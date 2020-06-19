ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On June 5 in the 13600 block of Hidden Creek Drive NW an online dog purchase scam resulted in the loss of $500.

• On June 6 in the 16100 block of Xenia Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 8 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW wire was stolen from a construction site.

• On June 8 in the 16600 block of Ivywood Street NW unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 9 in the 600 block of 141 Lane NW unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 9 in the 13400 block of Gladiola Street NW unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 10 in the 13300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a kidnapping scam resulted in the loss of $29,000.

• On June 10 in the 16600 block of Xeon Street NW unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 10 in the 3400 block of 133 Lane NW a fake check fraud resulted in the loss of $1,590.

• On June 11 in the 15000 block of Crane Street NW unemployment fraud was reported.

Property damage

• On June 5 in the 1100 block of 143 Avenue NW the windshields of two vehicles were damaged overnight.

• On June 8 in the 14300 block of Woodbine Street NW a vehicle was vandalized.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On May 29 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business where forced entry was made at the front of the business.

• On May 29 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE two males broke into an employee’s office and stole credit cards. The incident resulted in property damage.

• On May 29 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

• On May 29 in the 8500 block of Able Street NE power tools were stolen from a vehicle.

• On May 30 in the 200 block of 91st Lane NE mail was stolen.

• On May 31 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a wallet was stolen from a purse.

• On June 1 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On June 1 in the 0 block of 106th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On June 4 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On May 29 in the 2900 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE there was a fire at a park, which resulted in property damage.

• On May 30 at the intersection of Ball Road NE and Lexington Avenue NE property damage occurred during a road rage incident.

• On May 30 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Flanders Court NE street signs were damaged.

• On May 30 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and University Avenue NE there was a grass fire.

• On June 1 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was tampered with.

• On June 1 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was report of graffiti on a bridge pillar.

• On June 2 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE property was damaged.

• On June 3 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE there was a report of property damage and fraud.

Assault

• On May 29 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle tried to run over people and fled from police officers during an attempted traffic stop.

• On May 31 in the 13000 block of Quail Creek Drive NE an adult male was arrested for assault and obstruction.

• On June 3 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE there was an assault incident with terroristic threats.

DWI, drugs

• On May 29 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of kids smoking marijuana in a parking lot.

• On June 1 in the 8900 block of Naples Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.

• On June 1 in the 600 block of 120th Avenue NE there was a residential burglary.

• On June 3 in the 600 block of 119th Avenue NE a male overdosed and was transported to the hospital.

• On June 3 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE two adult males were cited for possession of marijuana and numerous other offenses.

• On June 3 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.

• On June 4 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant.

Miscellaneous

• On May 30 in the 3300 block of Rodeo Drive an adult male with a do-not-resuscitate order died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On May 31 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a suspicious vehicle at a business fled from officers after their arrival.

• On June 1 in the 9800 block of Taylor Street NE an adult male with medical issued was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

• On June 4 in the 10800 block of Tyler Court NE an elderly female was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On June 2 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 3 in the 600 block of 37th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen in a burglary. The incident resulted in property damage.

• On June 3 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 4 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On June 4 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On June 6 in the 4900 block of Tyler Street NE a gun was stolen.

• On June 7 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a delayed report of a burglary.

• On June 7 in the 3700 block of Jackson Street NE a phone was stolen off a person.

• On June 8 in the 2100 block of Fairway Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

Property damage

• On June 5 in the 4100 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On June 7 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft was reported.

• On June 7 in the 1100 block of 97th Lane NW a theft was reported.

• On June 7 in the 11400 block of Raven Street NW a bike was stolen.

• On June 7 in the 2400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On June 8 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW mail was stolen.

• On June 8 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On June 9 in the 3300 block of Northdale Lane NW a theft occurred.

• On June 9 near the intersection of 120th Lane NW and Yellow Pine Street NW a theft occurred.

• On June 9 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On June 10 in the 9900 block of Magnolia Street NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On June 7 in the 1900 block of 111th Avenue NW property damage was reported.

• On June 8 in the 12900 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW property damage was reported.

• On June 9 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW damage to property was reported.

Assault

• On June 7 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On June 7 in the 10000 block of Kumquat Street NW an assault was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On June 5 in the 18400 block of Jackson Street NE unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 7 in the 2200 block of Briarwood Lane NE a trailer was stolen from a driveway.

• On June 9 in the 300 block of 218 Avenue NE unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 10 in the 19500 block of Jamestown Street NE unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 11 in the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard NE unemployment fraud was reported.

Property damage

• On June 6 in the 18500 block of Vermillion Street NE a mailbox was vandalized.

• On June 10 in the 23300 block of Jackson Street NE a detached garage was damaged.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On June 4 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE there were several complaints of theft where an individual was taking cash from a vulnerable adult. During a covert assignment, detectives caught the individual on camera.

• On June 5 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 6 in the 5800 block of Washington Street NE a motorcycle was stolen and later recovered after it was dropped in the street.

• On June 6 in the 600 block of 58th Avenue NE a firearm was stolen.

• On June 7 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On June 7 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for shoplifting and for fleeing police on foot.

