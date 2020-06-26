ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On June 8 in the 700 block of Jefferson Street a male reported he was the victim of theft by swindle when a male in a vehicle, with several children inside, came up to his property and offered to sell him jewelry. The man paid $400 for a ring, necklace and pendant that turned out to be fake.

• On June 8 in the 2000 block of Second Avenue a rear wheel was stolen off of a mountain bike.

• On June 8 in the 800 block of North Street NW a male reported he found his stolen vehicle taken out of Minneapolis, but there was a gun found in the rear passenger seat.

• On June 9 in the 400 block of Greenhaven Road an individual broke a window on the side of a construction trailer, entered it and stole multiple items.

Property damage

• On June 8 in the 1000 block of Adams Street a garage service entrance door was forced open causing damage.

• On June 8 in the 600 block of East Main Street there was a garbage dumpster fire.

• On June 11 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a window was damaged on a vehicle.

• On June 14 in the 800 block of East River Road two vending machines were vandalized.

Assault

• On June 10 in the 200 block of Jackson Street NW two males assaulted another male outside a bar after they had an altercation inside.

• On June 13 in the 200 block of Jackson Street NW a male was arrested for fourth-degree assault. A female was also arrested for construction and another female was arrested for use of force.

DWI, drugs

• On June 11 in the 600 block of East River Road a woman reported a male dropped a bag of narcotics in her yard. A pill bottle containing methamphetamines was collected and destroyed.

Miscellaneous

• On June 11 in the 2000 block of First Avenue Anoka police officers assisted in apprehending two homicide suspects.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On June 6 in the 3200 block of 90th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 6 in the 1000 block of 111th Square NE a motorcycle part was stolen.

• On June 8 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Jackson Street NE a driver’s vehicle was impounded and a citation issued for displaying stolen license plates, driving after cancellation and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• On June 7 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered and towed.

• On June 8 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a purse was stolen.

• On June 8 in the 100000 block of Polk Street NE two individuals stole mail.

• On June 9 in the 3200 block of 90th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 9 in the 10200 block of Able Street NE a license plate was stolen.

Property damage

• On June 8 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE an individual started a fire in a woman’s bathroom.

• On June 8 in the 1100 block of 102nd Lane NE an oven fire occurred.

• On June 10 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE an oven fire occurred.

• On June 10 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an intentional fire was set in a bathroom.

• On June 11 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a parked vehicle was vandalized.

Assault

• On June 5 in the 10100 block of Ghia Street NE a simple assault occurred.

• On June 8 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for assaulting another male.

• On June 8 in the 300 block of 89th Lane NE a female reported a delayed assault.

• On June 10 in the 11000 block of Tyler Street NE two brothers were involved in a fight. One brother was arrested for domestic assault and other charges and was put on an emergency medical hold.

• On June 10 in the 2500 block of 91st Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.

DWI, drugs

• On June 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE a man was arrested for a first-degree DWI and use of force after a short vehicle pursuit.

• On June 5 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE an adult female had a non-fatal heroin overdose.

• On June 7 in the 0 block of 113th Avenue NE a female overdosed on opioids. She was transported to the hospital.

• On June 8 in the 600 block of 119th Avenue NE officers responded to a male overdosing.

• On June 9 at the intersection of Cloud Drive NE and 125th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a verbal domestic.

• On June 10 in the 500 block of 98th Lane NE a teen driver was found to be in possession of marijuana in a vehicle and drug paraphernalia while also violating their instructional driving permit.

• On June 11 in the 12700 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, who was slumped over, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for providing false information to officers.

Miscellaneous

• On June 5 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE a report was filed with the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

• On June 9 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE a female was pronounced dead after she was found not breathing. The death was not suspicious.

• On June 11 in the 1300 block of 129th Avenue NE there was a death. The death was not suspicious.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On June 10 in the 4900 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.

• On June 15 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE mail was stolen.

Property damage

• On June 10 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.

• On June 10 in the 4200 block of University Avenue NE property was vandalized.

• On June 10 in the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue NE property was damaged.

• On June 14 in the 300 block of Summit Street NE there was a verbal domestic, which resulted in property damage.

• On June 15 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop property was damaged.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On June 14 in the 10400 block of Foley Boulevard NW there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 15 in the 1400 block of 120th Lane NW plants were stolen.

• On June 15 in the 1400 block of 120th Avenue NW a plant was stolen.

• On June 16 in the 11000 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On June 16 in the 12000 block of Hanson Boulevard NW there was a burglary at a business.

• On June 17 in the 12000 block of Hanson Boulevard NW there was an attempted burglary.

• On June 17 in the 1900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW there was a theft.

Property damage

• On June 14 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW property was damaged.

• On June 15 in the 11700 block of Bittersweet Street NW an arson incident occurred.

• On June 15 in the 3100 block of 116th Lane NW there an arson incident occurred.

• On June 15 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a fire occurred.

• On June 15 in the 11200 block of Magnolia Street NW an arson incident occurred.

• On June 15 in the 1100 block of 101st Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On June 15 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW vandalism was reported.

• On June 15 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a fire occurred.

• On June 16 at the intersection of Main Street NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a fire occurred.

• On June 17 in the 200 block of 105th Lane NW a fire occurred.

Assault

• On June 14 in the 400 block of 104th Lane NW an assault occurred.

• On June 15 in the 10300 block of Xavis Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On June 14 at the intersection of 115th Avenue NW and Foley Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On June 16 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NW and Magnolia Street NW there was a DWI test refusal.

• On June 17 at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Zion Street NW an individual was arrested for a DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On June 16 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW an individual was found dead during a welfare check.

