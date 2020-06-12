ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 30 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen from a gas station and used in a robbery in Coon Rapids.
• On June 1 in the 3500 block of 181 Avenue NW mail was stolen and a credit card used.
• On June 1 in the 600 block of 142 Avenue NW mail was stolen including a driver’s license.
Property damage
• On May 29 in the 14300 block of Wintergreen Street NW a tire was slashed on a vehicle.
• On May 31 near the intersection of 137 Avenue and Xavis Street NW a roadway was spray painted.
• On June 2 in the 2600 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a dumpster was spray painted.
• On June 3 near the intersection of 171 Avenue and Bittersweet Street NW a traffic sign and the roadway were spray painted.
• On June 3 in the 3200 block of 165 Lane NW a juvenile was arrested for destroying property.
• On June 4 in the 1800 block of 155 Avenue NW a garage door was damaged by kids playing ding-dong-ditch.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 30 near the intersection of Main Street and Dewey Street a man was carjacked.
Property damage
• On May 29 in the 100 block of Main Street NW a vehicle was damaged with a knife.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 22 in the 10700 block of Town Square Drive NE a construction trailer was broken into resulting in property damage.
• On May 23 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a suspect cashed a forged check.
• On May 24 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE three counterfeit bills were found.
• On May 24 in the 9100 block of Petersburg Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 25 in the 10000 block of Flanders Court NE a trailer was stolen.
• On May 26 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE an individual pried open a drop box and stole what was inside.
• On May 26 in the 3300 block of 93rd Avenue NE a burglary was attempted.
• On May 26 in the 3400 block of Restwood Road NE a watch and bracelet were stolen.
• On May 28 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On May 22 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE graffiti was reported.
• On May 24 in the 10100 block of Buchanan Street NE property was damaged.
• On May 24 at 991 125th Ave. NE two ATVs were reportedly tearing up a softball field at Johnsville Elementary.
• On May 27 in the 10200 block of Washington Court NE a vehicle drove through a lawn, causing damage to it.
• On May 28 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged.
• On May 28 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a large crowd gathered to protest and Northtown Mall and Burlington Coat Factory sustained damage.
Assault
• On May 23 in the 12400 block of Ulysses Street NE a woman was struck in the head and strangled by her boyfriend. The victim escaped the attack and her boyfriend left the scene in a vehicle.
• On May 25 in the 12900 block of Taylor Street NE an adult sister and brother were involved in a domestic assault. The sister was arrested.
• On May 26 in the 9200 block of Quemoy Court NE an individual tampered with a motor vehicle and was involved in an assault.
DWI, drugs
• On May 23 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 25 in the 300 block of 96th Lane NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On May 25 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
• On May 27 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an adult male was arrested for possession of narcotics and weapons.
• On May 27 at the intersection of Airport Road NE and Radisson Road NE an adult male was arrested for criminal vehicular operation in a personal injury crash, a third-degree DWI and a domestic incident.
Miscellaneous
• On May 22 in the 3300 block of 89th Drive NE an individual died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On May 24 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a large group of people gathered by a parking garage in violation of social distancing.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 26 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business, which resulted in property damage,
• On May 26 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 26 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE a bike was stolen.
• On May 26 in the 4700 block of Seventh Street NE a theft occurred.
• On May 27 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On May 27 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 27 in the 3900 block of Ulysses Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On May 27 in the 600 block of 46th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from an individual’s unlocked car in an unlocked attached garage. The suspect then attempted to use the victim’s credit cards multiple times.
• On May 28 in the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a second-degree burglary.
• On May 28 in the 5000 block of University Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On May 29 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On May 29 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On June 1 in the 4500 block of Fifth Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On June 1 in the 3900 block of Fifth Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On June 1 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop mail was stolen.
• On June 1 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 26 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was damaged.
• On May 26 in the 700 block of 40th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On May 30 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop property was damaged.
• On June 1 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On May 27 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for a DWI after driving the wrong way down a road.
Miscellaneous
• On May 31 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was found to be violating an emergency powers order, had no driver’s license and had tampered with a vehicle.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On June 1 in the 700 block of 85th Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On June 2 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW a theft occurred.
• On June 2 in the 300 block of 97th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On June 2 in the 9600 block of Holly Circle NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On June 2 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On May 31 in the 13100 block of Riverdale Drive NW damage to property occurred.
• On May 31 in the 11200 block damage to property occurred.
• On June 1 in the 11200 block of Foley Boulevard NW damage to property was reported.
• On June 2 in the 10500 block of Kumquat Street NW property was damaged.
• On June 2 in the 10700 block of Wren Street NW damage to property occurred.
Assault
• On June 1 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW an assault was reported.
• On June 2 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW an assault occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On May 30 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On June 1 in the 19900 block of Austin Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 27 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 27 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE officers were called to a domestic. Officers realized no assault had occurred, but the suspects were in a stolen vehicle and controlled substances were located inside. Both suspects were arrested.