• On June 8 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a burglary at a business.

• On June 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was caught shoplifting but returned the merchandise. The male was then arrested for theft and on an outstanding felony warrant.

Property damage

• On June 3 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE officers responded to a call for a report of property damage where a man was cited for littering after being uncooperative with officers and flicking a cigarette at a squad car when he was released.

• On June 4 in the 5600 block of Sixth Street NE an individual reported a tree was cut down and had damaged his property. Officers refered the individual to the Anoka County Courthouse.

• On June 4 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a fire.

• On June 5 in the 600 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a fire occurred,

• On June 5 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE a female was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in a crash.

• On June 6 in the 6700 block of Ashton Avenue NE a fire occurred.

• On June 8 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE there was a report of property damage.

• On June 9 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a female drove into a stop sign in a parking lot. There were no injuries.

• On June 9 in the 0 block of 65H Way NE there was felony-level property damage.

Assault

• On June 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two females were involved in a fifth-degree assault against two employees at a business. There were no injuries. The women left prior to officers’ arrival.

• On June 3 in the 6600 block of Brookview Drive NE a woman stabbed a man during a fight. The female was arrested and the male was transported to the hospital.

• On June 4 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE an officer was dispatched to a report of a damaged vehicle, which led to a fifth-degree assault. A woman was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

• On June 5 in the 5100 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process with force.

• On June 5 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a man was arrested, cited and released for spitting on staff members at a business.

• On June 5 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of a disorderly man damaging property, screaming, yelling racial comments and trying to fight a group. The man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after spitting on an officer.

• On June 6 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE an assault occurred.

• On June 6 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault against her husband.

• On June 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a male was arrested for a domestic assault.

• On June 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was assaulted.

• On June 8 in the 1100 block of Onondaga Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against his wife.

• On June 9 in the 5300 block of Seventh Street NE a female reported a possible criminal sexual conduct incident that occurred two years ago involving a man who lives in Fridley. The woman reported the man had relations with an unknown 15-year-old girl.

• On June 9 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.

DWI, drugs

• On June 3 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE a male trespassing at a business was transported to the hospital for acute alcohol intoxication.

• On June 5 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, underage drinking and driving, driving after revocation and failure to use headlights when required.

• On June 6 in the 100 block of Mississippi Way NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and speeding.

• On June 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 40th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On June 7 in the 6400 block of Taylor Street NE a woman trying to kick in a front door was transported to the hospital for intoxication.

• On June 7 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and for driving the wrong way on a one-way.

• On June 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and causing a crash. Two adult males were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Miscellaneous

• On June 3 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a business reported someone threatened to damage the business that night. Extra patrols were provided.

• On June 5 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a female driver was pulled over after she almost struck an officer’s squad car. The driver was deemed unable to drive due to her level of cognitive impairment.

• On June 5 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a patient arrived with multiple gunshot wounds sustained during an incident in North Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department was contacted.

• On June 9 in the 500 block of 67th Avenue NE a female was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On June 8 in the 15100 block of Tyler Street NE a car dolly was stolen.

• On June 9 in the 15700 block of Austin Street NE unemployment fraud was reported.

• On June 9 in the 17800 block of Oakland Drive NE unemployment fraud was reported.

Assault

• On June 11 in the 13500 block of Alamo Street NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On June 5 in the 5400 block of 199 Avenue NW a license plate was stolen from a parked vehicle.

• On June 8 in the 5300 block of 199 Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen from a sales lot.

• On June 10 in the 21500 block of Waco Street NW unemployment fraud was reported.

Property damage

• On June 11 in the 9400 block of Viking Boulevard NW signs and trees in the park were spray painted.

Assault

• On June 8 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a juvenile was arrested on assault charges.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On June 5 in the 19100 block of Orchid Street NW a gun and cash were stolen.

• On June 10 in the 20300 block of Eidelweiss Street NW unemployment fraud was reported.

RAMSEY

Property damage

• On May 25 in the 15500 block of Yakima Street NW a vehicle was damaged.

Assault

• On May 26 in the 10000 block of Sapphire Lane NW a 34-year-old man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

Miscellaneous

• On May 24 a woman arrived at the Ramsey Police Department and reported a man had sexually assaulted her in January 2019.

DWI

• On May 27 in the 7500 block of Highway 10 NW officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle personal injury crash. A preliminary breath test showed the driver had a blood alcohol content of .154.

• On May 28 on Bunker Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested on second-degree DWI charges.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On June 7 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On June 10 in the 8200 block of Tyler Street NE an individual was arrested for a simple robbery and fifth-degree assault.

Property damage

• On June 9 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE a vehicle and bicyclist were involved in a crash, which resulted in minor injuries.

Assault

• On June 6 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree assault.

• On June 8 in the 1500 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a domestic assault.

• On June 10 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE there was a second-degree assault, which was deemed a hate crime.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On June 6 in the 5900 block of 236th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

DWI

• On June 6 near the intersection of 237th Avenue NW and Tamerack Street NW a second-degree DWI arrest was made.

Anoka did not send a report this week.

