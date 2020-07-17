ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On July 3 in the 13900 block of Ivywood Street NW a theft from an unlocked vehicle was caught on a Ring camera.
• On July 6 in the 1500 block of Prairie Road NW there was a report of use of a stolen identity to receive unemployment.
• On July 6 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW an unsecured bike was stolen from a Walmart.
• On July 6 in the 15500 block of Larch Street NW a Facebook Fraud using fake gold and fake diamonds resulted in the loss of $300.
• On July 8 in the 1900 block of 1900 block of 181 Avenue NW checks were stolen from a mailbox.
• On July 9 in the 1900 block of 135 Avenue NW a Craigslist fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 1900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW fireworks were ignited in a portable toilet.
• On July 5 in the 13800 block of Northwood Drive NW a man was arrested after smashing windows on homes in the neighborhood.
• On July 9 in the 2300 block of 139 Avenue NW a small hole in a front window possibly from a pellet gun was reported.
Assault
• On July 6 in the 15800 block of Norway Street NW a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On June 30 in the 800 block of West Garfield Street police were dispatched to reports of someone banging on a door. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who indicated that a window was used to enter the residence.
• On July 2 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a neon orange bike was stolen from in front of a Kwik Trip.
• On July 3 in the 400 block of Greenhaven Road a number of tools were stolen from a construction site.
Property damage
• On June 29 in the 300 block of Van Buren Street someone had damaged the sheer pins on the parking ramp arms.
• On July 1 in the 2000 block of First Avenue a portable bathroom was reported partially melted.
• On July 2 in the 500 block of Parkview Lane multiple political messages were spray painted on the cement pad of the pavilion in the Anoka Nature Preserve.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 6 in the 30 block of Main Street NW a man was caught going through vehicles on a property and stole a TV.
Assault
• On July 8 in the 100 block of Main Street NW a woman was cited for assaulting another woman.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 26 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane Northeast a wallet was reported stolen.
• On June 27 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway Northeast a bicycle theft was reported.
• On June 27 in the 11100 block of Terrace Road Northeast motor vehicle tampering was reported.
• On June 26 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street Northeast a delayed residential burglary report was taken.
• On June 26 in the 10800 block of Sixth Street Northeast a license plate was reported stolen overnight.
• On June 27 in the 900 block of Paul Parkway Northeast a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On June 28 in the 10000 block of Fillmore Street Northeast a vehicle was reported stolen out of a driveway.
• On June 29 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive Northeast police responded to a reported theft and stopped a vehicle involved. Police arrested one male on a felony warrant but police could not locate the suspect who fled.
• On June 30 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street Northeast a stolen vehicle and license plates were recovered.
• On July 1 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street Northeast a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 1 in the 10000 block of Fillmore Street Northeast two suspects entered a locked home, took vehicle keys and stole two vehicles out of the driveway.
• On July 1 in the 1100 block of 101st Avenue vehicle theft suspects tampered with a vehicle.
• On July 1 in the 100 block of 112th Square Northeast a bicycle theft was reported.
Assault
• On June 26 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive Northeast a woman was issued a citation for assault following a citizen’s arrest.
• On June 27 in the 2900 block of Edison Street Northeast a woman was arrested for domestic assault and damage to property.
• On June 27 in the 10600 block of University Avenue Northeast an assault took place involving and unknown male and female.
• On June 27 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive Northeast an adult was charged with disorderly conduct and assault at a local business.
• On June 29 in the 8900 block of Jefferson Street Northeast a male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On June 30 in the 0 block of 115th Lane Northeast two males hit each other over a property dispute.
DWI, drugs
• On June 27 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street Northeast a male was found unresponsive and in position of an unknown crystal substance. Charges were pending.
• On June 27 in the 600 block of County Road 10 Northeast a man was arrested for second-degree DWI and disorderly conduct following an altercation.
Miscellaneous
• On June 27 in the 11500 block of Jefferson Street Northeast mail tampering was reported.
• On June 29 in the 2300 block of Cloud Drive Northeast a male passed counterfeit currency and fled police
• On June 29 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue Northeast police used force in responding to a mental health event involving threats of violence. A man was taken to the hospital.
• On June 29 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street Northeast a forged check was passed.
