ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 15 in the 1400 block of Crocus Street NW a shovel was stolen from a yard.
• On Feb. 17 in the 2400 block of 168th Lane NW mail and packages were stolen from a mailbox.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 15 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and Highway 10 a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being stopped for driving without headlights at 1:14 a.m. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.245.
• On Feb. 15 in the 2500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after being stopped for speeding and nearly hitting a road sign and two vehicles in a turn lane. The suspect had a blood alcohol content of 0.377.
• On Feb. 15 at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a female passenger was arrested for having illegal drugs, and a male driver was cited for driving without a license after being stopped for erratic behavior.
Property damage
• On Feb. 12 in the 2600 block of 168th Lane NW a garage door was damaged by a stranger driving into a driveway.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 9 in the 600 block of Pierce Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 10 in the 400 block of Rice Street mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 2900 block of Seventh Avenue a controlled substance prescription was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 1100 block of North Street a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 11 in the 700 block of West Main Street there was a theft.
• On Feb. 12 in the 400 block of West Main Street a female and a male stole tip money from a tip jar at a business.
• On Feb. 12 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a package was stolen.
Assault
• On Feb. 9 in the 2100 block of State Avenue a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.
• On Feb. 11 in the 14000 block of Dysprosium Street NW an officer assisted the Ramsey Police Department with a domestic assault.
• On Feb. 12 in the 800 block of Eighth Lane a trauma nurse reported a female from Anoka was assaulted by her boyfriend.
• On Feb. 13 in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Street an 18-year-old male was arrested for a domestic assault against his stepfather.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a woman was transported to a hospital after she overdosed on sleeping medication.
• On Feb. 9 at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving after suspension.
• On Feb. 12 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street NE a male driver, who was driving with a revoked license, admitted to police officers to having narcotics and paraphernalia in the vehicle. The male was released at the scene.
• On Feb. 12 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street NE a driver was arrested for a DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 13 in the 1200 block of Lund Boulevard there was a fire.
• On Feb. 14 in the 500 block of Madison Street there was smoke in a building due to a burst pipe.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 9 in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue NE an individual requested that an officer speak with a juvenile who wanted to report sex trafficking.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 12 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Feb. 13 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE an unlocked vehicle that was left running was stolen.
• On Feb. 13 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a burglary of a business’s storage site.
• On Feb. 14 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Feb. 16 in the 1000 block of 109th Court NE a female driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 17 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE an unknown female attempted to use counterfeit $20 bills.
Property damage
• On Feb. 12 at the intersection of Duke Drive NE and Madison Street NE a water main broke causing a sink hole.
• On Feb. 14 in the 9200 block of Edison Street NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Feb. 14 in the 4000 block of 88th Lane NE a rear window was busted in.
• On Feb. 15 in the 3500 block of 92nd Avenue NE there was a car fire.
• On Feb. 18 in the 10100 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On Feb. 16 in the 13200 block of Owatonna Court NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 12 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE three adults were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and/or for receiving stolen property.
• On Feb. 12 in the 11400 block of Central Avenue NE a driver, who had requested assistance with a flat tire, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 13 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and other narcotics-related offenses in addition to having an outstanding warrant and for using force against an officer.
• On Feb. 14 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE narcotics were found and placed into evidence for destruction.
• On Feb. 15 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia and for having an outstanding warrant, The male was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Feb. 17 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 17 at the intersection of 129th Lane NE and Madison Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methaphetamine and drug paraphernalia after being pulled over during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police officers in a motor vehicle, providing false information, running a stop sign, having an outstanding warrant, damaging a public safety vehicle and for being a fugitive in possession of a firearm.
• On Feb. 17 in the 12300 block of Frazier Street NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle that was broken into.
• On Feb. 18 in the 12500 block of Lever Street NE a heavily impaired driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at a school and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On Feb. 18 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after being involved in a hit and run crash.
• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE a driver and passenger were cited for fifth-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation and/or for having an uninsured vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an individual was charged with a gross misdemeanor for providing false information to a police officer and for having an outstanding warrant.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 9 in the 4400 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 9 in the 800 block of 41st Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 4400 block of 2 1/2 Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 11 in the 1900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 12100 block of Ilex Street NW theft by swindle was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW a stolen vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 10500 block of Martin Street NW a felony theft was reported.
• On Feb. 12 near the 101st Avenue NW and Palm Street NW a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 12 in the 2500 block of 129th Lane NW mail theft was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 12 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 13 in the 11500 block of Eagle Street NW a theft was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 2800 block of 121st Avenue NW a theft was reported.
• On Feb. 14 in the 3400 block of 124th Avenue NW felony shoplifting was reported.
• On Feb. 14 in the 0 block of 85th Avenue NW a theft was reported.
• On Feb. 17 in the 8700 block of Evergreen Boulevard stolen property was reported.
• On Feb. 17 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a business burglary was reported.
• On Feb. 17 in the 8900 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW a theft was reported.
Assault, robbery
• On Feb. 11 in the 10300 block of Flamingo Street NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 9600 block of Holly Circle NW there was a robbery.
• On Feb. 11 in the 12000 block of Round Lake Boulevard a misdemeanor domestic incident was reported.
• On Feb. 12 near Highway 10 and Foley Boulevard NW a felony assault was reported.
