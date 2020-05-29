siren ut

ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On May 15 in the 3200 block of 139th Avenue NW a purse, sunglasses and medications were stolen from an unlocked car.

• On May 21 in the 13600 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a man was arrested after stealing cigars and assaulting workers in a business.

Property damage

• On May 18 in the 16100 block of Vale Street NW a shed was egged and Spaghetti O’s were dumped on a parked vehicle.

DWI

• On May 19 near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Marigold Street NW a woman was stopped by police after running a stop sign. An open bottle of vodka was found in her vehicle and she was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with a .17 blood alcohol content.

Miscellaneous

• On May 20 in the 500 block of 146 Lane NW a vehicle was reported doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On May 21 in the 100 block of St. Francis Avenue NW lawn chairs were stolen from a yard overnight.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On May 8 in the 9400 block of Able Street NE there was a theft by swindle.

• On May 8 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE lottery tickets were stolen.

• On May 10 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE an unattended purse was stolen.

• On May 11 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.

• On May 11 in the 1200 block of 129th Avenue NE there was a theft from a boat. The suspect gained entry by cutting the boat cover.

• On May 11 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a trailer was stolen.

• On May 12 in the 1300 block of 130th Lane NE there was a theft from a boat.

• On May 13 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a male displayed a gun at a pharmacy and demanded Lyrica 150 MG. He was given the medication, and he fled in a vehicle.

• On May 13 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On May 10 in the 600 block of Territorial Road NE property was damaged.

• On May 10 in the 1400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was an attempted burglary of a storage unit which resulted in property damage.

• On May 12 in the 3400 block of 91st Court NE property was damaged.

• On May 12 in the 1400 block of 131st Avenue NE there was a report of property damage.

Assault

• On May 10 in the 2599 block of Radisson Woods Drive NE there was a domestic assault between a brother and sister. The brother was arrested.

• On May 12 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an intoxicated adult female was reportedly trying to fight people. When officers arrived she resisted arrest with force.

• On May 12 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a fight occurred.

• On May 13 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and Seventh Street NE a domestic assault was reported.

• On May 14 in the 200 block of 103rd Avenue NE a domestic assault by strangulation was reported.

• On May 14 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE an assault was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On May 12 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found in a parking lot.

Miscellaneous

• On May 8 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a business violating Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 rules for curbside pickup.

• On May 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver brandished a gun while driving.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On May 12 in the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen along with the keys and property inside.

• On May 12 in the 4100 block of Monroe Street NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.

• On May 12 in the 3800 block of Buchanan Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 13 in the 4000 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 14 in the 5000 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary.

• On May 14 in the 5000 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a hair salon.

• On May 15 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 15 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft at a gas station.

• On May 16 in the 4400 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On May 16 in the 4400 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft.

• On May 16 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE there was a bike theft.

• On May 17 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE, Hilltop, a vehicle was stolen and later recovered.

• On May 18 in the 80 block of 38th Avenue NE there was a garage burglary.

• On May 18 in the 4300 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On May 15 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was damaged.

• On May 15 in the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.

• On May 15 in the 2200 block of 37th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.

• On May 18 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE vandalism was reported.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On May 17 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft and trespass notice occurred.

• On May 17 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On May 18 in the 10700 of Riverview Place NW a theft occurred.

• On May 19 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On May 19 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On May 19 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a theft occurred.

• On May 19 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On May 17 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On May 20 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On May 20 in the 10100 block of Palm Street NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On May 18 in the 12200 block of Drake Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On May 18 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW an assault occurred.

• On May 19 in the 500 block of 110th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On May 19 in the 2600 block of 116th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On May 15 in the 20900 block of Ghia Street NE an unsecured snowmobile trailer was stolen.

• On May 15 in the 4600 block of 209 Avenue NE a pressure washer was stolen.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On May 18 in the 17100 block of Rendova Street NE tools were stolen from a garage.

• On May 21 in the 17800 block of Highway 65 NE a package was stolen.

• On May 15 in the 14100 block of Xebec Street NE a vehicle stolen from Minneapolis was located.

• On May 20 in the 17100 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a parked vehicle.

• On May 20 in the 16800 block of Terrace Road NE a Craigslist rental scam resulted in the loss of $2,400.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On May 21 in the 8800 block of Viking Boulevard NW speakers, a safe and guns were stolen.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On May 19 in the 500 block of Swan Lake Lane NW packages were reported stolen from a neighborhood.

Property damage

• On May 21 in the 21800 block of Jivaro Street NW a vehicle window was broken.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On April 24 in the 5600 block of 164th Lane NW a woman reported her driver’s license, debit card and cash were stolen.

• On April 25 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW a mini bike was stolen from a garage.

• On April 29 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a theft from a Holiday was reported.

Assault

• On April 26 in the 15400 block of Radium Street NW a woman was arrested on second-degree assault and domestic assault charges after reportedly threatening a man with a knife.

Miscellaneous

• On April 28 on Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a three-vehicle crash resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital for neck pain.

• On April 30 in the 14700 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a driver was ejected through their windshield after a single-vehicle crash and transported to the hospital.

Anoka and St. Francis did not submit reports this week.

