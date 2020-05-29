ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 15 in the 3200 block of 139th Avenue NW a purse, sunglasses and medications were stolen from an unlocked car.
• On May 21 in the 13600 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a man was arrested after stealing cigars and assaulting workers in a business.
Property damage
• On May 18 in the 16100 block of Vale Street NW a shed was egged and Spaghetti O’s were dumped on a parked vehicle.
DWI
• On May 19 near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Marigold Street NW a woman was stopped by police after running a stop sign. An open bottle of vodka was found in her vehicle and she was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with a .17 blood alcohol content.
Miscellaneous
• On May 20 in the 500 block of 146 Lane NW a vehicle was reported doing doughnuts in the parking lot.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 21 in the 100 block of St. Francis Avenue NW lawn chairs were stolen from a yard overnight.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 8 in the 9400 block of Able Street NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On May 8 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE lottery tickets were stolen.
• On May 10 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE an unattended purse was stolen.
• On May 11 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On May 11 in the 1200 block of 129th Avenue NE there was a theft from a boat. The suspect gained entry by cutting the boat cover.
• On May 11 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On May 12 in the 1300 block of 130th Lane NE there was a theft from a boat.
• On May 13 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a male displayed a gun at a pharmacy and demanded Lyrica 150 MG. He was given the medication, and he fled in a vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On May 10 in the 600 block of Territorial Road NE property was damaged.
• On May 10 in the 1400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was an attempted burglary of a storage unit which resulted in property damage.
• On May 12 in the 3400 block of 91st Court NE property was damaged.
• On May 12 in the 1400 block of 131st Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.
Assault
• On May 10 in the 2599 block of Radisson Woods Drive NE there was a domestic assault between a brother and sister. The brother was arrested.
• On May 12 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an intoxicated adult female was reportedly trying to fight people. When officers arrived she resisted arrest with force.
• On May 12 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a fight occurred.
• On May 13 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and Seventh Street NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On May 14 in the 200 block of 103rd Avenue NE a domestic assault by strangulation was reported.
• On May 14 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE an assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On May 12 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found in a parking lot.
Miscellaneous
• On May 8 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a business violating Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 rules for curbside pickup.
• On May 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver brandished a gun while driving.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 12 in the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen along with the keys and property inside.
• On May 12 in the 4100 block of Monroe Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On May 12 in the 3800 block of Buchanan Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 4000 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 14 in the 5000 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary.
• On May 14 in the 5000 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a hair salon.
• On May 15 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 15 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft at a gas station.
• On May 16 in the 4400 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 4400 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft.
• On May 16 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a bike theft.
• On May 17 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE, Hilltop, a vehicle was stolen and later recovered.
• On May 18 in the 80 block of 38th Avenue NE there was a garage burglary.
• On May 18 in the 4300 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On May 15 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On May 15 in the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On May 15 in the 2200 block of 37th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On May 18 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE vandalism was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 17 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft and trespass notice occurred.
• On May 17 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On May 18 in the 10700 of Riverview Place NW a theft occurred.
• On May 19 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On May 19 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On May 19 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a theft occurred.
• On May 19 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On May 17 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On May 20 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On May 20 in the 10100 block of Palm Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On May 18 in the 12200 block of Drake Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On May 18 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW an assault occurred.
• On May 19 in the 500 block of 110th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On May 19 in the 2600 block of 116th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 15 in the 20900 block of Ghia Street NE an unsecured snowmobile trailer was stolen.
• On May 15 in the 4600 block of 209 Avenue NE a pressure washer was stolen.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On May 18 in the 17100 block of Rendova Street NE tools were stolen from a garage.
• On May 21 in the 17800 block of Highway 65 NE a package was stolen.
• On May 15 in the 14100 block of Xebec Street NE a vehicle stolen from Minneapolis was located.
• On May 20 in the 17100 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a parked vehicle.
• On May 20 in the 16800 block of Terrace Road NE a Craigslist rental scam resulted in the loss of $2,400.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On May 21 in the 8800 block of Viking Boulevard NW speakers, a safe and guns were stolen.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On May 19 in the 500 block of Swan Lake Lane NW packages were reported stolen from a neighborhood.
Property damage
• On May 21 in the 21800 block of Jivaro Street NW a vehicle window was broken.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 24 in the 5600 block of 164th Lane NW a woman reported her driver’s license, debit card and cash were stolen.
• On April 25 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW a mini bike was stolen from a garage.
• On April 29 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a theft from a Holiday was reported.
Assault
• On April 26 in the 15400 block of Radium Street NW a woman was arrested on second-degree assault and domestic assault charges after reportedly threatening a man with a knife.
Miscellaneous
• On April 28 on Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a three-vehicle crash resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital for neck pain.
• On April 30 in the 14700 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a driver was ejected through their windshield after a single-vehicle crash and transported to the hospital.
Anoka and St. Francis did not submit reports this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.