• On Feb. 13 on the 1800 block of 121st Lane NW a misdemeanor assault was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 10900 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a gross misdemeanor domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 15 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft was reported.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 11 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW misdemeanor controlled substance possession was reported.
• On Feb. 15 near Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and 93rd Avenue NW felony drugs were reported.
• On Feb. 15 in the 400 block of 99th Avenue NW a third-degree DWI was reported.
• On Feb. 16 at Highway 610 and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a felony fifth-degree controlled substance was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 11 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW misdemeanor property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW misdemeanor property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 1900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW misdemeanor property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 3300 block of River Rapids Drive NW misdemeanor property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 12 in the 10100 block of Palm Street NW damage to property was reported.
• On Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of 104th Lane NW felony damage to property was reported.
• On Feb. 15 in the 11400 block of Swallow Street NW a fire was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 11 in the 10400 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW a dog bite was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 10300 block of Yukon Street NW a death was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 in the 1200 block of 241st Avenue NE a lock was cut off an enclosed trailer at a work site, and construction equipment was stolen.
Assault
• On Feb. 13 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE deputies responded to a physical fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend was arrested.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was issued a citation for a misdemeanor theft.
• On Feb. 10 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 11 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was an attempted theft.
• On Feb. 13 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 14 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 14 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE motor vehicle parts were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 14 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male stole a carton of cigarettes.
• On Feb. 16 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Feb. 12 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE criminal property damage occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 10 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE an adult female was involved in a second-degree domestic assault and made terroristic threats.
• On Feb. 11 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE a male driver was arrested for an assault, fleeing police officers in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, fourth-degree DWI, property damage, damage to city property and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 13 in the 900 block of Hathaway Lane NE an assault occurred between two residents at a group home The dispute was mediated by officers.
• On Feb. 13 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE Fridley police officers assisted the Lino Lakes Police Department with arresting and transporting a male who was wanted for a first-degree assault and first-degree property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 11 at Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a passenger in a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, attempting to introduce contraband into the Anoka County Jail, having an outstanding warrant, providing false information to a police officer and failing to have a seatbelt. The driver and another passenger were cited for driving without a valid driver’s license, failing to wear a seatbelt and/or not having proof of insurance.
• On Feb. 11 in the 5800 block of Fourth Street NE a male under the influence of narcotics was transported to a hospital for medical attention.
• On Feb. 11 in the 7300 block of Lyric Lane NE pills were found that were collected to be destroyed.
• On Feb. 11 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE officers collected narcotics that were found. The narcotics were placed into evidence to be destroyed.
• On Feb. 11 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Mississippi Street NE a female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 13 in the 800 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE a male driver, who feel asleep in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 12 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE a vehicle fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was not pursued.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 15 in the 14800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a stolen vehicle was found.
• On Feb. 18 in the 1500 block of 145th Lane NE two unlocked vehicles in a driveway were rummaged through and sunglasses were stolen.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 15 in the 600 block of Andover Boulevard NE a male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after crashing into a tree. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.099, and officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
OAK GROVE
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 13 in the 22200 block of Zion Parkway NW deputies responded to a domestic dispute between a mother and son and arrested the son.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 23 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a theft occurred. A 33-year-old male suspect was later found and cited.
• On Jan. 23 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW an officer responded to a gas drive-off report. The officer contacted the registered owner of the suspect vehicle, and the owner said their license plate was stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 24 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW police responded to a fight between two males in a parking lot. Charges were pending security camera footage from the store.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Jan. 22 in the 8000 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a 41-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI with a breath test result of 0.16.
• On Jan. 25 on 164th Lane NW a 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after putting 3-5 grams of cocaine in soda and drinking it.
• On Jan. 26 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 NW officers were dispatched to a report of narcotics found at the rest stop. Officers collected and destroyed the narcotics.
• On Jan. 27 in the 8500 block of Highway 10 NW a 34-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.19.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 23 near the intersection of 148th Avenue NW and Argon Street NW officers responded to a report of a fight involving 10 people. Officers were unable to locate any individuals.
• On Jan. 25 a 68-year-old man was arrested for driving after his license was canceled and given a gross misdemeanor citation.
• On Jan. 26 in the 5300 block of 142nd Lane NW officers were dispatched for a welfare check on a report of someone passed out in a hammock with a whiskey bottle. Officers found it was “a fake person wearing a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt.”
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 11 in the 22900 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a gas drive-off was reported.
DWI/DRUGS
• On Feb. 11 in the 4000 block of 233rd Avenue NW a suspect was arrested on fifth-degree drug charges after a traffic stop.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 14 in the 23900 block of Neon Street NW a drunken male fell down the stairs but refused medical treatment.
• On Feb. 14 near the intersection of Bridge Street NW and Lake George Boulevard NW road rage was reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 12 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 17 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 18 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 18 in the 8000 block of highway 65 NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE Spring Lake Park officers responded to the scene of a crash that involved a Blaine squad car.
• On Feb. 17 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a man was found attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a parking lot.
• On Feb. 18 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE a city reserve truck was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 14 in the 600 block of Reco Lane NE police officers did a welfare check and found multiple people engaging in underage consumption of alcohol.
• On Feb. 17 in the 8400 block of Madison Street NE an individual was transported to a hospital for treatment after experiencing an overdose.