• On June 17 in the 200 block of 106th Avenue NW a death occurred.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On June 10 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a burglary occurred where keys and a wallet were stolen from a home. There were no signs of forced entry.

• On June 10 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE two females and a male were arrested for attempting to pawn off stolen property.

• On June 10 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 10 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a speeding stolen vehicle was recovered, and the driver was arrested.

• On June 12 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 12 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.

• On June 12 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a store was robbed at knife point. The suspect got away stealing cash and tobacco products.

• On June 12 in the 900 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle in a business parking lot.

• On June 13 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The vehicle was later located.

• On June 13 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE money was stolen from inside a vending machine at a business.

• On June 14 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and driving after revocation.

• On June 14 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a woman reported she had lost her keys and her vehicle was missing the next morning.

• On June 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred which included credit cards.

• On June 14 in the 6000 block of Third Street NE two males burglarized a home and fled.

• On June 15 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.

• On June 16 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On June 16 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE an individual stole a four-wheeler from the back lot of a store, crashed it into a gate and fled.

• On June 16 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a male’s phone was stolen at knife point.

Property damage

• On June 11 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE criminal property damage occurred when a driver threw a water bottle at another vehicle during a road rage incident.

• On June 12 in the 6200 block of Comet Lane NE an individual broke windows on two vehicles and one vehicle was spray painted.

• On June 12 in the 6200 block of Riverview Terrace NE a fire occurred in a backyard.

• On June 12 in the 7800 block of Pearson Way NE a parked vehicle’s front tire was slashed and the hood dented.

• On June 14 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE a man reported the mother of his child broke out the rear window of his vehicle.

Assault

• On June 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female and for interference with a 911 call.

• On June 15 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE several individuals reported an assault that occurred at an unknown location and threats of violence.

• On June 16 in the 6000 block of 2 1/2 Street NE an assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On June 11 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a vehicle with stolen license plates fled from officers but suffered mechanical issues and had to stop causing the driver to flee on foot. The driver was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot, receiving stolen property and fifth-degree drug possession.

• On June 11 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal.

• On June 11 in the 6400 block of Mississippi Street NE a male driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving after revocation.

• On June 13 in the 6700 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and driving after cancellation after failing to maintain a lane of traffic.

• On June 14 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, careless driving, speeding, providing false information to officers and having an outstanding warrant.

• On June 15 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, violating a weapons ordinance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation.

Miscellaneous

• On June 12 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a male was cited for indecent exposure for urinating on a building.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On May 30 in the 15800 block of Saint Andrews Lane NW there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 31 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a burglary occurred at a business.

• On June 1 in the 14800 block of Peridot Street NW there was a residential burglary.

• On June 1 at an unspecified location a residential burglary occurred.

• On June 3 in the 17700 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a go-cart was stolen.

• On June 3 in the 15200 block of Fluorine Street NW seven deck boards were stolen.

Property damage

• On May 30 in the 15200 block of Cobalt Street NW an individual reported someone or something bent poles holding up bird feeders in their yard.

• On June 2 in the 17900 block of Roanoke Street NW a house caught fire when it was struck by lightening.

• On June 3 in the 15400 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW there was a report of a mattress on fire in the roadway.

• On June 4 in the 8900 block of Highway 10 NW a mailbox was destroyed and a license plate was left lying in a nearby driveway.

• On June 4 in the 7400 block of 150th Lane NW vandalism was reported at a residential home.

Assault

• On May 31 in the 13600 block of Hematite Circle NW an adult male was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault.

DWI, drugs

• On May 29 in the 5600 block of 179th Lane NW a male driver was found impaired and admitted to using heroin. The driver was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI and felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Miscellaneous

• On May 29 in the 5200 block of 150th Lane NW an individual accidentally shot himself when he was putting his pistol in a safe. The individual suffered minor injuries.

• On May 29 in the 5000 block of 145th Avenue NW a woman reported an unknown number was texting terroristic threats to her threatening her father, a retired police officer.

• On May 29 at an unspecified location a 2-year-old child was pronounced dead after the child stopped breathing while being stuck between a bed and a wall.

• On May 31 at an unspecified location a 70-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was found not breathing.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On June 13 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.

• On June 13 at the intersection of Sanburnol Drive NE and University Avenue Service Drive NE a theft occurred.

• On June 15 in the 300 block of 81st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.

• On June 16 in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle from Minneapolis was recovered.

• On June 17 in the 500 block of 84th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 17 in the 500 block of 80th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On June 13 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a felon was arrested for felony property damage, possessing an electronic incapacitation device illegally, drug paraphernalia and for having an outstanding warrant.

• On June 17 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a fire occurred at a business.

Assault

• On June 18 in the 8000 block of Monroe Street NE a fight occurred.

Miscellaneous

• On June 13 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE non-consensual private sexual images were shared.

• On June 14 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an individual indecently exposed themselves.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On June 10 in the 23100 block of Jivaro Street NW signs were stolen from a backyard.

Property damage

• On June 10 at the intersection of 235th Lane NW and Pederson Drive NW vandalism was reported.

• On June 11 in the 23100 block of Lipan Street NW a home was egged.

• On June 14 in the 22900 block of Butterfield Drive NW a house was egged.

Assault

• On June 15 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for a fifth-degree assault.

DWI, drugs

• On June 11 at the intersection of Kerry Street NW and 230th Lane NW an individual was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.

• On June 12 at the intersection of Stark Drive NW and St. Francis Boulevard a passenger in a vehicle was charged with fifth-degree possession of meth.

• On June 13 in the 24500 block of Highway 47 a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

Load comments