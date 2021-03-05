ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 19 in the 4000 block of 151st Avenue NW a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On Feb. 19 in the 4500 block of 147th Lane NW backpacks and gym clothes were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Feb. 20 on Orchid Street NW a victim was scammed via dating app out of $3,000.
• On Feb. 21 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse was stolen out of a shopping cart; the victim’s credit card was later used in Coon Rapids.
• On Feb. 23 in the 16100 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle and stolen overnight.
• On Feb. 23 in the 13300 block of Rose Street NW mail was stolen from an unsecured mailbox.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 20 in the 3400 block of 142nd Avenue NW meth was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 21 in the 15400 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 24 in the 1100 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 20 in the 2100 block of 151st Avenue NW a mailbox was hit by a vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 15 in the 800 block of East River Road a package was stolen.
• On Feb. 17 in the 800 block of West Main Street mail theft was reported.
• On Feb. 17 in the 700 block of West Main Street a customer drove off without paying for gas.
• On Feb. 18 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a victim’s identity was stolen in Wisconsin.
Assault
• On Feb. 19 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a fight was reported, but no problems were found.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 15 in the 3200 block of Saint Francis Blvd. a man was charged with fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 17 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue an officer obtained two empty hypodermic needles and an empty clear plastic bag.
Property damage
• On Feb. 20 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane property was damaged.
• On Feb. 20 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a victim’s boyfriend broke her cellphone and work computer.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 16 in the 500 block of Polk Street an illegal burn was reported.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 19 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a cellphone was stolen from a business.
• On Feb. 20 in the 1800 block of 86th Lane NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 21 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Feb. 22 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a store.
• On Feb. 22 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an individual attempted to pass a counterfeit check.
• On Feb. 22 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a package was stolen.
• On Feb. 22 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Feb. 22 in the 1800 block of 86th Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 22 in the 1500 block of 93rd Lane NE propane tanks were stolen after the tank’s lock was intentionally damaged.
• On Feb. 23 in the 12200 block of Yancy Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 23 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 24 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a purse was stolen from inside a vehicle after a window was smashed in.
• On Feb. 25 in the 10500 block of Sixth Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 25 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Feb. 19 in the 3500 block of 91st Court NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Feb. 21 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Feb. 21 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE property was damaged.
• On Feb. 22 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was arrested for property damage, possession of theft tools and concealing his identity.
• On Feb. 22 in the 1100 block of 109th Lane NE there was a report of a house flooded with water and the fire alarms going off.
• On Feb. 23 in the 3600 block of 91st Court NE the vinyl siding on a residence was damaged by a pellet or BB gun.
• On Feb. 24 in the 8700 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a report of a broken fire hydrant flooding a street.
Assault
On Feb. 19 in the 1000 block of 96th Avenue NE an individual assaulted an adult female and held her against her will. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of 129th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a fifth-degree assault and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 22 in the 8600 block of Polk Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault and a domestic abuse no contact order violation.
• On Feb. 23 in the 1300 block of 104th Place NE there was a report of malicious punishment of a child.
• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of Restwood Road NE and Tippecanoe Street NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 19 in the 10000 block of Xylite Street NE an adult female, who drove her vehicle into a ditch, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NW and Springbrook Drive NE a man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 109th Avenue NE a woman was arrested for possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 46th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, having no proof of insurance and having an unregistered vehicle after the driver was pulled over for failing to yield in a right of way.
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 21 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Lake Drive NE a man was arrested for second-degree DWI and leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Feb. 22 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a backpack containing suspected drugs was found.
• On Feb. 23 in the 2700 block of 91st Avenue NE a man was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI test refusal, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of marijuana over 1.4 grams in a motor vehicle.
• On Feb. 23 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE a male overdosed in a parking lot and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Feb. 23 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 111th Avenue NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Feb. 24 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an individual, who was attempting to cash a forged check, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 24 in the 10000 block of Third Street NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 in the 800 block of 50th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen while it was left running in a residential driveway. The vehicle’s owner was cited for open ignition.
• On Feb. 17 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 18 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft from a building.
• On Feb. 18 in the 5600 block of Arthur Street NE an unoccupied vehicle stolen out of Robbinsdale was recovered.
• On Feb. 19 in the 900 block of Hathaway Lane NE a man reported his credit card was stolen and used in Columbia Heights.
• On Feb. 21 in the 3800 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 21 in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 21 in the 4500 block of Chatham Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 21 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft.
• On Feb. 21 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle in a ditch was recovered.
• On Feb. 21 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 22 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 19 in the 900 block of 41st Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a woman reported an unknown person let the air out of her tires and poured a brown liquid over the hood, roof, trunk and windshield of her car. There was no permanent damage,
• On Feb. 22 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE the window of a vehicle was broken out.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 16 at the intersection of Third Street NE and 38th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 18 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW an aggravated robbery was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 600 block of 86th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW felony theft and property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 20 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard theft was reported.
• On Feb. 20 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW a robbery was reported.
• On Feb. 21 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 21 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 21 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 21 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW credit card fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 22 in the 9200 block of University Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 23 in the 3500 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 23 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW mail theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 18 in the 10900 block of Olive Street NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 18 in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW felony criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 22 in the 10400 block of Palm Street NW felony criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 21 at Round Lake Blvd. NW and 119th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 21 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW someone was arrested for felony controlled substance possession.