• On May 28 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 28 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On May 28 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE several men were involved in a burglary at a business by breaching the front door. Four of the males have been located and arrested.
• On May 28 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On May 28 in the 8000 block of Ashton Avenue NE tools were stolen from a work trailer.
• On May 29 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business. A window was broken during the burglary.
• On May 29 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE two males were arrested for third-degree burglary, possession of theft tools, possession of stolen property and for property damage.
• On May 29 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business.
• On May 29 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a theft occurred.
• On May 31 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE a male in a stolen vehicle was arrested for receiving stolen property, obstruction with force and for fleeing police officers on foot. The male was first transported to the hospital because he complained of head pain and claimed to have swallowed narcotics.
• On May 31 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business. The front door of the business was broken into.
• On June 2 in the 6100 block of Benjamin Street NE a juvenile male was arrested for a first-degree burglary.
• On June 2 in the 0 block of 63rd Way NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 29 in the 1400 block of West Danube Road NE a fire occurred.
• On May 30 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a female was cited for breaking glass in an apartment.
• On May 30 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE a female driver was arrested for first-degree arson and second-degree DWI.
• On May 30 at the intersection of Stonybrook Way NE and East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On May 30 in the 7800 block of Firwood Way NE a fire occurred.
• On May 30 in the 6100 block of Starlite Boulevard NE the road was vandalized with spray paint.
• On May 31 in the 600 block of Third Street NE a fire occurred.
• On May 31 in the 8000 block of Fairmont Circle NE property was damaged.
• On May 31 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a rock was thrown through the front window of a business.
• On June 1 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an officer’s squad car was struck by a semi. There were no injuries.
• On June 1 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE an individual’s car was criminally damaged during a domestic incident.
• On June 2 in the 5000 block of Hughes Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On June 2 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE an individual’s car was damaged when an unknown person threw items at their vehicle, causing damage.
Assault
• On May 27 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred. A primary aggressor could not be identified, resulting in no arrests.
• On May 27 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault, third-degree DWI and for driving after revocation.
• On May 29 in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On June 1 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault where multiple victims suffered injuries.
• On June 2 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE an individual was arrested for an assault.
• On June 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a male was arrested for three misdemeanor domestic assault charges after a domestic assault occurred in a vehicle.
DWI, drugs
• On May 27 in the 5300 block of Main Street NE a disorderly and intoxicated employee was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a property after being instructed multiple times.
• On May 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for providing false information.
• On May 30 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation and a misdemeanor for providing false information.
• On June 2 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, driving after cancellation and for failure to move to the right when driving slow.
• On June 2 in the 500 block of Ely Street NE a small party of underage drinkers was busted.
Miscellaneous
• On May 27 in the 900 block of Hathaway Lane a male died from natural causes.
• On May 27 at 550 Osborne Road NE an individual who had been placed on a court order was reported missing from Mercy Hospital’s Unity Campus.
• On May 31 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a group of people gathering at a business. They were in violation of an executive order and possessed baseball bats. The bats were confiscated and the suspects released.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On June 3 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from an RV.
• On June 4 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a theft from a storage unit was reported.
NOWTHEN
DWI
• On June 2 in the 8000 block of Viking Boulevard NW a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after she was located in a vehicle with a smashed windshield and deployed airbags.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On May 30 in the 2000 block of 195 Lane NW boat seats, tackle boxes and more were stolen from a boat parked outside.
Property damage
• On June 4 in the 3400 block of 197 Avenue NW a vehicle’s windshield and taillight were smashed.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 15 in the 13900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a dirt bike was reported stolen.
• On May 20 in an unreported location a business sent $29,000 worth of product to a fictitious Connecticut business.
Property damage
• On May 17 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a side window was smashed by an unknown object.
• On May 19 in the 15600 block of Marmoset Street NW the tailgate of a new pickup truck was spray painted with profanity.
DWI
• On May 15 in the 6200 block of Highway 10 NW a man was arrested on first-degree DWI charges.
• On May 19 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a motorist was charged with second-degree DWI after being stopped for expired registration.
• On May 21 on Sunfish Lake Boulevard law enforcement responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver. Officers located the described vehicle and the driver was arrested on second-degree DWI charges.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 29 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE counterfeit bills were used.
• On May 29 in the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On May 30 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a residential burglary.
• On June 3 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 4 in the 400 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 4 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE a bike was stolen.
• On June 4 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 31 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE a sinkhole was reported.
• On June 4 at the intersection of Lakewood Drive NE and Manor Drive NE a stop sign had been spray painted.
Miscellaneous
• On June 1 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On May 28 in the 23200 block of Kerry Street NW a burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On May 31 in the 23000 block of Kerry Street NW vandalism was reported.
Anoka did not submit a report this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.