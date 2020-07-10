ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On June 30 in the 1800 block of Station Parkway NW a purse was stolen from a business and the credit card was used in Andover.
• On June 30 in the 13700 block of Butternut Street NW two unsecured bikes were stolen.
Property damage
• On June 28 in the 14500 block of Bluebird Street NW a garage door was damaged and fireworks were set off in the front yard.
• On June 28 in the 2000 block of 140 Lane NW a tire was slashed overnight.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On June 24 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a bike was stolen.
• On June 26 in the 500 block of Van Buren Street a vehicle was stolen from a detached garage.
• On June 27 in the 2200 block of Branch Avenue a hose and spool were stolen.
Property damage
• On June 27 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a window was smashed with a rock.
• On June 27 in the 600 block of Van Buren Street a rock was thrown through a window and damaged a wall.
• On June 28 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a woman broke an apartment window.
• On June 28 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a man damaged a police car by kicking the door.
DWI
• On June 27 near the intersection of 119th Avenue NW and Ninth Avenue a driver was stopped and arrested on third-degree DWI charges after failing to pull over for an ambulance with its lights and sirens active.
Miscellaneous
• On June 27 near the intersection of Ferry Street and Maple Lane a two-vehicle crash resulted in one passenger transported to the hospital complaining of neck and back pain.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On June 28 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On June 28 in the 9600 block of East River Road a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On June 29 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On June 29 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On July 1 in the 1700 block of 111th Avenue a theft occurred.
• On July 1 in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a motor vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 30 in the 12100 block of Killdeer Street NW property was damaged.
• On June 30 near the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On June 29 in the 10900 block of Magnolia Street NW an assault and attempted robbery occurred.
• On June 30 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW a second-degree assault occurred.
• On July 1 in the 11900 block of Redwood Street NW an assault occurred.
DWI
• On June 28 near the intersection of Foley Boulevard NW and Juniper Street NW a motorist was charged with a third-degree DWI.
• On June 28 near the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Unity Street NW a motorist was charged with a second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On June 29 in the 11700 block of Xeon Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On June 29 near the intersection of 124th Avenue NW and River Rapids Drive NW a personal injury crash occurred.
• On July 1 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.
• On July 1 near the intersection of Hanson Boulevard NW and 121st Avenue NW a personal injury crash occurred.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 19 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE a female attempted to pass a forged check. She left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On June 19 in the 1200 block of 99th Court NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 19 in the 12200 block of Sunset Avenue NE there was an incident of Minnesota unemployment insurance fraud.
• On June 20 at 111 Northtown Drive NE an individual attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill.
• On June 20 at 240 Northtown Drive NE cellphones were stolen at Famous Footwear.
• On June 20 in the 10200 block of Fillmore Place NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 20 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 22 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a delayed report of a stolen bicycle.
• On June 23 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 24 in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On June 24 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a counterfeit $20 bill was used.
• On June 24 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a female shoplifter was cited for theft and arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants,
• On June 24 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 25 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE there was a report of a theft.
• On June 25 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On June 25 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 25 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE a bicycle was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 19 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE a garage door was damaged.
• On June 20 in the 1000 block of 90th Lane NE a male tampered with a vehicle.
• On June 20 in the 1000 block of 97th Lane NE an individual reported seeing an unknown male fleeing from her driveway after opening and tampering with their vehicle. Nothing was stolen.
• On June 21 in the 9900 block of Able Street NE two unknown individuals entered an unlocked vehicle by tampering with it.
• On June 22 in the 11500 block of Palisade Court NE bacon caught fire on a barbecue grill.
• On June 24 in the 9400 block of Jefferson Street NE an unknown person vandalized a mailbox.
Assault
• On June 20 in the 9600 block of West Sandpiper Drive NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
On June 20 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE a male was found stabbed following an unknown assault.
• On June 22 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a mother and son were involved in a domestic assault, with the son being arrested.
• On June 24 in the 9500 block of Lincoln Street NE an individual was arrested for a fifth-degree assault.
• On June 25 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a report of a man pointing a handgun at a victim.
DWI, drugs
• On June 19 in the 11100 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for having no proof of insurance.
• On June 21 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE narcotics were located in a couple of suspicious vehicles n a parking lot.
• On June 23 in the 1300 block of 123rd Court NE a female was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On June 24 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a male driver was arrested for possession of marijuana and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On June 24 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE drugs were found, collected and destroyed.
• On June 25 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• On June 25 in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On June 19 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE a vehicle fled from a traffic stop.
• On June 20 in the 10900 block of Nassau Court NE an 87-year-old man died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On June 22 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NE a male with an outstanding felony warrant evaded officers by speeding away.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 23 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 24 in the 4300 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On June 25 in the 300 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a burglary, which resulted in property damage.
• On June 25 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 26 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On June 26 in the 4200 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 26 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported the prescription they had picked up had been forged.
• On June 28 in the 5200 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.
• On June 28 in the 3900 block of University Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On June 28 in the 4200 block of Van Buren Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 29 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a felony shoplifting incident occurred where 20 cellphones were stolen from a business.