• On Feb. 23 at Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Blvd. NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
Property damage
• On Feb. 18 in the 10900 block of Bluebird Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 18 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 20 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard property was damaged.
• On Feb. 22 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 23 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW vandalism was reported.
• On Feb. 23 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 20 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW disorderly conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW disorderly conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 23 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW disorderly conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 on Naples Street NE fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 26 in the 22700 block of Buchanan Street NE people were going through pickup beds of parked vehicles.
Assault
• On Feb. 20 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a male and a female were arrested for domestic assault.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 22 in the 3900 block of 136th Avenue NE three checks were stolen from outgoing mail.
• On Feb. 22 in the 15300 block of Central Avenue NE two catalytic converters were stolen off cars.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 19 in the 3900 block of 149th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for having a stolen gun, marijuana and meth in his vehicle.
• On Feb. 19 at Naples and 149th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI after hitting a squad car and continuing driving.
• On Feb. 22 at Highway 65 and 184th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 25 at Central Avenue and 149th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 20 in the 14500 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle window was smashed and the vehicle was rummaged through.
• On Feb. 22 in the 1300 block of 153rd Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged in an attempt to steal it.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman was cited for a misdemeanor theft.
• On Feb. 17 in the 1500 block of Oberlin Circle NE a vehicle was stolen along with a woman’s bank cards, which were later used at a store in Fridley.
• On Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 18 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 18 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 18 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 19 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 19 in the 4600 block of 2H Street NE an officer received a report of a man tracking his stolen vehicle remotely. Officers located the vehicle, which subsequently fled from the officer. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis and unoccupied.
• On Feb. 19 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 19 in the 5700 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle that was left running was stolen. It was later recovered unoccupied.
• On Feb. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a man’s wallet was stolen from his vehicle at a construction site. His credit and debit cards were then used at Fridley businesses.
• On Feb. 22 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 22 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 23 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a woman reported her phone was stolen during an altercation among a large group of people.
• On Feb. 23 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Property damage
• On Feb. 17 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE windows were smashed on multiple vehicles.
• On Feb. 20 in the 7800 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 17 in the 5400 block of East Brenner pass NE an adult female was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault,
• On Feb. 18 in the 500 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE officers responded to a male who was upset that he could not get a COVID-19 test and was breaking objects in his house. The male became upset and assaulted officers and actively resisted arrest. The male was transported to the Anoka County Jail.
• On Feb. 18 in the 6900 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Feb. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a man was arrested for domestic assault against a female.
• On Feb. 20 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE an individual’s roommate was arrested for a domestic assault and gross misdemeanor obstruction.
• On Feb. 21 in the 7900 block of Riverview Terrace NE an assault occurred during a road rage incident. The parties involved declined to pursue criminal charges.
• On Feb. 23 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE Fridley police officers were requested to arrest a criminal sexual conduct suspect who was arrested without incident.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal and having an open bottle.
• On Feb. 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and was cited for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• On Feb. 23 at the intersection of Brookview Drive NE and 68th Avenue NE a driver, who was speeding, was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 17 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a woman at a group home was reported missing.
• On Feb. 20 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE there was a report of a suspicious male in front of a residence. The male fled police officers when they responded to the scene.
• On Feb. 22 in the 0 block of 66th Way NE an adult male was found dead during a welfare check.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 22 at 201st Avenue and Killdeer Street NW multiple road signs were stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 18 in the 15100 block of Quintana Court NW a package was stolen off a front porch.
Assault
• On Feb. 12 a juvenile male was charged with fifth-degree domestic assault following an incident with his parents.
• On Feb. 12 at Zeolite Street NW and Sunwood Drive NW a male driver reported a group of three men got out of their car after the first man cut off the group of men. They started yelling at him and one punched him in the face and later fled the scene in their vehicle.
• On Feb. 14 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW a fight among six people was reported outside a bar. No charges were pursued.
• On Feb. 16 in the 6100 block of 146th Avenue NW a man was arrested for assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, negligent storage of a firearm, domestic assault and third-degree drugs.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 16 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a woman was arrested for third-degree drug charges.
• On Feb. 17 on Tungsten Street NW domestic assault between a father and son was reported, resulting in the adult son being arrested.
• On Feb. 18 at Ramsey Boulevard NW and East Ramsey a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 12 in the 15400 block of Vanadium Street NW a threat was reported.
• On Feb. 17 at East Ramsey Parkway NW and Olivine two snowmobile riders were driving through a non-use area. They were advised of the ordinance and told to head home.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 21 in the 4000 block of 233rd Avenue NW counterfeit bills were found.
Assault
• On Feb. 23 in the 3600 block of 225th Lane NW a male punched a female numerous times in her head.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 19 on 229th Avenue NW a driver was pulled over for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 20 in the 3600 block of Bridge Street NW a driver was pulled over for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 23 at 229th Avenue NW and Cedar Drive NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 22 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Feb. 25 in the 600 block of 82nd Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 25 in the 700 block of Holland Lane NE mail was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property damage occurred,
Assault
• On Feb. 20 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 25 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct.
