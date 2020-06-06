ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On May 24 in the 13300 block of Martin Street NW a Facebook blackmail scam was reported.

• On May 24 in the 2300 block of 139 Avenue NW a blackmail scam demanding $1,000 was reported.

• On May 24 in the 15800 block of Round Lake Boulevard a man was arrested after fleeing on a bike from a home he broke into.

• On May 27 in the 4500 block of 175 Avenue NW stolen mail was found in caller’s yard.

Property damage

• On May 23 in the 160000 block of Quince Street NW a home was egged.

• On May 26 in the 600 block of 141 Avenue NW the back window on a truck was shattered with a rock.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On May 17 in the 1100 block of 107th Avenue NE a boat cover was damaged and a motor was stolen.

• On May 18 in the 1100 block of 107th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 18 in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On May 18 in the 10100 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On May 20 in the 500 block of 122nd Avenue NE there was a first-degree residential burglary with no forced entry.

• On May 20 in the 700 block of 107th Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On May 15 in the 00 block of 113th Avenue NE two vehicles in a parking lot were tampered with.

• On May 15 in the 3300 block of 92nd Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On May 15 in the 1400 block of 111th Lane NE a home filled up with smoke. Everyone in the residence escaped, and the source of the fire was handled by the SBM Fire Department.

• On May 17 in the 10900 block of Fillmore Street NE vandalism was reported.

• On May 18 in the 8600 block of Polk Street NE property was damaged.

• On May 19 in the 10900 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a structure fire.

• On May 20 in the 3300 block of 90th Curve NE a vacant home was reported to be on fire. The cause is believed to be arson.

• On May 20 in the 1200 block of 95th Avenue NE there was an oven fire at a residence.

DWI, drugs

• On May 18 in the 8700 block of Van Buren Street NE an adult female was arrested for a DWI refusal.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On May 19 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 19 in the 3700 block of Second Street NE there was a theft.

• On May 19 at the intersection of 37th Avenue NE and Madison Place NE an electric scooter was stolen.

• On May 21 in the 300 block of 42nd Avenue NE there was a garage burglary.

• On May 21 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On May 19 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.

• On May 19 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property was vandalized.

• On May 24 in the 1000 block of 43rd Avenue NE there was criminal property damage.

DWI, drugs

• On May 20 at the intersection of 38th Avenue NE and Main Street NE an individual was arrested for drug possession.

• On May 24 in the 200 block of 44th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a DWI.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On May 25 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a fraud was reported.

Assault

• On May 25 in the 10400 block of Wintergreen Street NW an assault was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On May 25 in the 10600 block of Verdin Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On May 26 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a heroin overdose was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On May 24 in the 2500 block of S. Waconia Circle NE a blackmail scam involving Instagram was reported.

• On May 26 in the 227 Lane NE a fake NFL Madden game resulted in a loss of $40.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On May 20 in the 300 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On May 21 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a parked stolen vehicle was located.

• On May 21 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a residential burglary occurred in a garage. The stolen property was later recovered.

• On May 21 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE several bank cards, a driver’s license and a Social Security card were stolen from a woman’s residence while friends were visiting.

• On May 21 in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE a moped was reported stolen.

• On May 22 in the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE property was stolen.

• On May 22 in the 1300 block of Skywood Court NE a theft occurred.

• On May 22 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was involved with a shoplifting theft, burglary and was in possession of theft tools.

• On May 23 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for a theft.

• On May 23 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a woman reported her child’s father took some of her belongings following a verbal argument.

• On May 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft.

• On May 23 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE a woman’s purse was stolen while she was at a party.

• On May 24 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen.

• On May 26 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a transfer pump for a complex pond was stolen.

• On May 26 in the 100 block of 58th Avenue NE a male reported he had procured the services of a prostitute who took his credit cards, cash and his keys to his car and home. Attempts to use the cards were unsuccessful.

Assault

• On May 20 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male reported an assault. Officers learned a female slapped the male after he tried to remove keys from her hands.

• On May 22 in the 600 block of Fairmont Street NE officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup. Upon arrival, officers located a male at the scene with fresh injuries to his face. A male was arrested for domestic assault.

• On May 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two males were involved in a physical domestic. One adult male was arrested for domestic assault.

DWI, drugs

• On May 20 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, driving after revocation and for having an outstanding felony warrant.

• On May 20 in the 5500 block of East River Road NE a male driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation and for having a dangerous weapon in a vehicle.

• On May 23 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Baltimore Street NE in Blaine a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, failure to signal a turn and for failure to maintain a single lane of traffic.

• On May 23 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a woman was arrested for a theft, third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• On May 24 in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, driving after revocation and for driving without headlights on.

• On May 24 in the 5500 block of East River Road NE a female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, driving after suspension and speeding.

• On May 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unresponsive male was found passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business. Allina EMS transported the male to the hospital for care. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were confiscated from the vehicle and placed into evidence to be destroyed.

• On May 24 in the 5900 block of Main Street NE a female with three outstanding felony warrants and a male who had violated his domestic abuse no contact order were seen walking behind a building and were promptly arrested. Narcotics and paraphernalia were found during a search.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On May 24 in the 1100 block of 142 Avenue NE a package was stolen.

• On May 25 in the 3600 block of 146 Avenue NE the money in a birthday card was stolen and the card left.

• On May 26 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck vehicle.

• On May 26 in the 2000 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen and later found half a mile away.

• On May 27 in the 2400 block of 152 Lane NE a Craigslist fraud was reported.

• On May 28 in the 15900 block of Durkirk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

OAK GROVE

Property damage

• On May 26 in the 3800 block of 193 Lane NW holes from a BB gun was found in a home’s siding.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On May 8 in the 15300 block of Radium Street NW a package was stolen.

• On May 10 in the 16000 block of Andrie Street NW a theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 11 in the 15700 block of St. Andrews Lane NW a theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On May 11 in the 8200 block of 151st Lane NW a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.

• On May 14 in the 14100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a man stole $541.20 worth of alcohol.

Property damage

• On May 9 in the 9100 block of Inverness Lane NW a man reported the window on his camper was smashed.

• On May 12 in the 17000 block of Azurite Street NW a mailbox was damaged.

Assault

• On May 8 in the 7200 block of Sunwood Drive NW a woman reported she was thrown out of a vehicle near the Allina Medical Center. She then canceled the report and told dispatch she would report it another time.

DWI

• On May 12 in the 9200 block of Highway 10 NW a 64-year-old motorist was arrested on second-degree DWI charges.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On May 22 in the 1100 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft by deception, which resulted in a civil dispute.

• On May 22 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE there was a theft.

• On May 22 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft.

• On May 26 in the 8100 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft.

Property damage

• On May 24 in the 8400 block of Lakewood Drive NE there was a fire.

• On May 25 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.

• On May 27 in the 8300 block of Westwood Road NE there was a house fire.

Assault

• On May 24 in the 500 block of Manor Drive NE there was a domestic assault.

• On May 27 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE there was a domestic assault.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On May 22 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW stimulus money was reported stolen.

Property damage

• On May 23 in the 22600 block of Vintage Street NW a garden was damaged during a ding dong ditch.

• On May 25 in the 4300 block of 235th Lane NW a vehicle was vandalized.

DWI

• On May 24 near the intersection of 233rd Lane NW and Pederson Drive NW a driver was charged with third-degree DUI.

The Anoka Police Department did not send a report this week.