Property damage
• On June 24 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop property was damaged.
• On June 25 in the 3800 block of Labelle Street NE an intoxicated male attempted to gain entry to an individual’s home by entering through a window screen the male damaged.
• On June 28 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a report of vandalism.
DWI, drugs
• On June 28 in the 4000 block of Main Street NE an adult male was arrested for a gross misdemeanor DWI.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On June 26 in the 21000 block of Buchanan Street NE a DirectTV scam resulted in the loss of $489.
• On June 29 in the 18500 block of Vermillion Street NE an ATV was stolen.
• On July 1 in the 23700 block of Johnson Street NE a catalytic converter was cut off a U-Haul.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 24 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE keys were stolen.
• On June 24 in the 6200 block of Trinity Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 24 in the 6300 block of Seventh Street NE a small amount of money was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 24 in the 700 block of Overton Drive NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and the suspect used a debit card at a nearby Holiday station.
• On June 24 in the 4600 block of 2H Street NE a stolen vehicle from Richfield was recovered.
• On June 25 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 25 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a burglary at a school under construction.
• On June 26 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a bicycle was stolen from a backyard.
• On June 26 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a bicycle was stolen from outside a home.
• On June 26 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen and later recovered by the St. Paul Police Department.
• On June 26 in the 300 block of 73rd Avenue NE four hubcaps were stolen from an individual’s company vehicle.
• On June 27 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a burglary at a school under construction. One suspect may have been responsible for a burglary at the same location on June 25.
• On June 27 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE an adult male was arrested for a felony theft at a business and for driving after revocation.
• On June 27 in the 1200 block of Hathaway Lane NE a bicycle was stolen off of a bicycle rack on the back of a friend’s vehicle.
• On June 28 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen and recovered.
• On June 28 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 29 in the 500 block of Lafayette Street NE there was an attempted burglary.
• On June 30 in the 1200 block of Osborne Road NE two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.
Property damage
• On June 24 in the 1500 block of 73rd Avenue NE a vehicle caught fire.
• On June 27 i the 7400 block of Concerto Curve NE a juvenile broke a window at a home. The juvenile’s parent was contacted and will discuss payment for damages with the homeowner.
Assault
• On June 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an officer was called to mitigate a verbal domestic situation between a man and a woman. The man returned a few hours later and assaulted the female and left again.
• On June 27 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an assault occurred and the suspect fled.
• On June 27 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an unknown individual threw bleach on a business employee.
• On June 28 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a female was assaulted by a known male, who was arrested.
• On June 30 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On June 28 at the intersection of East Moore Lake Drive NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, driving after revocation and failing to signal a turn.
• On June 30 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On June 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a business reported a male called and made terroristic threats against the business.
• On June 26 in the 500 block of Mississippi Street NE there was a report of a female not breathing. Allina and Fridley firefighters arrived and took over the scene. The female was later pronounced dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On June 27 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE an officer attempted to stop a male on a motorized three-wheeler. The male fled, and the officer was unable to locate him.
• On June 30 in the 1300 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male was found not breathing and was later pronounced dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On June 29 in the 13400 block of Staples Street NE a stolen identity was used to file unemployment.
Property damage
• On July 1 in the 3000 block of 144 Avenue NE a home was egged.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On June 29 in the 7200 block of 223 Avenue NW a fraud was reported.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On June 26 in the 21900 block of Nightingale Street NW a scam was reported.
• On July 1 in the 200 block of Viking Boulevard NW an unsecured trailer was stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 13 in the 14100 block of Dysprosium Street NW a gift card scam was reported.
• On June 16 in the 13600 block of Hematite Circle NW a license plate was stolen.
• On June 17 in an undisclosed location a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 18 in the 5400 block of 165th Lane NW a Honda generator was stolen from a construction site.
Property damage
• On June 15 in the 16100 block of Nowthen Bouelvard NW a law enforcement sign was spray painted with “BLM.”
• On June 15 in the 14300 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW property damage was reported.
Assault
• On June 15 in the 14100 block of Tungsten Street NW a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On June 17 in the 14600 block of Helium Street NW a man was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
• On June 14 in an undisclosed location Ramsey police received a report of a sexual assault.
DWI
• On June 17 in the 8100 block of Highway 10 NW a personal injury rollover crash occurred.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 28 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft.
• On June 30 in the 7800 block of Able Street NE there was a third-degree residential burglary.
Property damage
• On June 26 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. There were minor injuries.
• On June 29 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE there was an attempted burglary, which resulted in minor property damage.
• On June 30 in the 8300 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On June 27 in the 7700 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was found to be providing alcohol to minors.
Miscellaneous
• On June 26 in the 7700 block of Jackson Street NE there was a weapons incident where an individual was making terroristic threats.
• On June 30 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE an individual fled officers in a vehicle.
St. Francis
Theft, burglary
• On June 25 in the 23600 block of Flora Court NW a fraud was reported.
• On June 26 in the 4400 block of 229th Lane NW a fraud was reported.