• On June 27 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive Northeast there was a small fire in wood chip landscaping at Northtown Mall.
• On June 29 in the 9600 block of Naples Street Northeast police issued citations for street racing.
• On June 30 in there 13100 block of Aberdeen Street Northeast a death was reported. It was not considered suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 30 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street Northeast a vehicle theft was reported.
• On July 1 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast a vehicle theft was reported.
• On July 2 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place Northeast a pick-pocket was reported.
• On July 3 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue Northeast an attempted robbery was reported.
• On July 4 in the 1600 block of 37th Avenue Northeast a vehicle theft was reported.
• On July 4 in the 4200 block of Seventh Street Northeast a vehicle theft was reported.
• On July 4 in the 4300 block of Second Street Northeast a vehicle theft was reported.
• On July 5 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue Northeast a delayed burglary report was made.
• On July 7 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue Northeast a theft was reported.
• On July 7 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street Northeast a theft from a vehicle was reported.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue Northeast a disorderly male caused damage to property while angry with employees for not allowing him to buy alcohol with an expired ID.
• On July 6 in the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard Northeast damage to property was reported.
• On July 6 in the 3800 block of 2 1/2 Street Northeast damage to property was reported.
• On July 6 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street Northeast damage to property was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On July 6 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.
• On July 6 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 6 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On July 7 in the 10800 block of Thrush Street NW mail was stolen.
• On July 8 in the 10800 block of Thrush Street NW mail was stolen.
• On July 8 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 8 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 5 in the 900 block of 103rdd Avenue NW city property was damaged.
• On July 5 in the 11000 block of Bittersweet Street NW property was damaged.
• On July 6 near the intersection of Xavis Street NW and 106th Lane NW city property was damaged.
• On July 6 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW city property was damaged.
• On July 6 in the 11900 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On July 5 in the 1800 block of 121st Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On July 5 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW an assault occurred.
• On July 6 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW an assault occurred.
• On July 8 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On July 2 in the 18400 block of Highway 65 NE a motorcycle was stolen from a restaurant parking lot.
DWI
• On July 7 near the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Vickers Street NE a motorist was stopped for a broken brake light. The driver appeared intoxicated and was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with .17 blood alcohol content.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 1 near the intersection of University Avenue and 57th Avenue a man was arrested driving a stolen vehicle.
• On July 1 in the 6000 block of Fourth Street Northeast a vehicle was found to be missing from a garage. The vehicle was located in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street Northeast in Blaine.
• On July 1 in the 5900 bock of Fourth Street Northeast a theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On July 1 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue Northeast a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 1 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle West tools were reported stolen from a rooftop job site.
• On July 1 in the 6000 block of Main Street Northeast a package was stolen.
• On July 1 in the 4600 block of Third Street Northeast a wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 2 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE a van was reported stolen from a back parking lot of a business.
• On July 2 in the 5600 block of Main Street Northeast a woman had her purse stolen.
• On July 3 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive Northeast a man was arrested for stealing items from a purse and damaging a vehicle.
• On July 3 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane Northeast a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On July 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue Northeast officers responded to a theft in progress. The suspect fled before officers arrived, but officers identified the suspect via a license plate and mailed a citation.
• On July 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue a cellphone was reported stolen at a business.
• On July 3 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue Northeast a theft was reported.
• On July 4 in the 7800 bock of East River Road Northeast equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 5 in the 7400 block of West Circle Northeast a burglary was reported.
• On July 5 in the 1300 block of 53rd Avenue Northeast officers took a delayed burglary report.
• On July 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue Northeast a prescription was reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue a license plate was reported stolen.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 1500 block of North Timber Ridge Northeast officers responded to reports of a female damaging a male’s car. Officers learned the male was at the location in violation of a no-contact order and arrested him.
• On July 5 in the 6500 block of Hickory Street Northeast a trailer was on fire.
• On July 5 in the 7500 block of University Avenue Northeast an officer located several commercial vehicles damaged and tampered with at a business.
• On July 6 in the 1000 block of 64th Avenue Northeast there was vehicle fire. Owner thought it may be arson. Police are investigating.
• On July 6 in the 400 block of 57th Avenue Northeast the rear window of a vehicle was smashed overnight.
