapids.
• On July 6 at 10251 Baltimore Street NE an unknown male stole security cameras from Menards.
• On July 7 in the 1900 block of 105th Avenue NE two vehicles were broken into. Credit cards were stolen from one vehicle and later used.
• On July 7 in the 3300 block of 93rd Avenue NE an individual reported a missing prescription medication and suspects an individual they know may have stole it.
• On July 7 in the 11400 block of Hastings Street NE mail was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 12900 block of Baltimore Street NE a package was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 11600 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 8 in the 3200 block of 91st Lane NE two license plates were stolen off of a vehicle.
• On July 8 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 10500 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On July 3 in the 3200 block of 89th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On July 3 in the 9100 block of Central Avenue NE a city vehicle was damaged.
• On July 4 in the 10500 block of Baltimore Street NE a window was broken out of a vehicle.
• On July 4 at the intersection of 111th Avenue NE and Club West Parkway NE a light pole was damaged.
• On July 5 in the 3200 block of 90th Avenue NE unknown suspects spray painted a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 12500 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On July 5 in the 9000 block of Xylite Street NE a portable toilet was found burning. SBM firefighters extinguished the fire.
• On July 5 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 6 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 7 in the 8500 block of Goodhue Street NE property was damaged.
• On July 8 in the 8500 block of Hastings Street NE three vehicles were tampered with in a driveway.
• On July 8 in the 3300 block of 93rd Drive NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On July 9 in the 3300 block of 93rd Drive NE a window was broken.
Assault
• On July 6 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE disorderly males were involved in a mutual fight.
• On July 6 in the 10500 block of Madison Street NE a male was assaulted by his fiancée resulting in an injury.
• On July 7 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a male assaulted a coworker, who suffered a substantial injury.
• On July 7 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE a male reported he saw a male in the area who had previously assaulted him.
• On July 9 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE two individuals trespassed at a location and were involved in a fight.
DWI, drugs
• On July 4 in the 3900 block of Edgewood Road NE a male was transported to the hospital after overdosing.
• On July 4 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a male and female were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.
• On July 4 at the intersection of Cloud Drive NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and driving after revocation.
• On July 5 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, underage drinking and causing a crash.
• On July 8 in the 1400 block of Cloud Drive NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, for having multiple outstanding warrants, having no front license plate and for having expired registration.
• On July 9 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Central Avenue NE a female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and having an open bottle.
Miscellaneous
• On July 3 in the 12500 block of Naples Street NE there was a medical situation that resulted in an individual dying. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On July 4 in the 500 block of 96th Lane NE a male with terminal cancer was found dead.
• On July 4 at the intersection of Coral Sea Street NE and 84th Lane NE there was a report of street racers in the area. The vehicles left the area upon officers’ arrival.
• On July 8 in the 11500 block of Meadow Lane NE an individual died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On July 8 in the 200 block of 106th Lane NE an individual died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 7 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On July 7 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On July 7 in the 1200 block of 43 1/2 Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On July 8 in the 4300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 8 in the 4300 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 8 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 8 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a burglary was reported.
• On July 9 in the 4100 block of Second Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On July 10 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft.
• On July 12 in the 3700 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 12 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On July 13 in the 3800 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 13 in the 4100 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle. One stolen item was recovered.
Property damage
• On July 8 in the 400 block of Summit Street NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On July 8 in the 500 block of Central Avenue NE an assault occurred during a theft from a building.
DWI, drugs
• On July 11 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 13 in the 90 block of 89th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen and used to damage property.
• On July 13 in the July 13 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On July 13 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 2100 block of 105th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On July 12 in the 11100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW property damage occurred.
• On July 12 in the 11200 block of Xeon Street NW property damage occurred.
• On July 14 in the 500 block of Main Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 10800 block of Thrush Street NW an assault occurred.
• On July 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On July 13 near the intersection of Tamarack Street NW and 87th Avenue NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.
• On July 13 near the intersection of Tamarack Street NW and 87th Avenue NW a motorist was charged with second-degree DWI.
• On July 14 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a motorist was charged with fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 14 in the 1600 block of 103rd Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 13 in the 18600 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
• On July 15 in the 18200 block of Flanders Street NE keys and a fire extinguisher were stolen from a boat overnight.
DWI
• On July 11 near the intersection of Sims Road and Highway 65 NE a motorcyclist was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .17 blood alcohol content.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 8 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.
• On July 8 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On July 9 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE copper from a machine and a scrap air conditioner were stolen from behind a building.
• On July 9 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE Fridley police helped Plymouth police recover a stolen vehicle.
• On July 9 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a stolen vehicle out of Coon Rapids was recovered.
• On July 9 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 10 in the 6200 block of Riverview Terrace NE a canoe stolen in 2006 was recovered and returned to its original owner.
• On July 10 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male and female attempted to pass a fraudulent check at a store, but fled after they were confronted.
• On July 11 in the 300 block of 57th Place NE an individual’s wallet and cellphone were stolen from their residence.
• On July 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On July 11 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 11 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On July 12 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE a woman reported someone stole her cigarettes and hair products.