Assault
• On July 2 in the 200 block of Liberty Street Northeast an assault was reported.
• On July 2 in the 1000 block of Center Circle Northeast a man was arrested for assaulting his wife.
• On July 3 in the 7200 block of University Avenue Northeast a man was assaulted and had minor injuries.
• On July 4 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue Northeast officers responded to a report that a disorderly female spit on another person.
• On July 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue Northeast a road rage altercation that resulted in two victims being maced.
• On July 5 in the 6800 block of Seventh Street Northeast a female was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On July 1 in the 800 block of 73rd Avenue Northeast a man was arrested for second-degree DWI and test refusal.
• On July 2 near the intersection of 73rd Avenue Northeast and Symphony Street Northeast a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road Northeast officers responded to a report of four males smoking marijuana in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers located the males and trespassed them at management’s request.
• On July 4 near I-694 and East River Road Northeast a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•On July 5 in the 1500 block of I-694 a male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and speeding.
• On July 7 near 53rd Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 1 near Mississippi Street Northeast and Central Avenue an officer attempted to stop a reckless driver but the driver would not stop.
• On July 2 in the 5800 block of 2H Street Northeast a male reported finding a noose hanging on his back door and suspected a neighbor of putting it there as a form of intimidation, but there were no witnesses.
• On July 7 in the 5600 block of University Avenue Northeast a complainant reported a male had tried to use 20 credit cards at a gas pump, which were believed to be stolen. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On July 5 in the 2600 block of 171 Lane NE an RV with the keys in it was stolen.
• On July 6 in the 14900 block of Central Avenue NE tools were stolen from an unsecured construction trailer.
• On July 7 13400 block of Buchanan Street NE decking materials were stolen from under the deck.
• On July 8 in the 14900 block of Central Avenue NE two chainsaws were stolen from work trucks.
Property damage
• On July 5 in the 1200 block of 153 Lane NE a convertible roof was damaged overnight.
Assault
• On July 7 in the 1800 block of 162 Lane NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges after a fight with his mother.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On July 6 in the 21000 block of Clearly Road NW an RV was reported stolen.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On July 2 in the 2500 block of 224 Avenue NW packages were stolen from a front step.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 19 in the 14200 block of Waco Street NW a stolen identity was used to get unemployment.
• On June 19 in the 5500 block of 144th Avenue NW a stolen identity was used to claim unemployment.
• On June 19 in the 14000 block of Unity Street NW $32,500 worth of goods were reported missing on their way to the intended destination.
• On June 20 in an undisclosed location a woman reported her medication was stolen.
• On June 22 in the 7800 block of 148th Lane NW a total of $10 was stolen from two vehicles.
• On June 23 in the 5400 block of 142nd Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 19 in the 15000 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW rocks were thrown at two lights at a school.
• On June 20 in the 15500 block of Salish Street NW six people threw toilet paper into trees and wrote lewd messages on vehicles with a car marker.
• On June 22 in the 16900 block of Helium Street NW a city sign was reported damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On June 19 in the 18000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW two people were transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle personal injury crash.
DWI
• On June 24 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW officers responded to a possible personal injury crash. The driver was arrested on DWI charges, no injuries reported.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On July 6 in the 23200 block of Woodbine Street NW property damage occurred.
Assault
• On July 4 in the 23200 block of Flora Street NW a domestic assault between brothers was reported.
DWI
• On July 1 near the intersection of 232nd Avenue NW and Ambassador Boulevard NW a DWI was reported.
• On July 3 near the intersection of 233rd Avenue NW and Cree Street NW a traffic stop resulted in a DWI arrest.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 3 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 Northeast a theft was reported.
• On July 3 in the 7800 block of University Avenue Northeast theft by swindle was reported.
• On July 3 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue Northeast a theft was reported.
• On July 4 in the 800 block of Lund Avenue Northeast a theft from a boat was reported.
• On July 5 in the 1800 block of County Road 10 Northeast a trailer theft was reported.
• On July 5 in the 7700 block of Central Avenue Northeast a theft was reported.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast damage to property was reported.
Assault
• On July 6 in the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast an assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On July 9 in the 8200 block of University Avenue Northeast a suspect was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct.