• On July 12 in the 300 block of Liberty Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen off of a parked vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 200 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a residential burglary with a gunshot. Prior to officers’ arrival, two suspects fled on foot, but were later apprehended along with a third suspect in a vehicle nearby.
• On July 13 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was detained, cited and released for a theft.
• On July 13 in the 8100 block of Riverview Terrace NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 13 in the 5400 block of Madison Street NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 501 block of 53 1/2 Avenue NE a miter saw was stolen from an unlocked truck.
• On July 14 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE license plates were stolen.
• On July 14 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE license plates were stolen.
Property damage
• On July 9 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a criminal property damage incident was reported where an unknown individual damaged multiple vehicles.
• On July 9 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 9 in the 7500 block of McKinley Street NE a male who was damaging property inside a home was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
• On July 9 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was damaged.
• On July 10 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE there was a church fire, which is believed to be arson.
• On July 10 in the 7400 block of Lyric Lane NE two vehicle fires were extinguished. The fires are believed to be related to a previous structure fire. All incidents are believed to be arson.
• On July 12 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a vehicle’s rear left tire was stabbed.
• On July 12 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 13 in the 5500 block of Seventh Street NE there was a report of a male tampering with a vehicle.
• On July 13 in the 0 block of 63H Way NE a vehicle’s window was broken.
• On July 13 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was keyed and a tire punctured.
• On July 14 at the intersection of Trollhagen Drive NE and Matterhorn Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On July 14 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue West Service Road NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. A driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
• On July 14 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for property damage after an officer saw a male raise a suitcase over his head and throw it onto the hood and windshield of a squad car.
Assault
• On July 8 in the 700 block of 58th Avenue NE officers performed a welfare check on an individual who was being abused by a male with an outstanding warrant. The male fled, but was later apprehended and taken to the hospital after he consumed narcotics. The male fled again at the hospital, and officers were unable to locate him.
• On July 12 in the 6600 block of Central Avenue NE a male reported his wife missing after he assaulted her. The woman was later located and the male was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On July 12 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On July 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported her boyfriend had attacked her and then fled the area. The male is wanted on misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On July 14 in the 5800 block of 2H Street NE a male is wanted for a fifth-degree domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On July 9 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a first-degree DWI, driving after revocation and speeding.
• On July 11 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.
• On July 11 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a male was detained and transported to the hospital on an emergency hold after suffering an overdose.
• On July 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 49th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a first-degree DWI, fleeing police in a vehicle, driving after cancellation, obstruction of the legal process, reckless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and careless driving. The male was transported to the hospital for evaluation of possible drug impairment.
Miscellaneous
• On July 8 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE a male client at a group home was reported missing.
• On July 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a vehicle, which was allegedly driving recklessly and dangerously, fled police officers twice. After an investigation, the vehicle’s owner was located.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 13 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 14 in the 13900 block of Lincoln Street NE an enclosed trailer was stolen from a business.
• On July 15 in the 16300 block of Aberdeen Street NE catalytic converters were cut off vehicles.
• July 16 in the 16500 block of 5 St. NE a package on a stoop was opened and stolen.
Property damage
• On July 10 in the 1400 block of Flamingo Drive NE house siding was damaged by a BB gun or fireworks.
• On July 12 in the 1900 block of Swedish Drive NE a storm door was shot by a pellet or BB gun.
• On July 14 in the 3000 block of 166th Lane NE a mailbox was damaged.
Assault
• On July 16 in the 1100 block of McKay Drive NE a mother-daughter domestic occurred, and the daughter fled before deputies arrived.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On July 16 in the 8500 block of 190 Avenue NW a laptop, keys, vehicle, wallet and cellphone were stolen from a home.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On July 10 in the 200 block of Viking Boulevard NW a motorcycle, tools and battery charger were stolen from an outbuilding.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 28 in the 7400 block of 149th Lane NW a scooter was stolen from a garage.
• On June 28 in the 8000 block of 153rd Lane NW a burglary was reported.
• On June 29 in the 6500 block of 154th Lane NW items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 30 in the 7400 block of 149th Avenue NW change was stolen from a motor vehicle.
• On July 1 in the 15000 block of Cobalt Street NW the license plates were stolen off a car.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 16 in the 300 block of Manor Drive NE there was a residential burglary.
Property damage
• On July 13 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE there was an attempted vehicle theft that resulted in property damage.
Assault
• On July 10 at the intersection of Monroe Street NE and Osborne Road NE there was an assault.
• On July 12 in the 7900 block of Monroe Street NE there was a domestic assault.
• On July 12 in the 7700 block of Jackson Street NE there was a juvenile assault and property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On July 11 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE drugs were found.
Miscellaneous
• On July 13 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE there was an indecent exposure incident.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On July 11 near the intersection of Bridge Street NW and Rum River Boulevard juveniles spray painted beneath a bridge.
DWI
• On July 12 in the 23200 block of Cree Street NW a traffic stop resulted in third-degree DWI charges.
• On July 14 near the intersection of Zion Parkway NW and 229th Avenue NW a motorist was charged with first-degree DUI.
Assault
• On June 27 in an undisclosed location two juveniles were stabbed.
• On June 29 in the 16100 block of Turnberry Turn NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
