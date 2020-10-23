ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 9 in the 13400 block of Hummingbird Street NW a license registration sticker was stolen.

• On Oct. 9 in the 15100 block of Verdin Street NW a blackmail scam involving someone claiming to be a Florida cop resulted in the loss of $2,000.

• On Oct. 11 in the 100 block of 139 Avenue NW an enclosed trailer was stolen.

• On Oct. 12 in the 15800 block of Vale Street NW an unsecured bike was stolen from a home.

• On Oct. 13 in the 14300 block of Evergreen Street NW a caller reported receiving graphic pictures of murder victims. The sender reportedly demanded money and threatened the caller would be next.

• On Oct. 15 in the 15300 block of Verdin Street NW political signs were stolen.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 6 in the 700 block of West Main Street a theft was reported.

• On Oct. 8 in the 300 block of West Main Street a vehicle was stolen overnight.

• On Oct. 8 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a burglary was reported.

Property damage

• On Oct. 5 in the 700 block of Bob Ehlen Drive three males kicked over a political sign.

• On Oct. 5 in the 600 block of Lund Boulevard NW a portable toilet was vandalized.

• On Oct. 5 in the 6000 block of West Main Street city property was vandalized.

• On Oct. 6 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue a phone was reported stolen.

• On Oct. 7 in the 800 block of Charlotte Drive the rear window of a vehicle was shattered.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 9 near the intersection of Highway 10 and Fairoak Avenue a personal injury crash resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 9 in the 9900 block of Fillmore Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 9 in the 3200 block of 93rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of jewelry being stolen.

• On Oct. 10 in the 10300 block of Jackson Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 10 in the 9000 block of Xylite Street NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Oct. 11 in the 10300 block of Jackson Street NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 11 in the 8200 block of West 35W Service Drive NE a phone was stolen from a vehicle and property was damaged.

• On Oct. 11 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE property was stolen.

• On Oct. 12 in the 11800 block of Lever Street NE there was a residential burglary.

• On Oct. 12 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE multiple individuals were arrested for possession of counterfeit currency, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and/or for having an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 12 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a theft occurred. The suspect was given a trespassing notice.

• On Oct. 12 in the 13000 block of Buchanan Street NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being stolen.

• On Oct. 12 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a business reported thefts and damage to multiple vehicles.

• On Oct. 13 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Oct. 13 in the 2100 block of 106th Lane NE a trailer was stolen and a vehicle was damaged.

• On Oct. 12 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE two individuals attempted to use counterfeit currency.

• On Oct. 14 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a report of two thefts from two vehicles.

• On Oct. 14 in the 10500 block of Madison Street NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Oct. 14 in the 2700 block of 88th Lane NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle and a credit card was used around the city.

• On Oct. 14 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE paperwork was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 15 in the 8600 block of Hastings Street NE there was a residential burglary in an unoccupied home.

• On Oct. 15 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE an adult male was arrested for receiving stolen property, tampering with a vehicle, fleeing police officers in a vehicle and having an outstanding warrant.

• On Oct. 15 in the 2700 block 88th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Oct. 9 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.

• On Oct. 10 in the 11000 block of Nassau Circle NE there was a delayed report of a home being egged.

• On Oct. 10 in the 600 block of Clover leaf Parkway NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Oct. 11 in the 100 block of 113th Square NE a fire occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 800 block of 102nd Lane NE a vehicle was vandalized.

• On Oct. 11 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a wood chip fire.

• On Oct. 12 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved in a crash that resulted in minor injuries.

• On Oct. 12 in the 9600 block of West Sandpiper Drive NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 12 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a trailer was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 9 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE two adult males were involved in a fight at a gas station.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 10 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after he was pulled over for improperly changing course.

• On Oct. 10 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over for operating a vehicle with no taillights.

• On Oct. 10 at the intersection of Naples Street NE and Restwood Road NE multiple citations were issued to the individuals in a vehicle for possession of marijuana, driving after revocation and having an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

• On Oct. 11 in the 9500 block of Lincoln Street NE an adult female experienced an overdose of an unknown substance. The female was transported to a hospital.

• On Oct. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.

• On Oct. 14 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Oct. 15 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE an adult male was fined for selling alcohol to an underage buyer during a compliance check.

• On Oct. 15 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult male was fined for selling alcohol to an underage buyer during a compliance check.

• On Oct. 15 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male was fined for selling alcohol to an underage buyer during a compliance check.

• On Oct. 15 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was fined for selling alcohol to an underage buyer during a compliance check.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 15 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an elderly male was found dead in a room during a welfare check. The cause of death is unknown.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 7 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 9 in the 5100 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 9 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft.

• On Oct. 9 in the 3800 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft that resulted in property damage.

Property damage

• On Oct. 7 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop property was damaged.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 8 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 8 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NW a fraud was reported.

• On Oct. 8 in the 1000 block of 124th Circle NW a fraud was reported.

• On Oct. 8 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Oct. 11 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.

• On Oct. 11 in the 11700 block of Redwood Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 11400 block of Martin Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW a business was burgled.

• On Oct. 12 in the 11600 block of Ilex Street NW a fraud was reported.

• On Oct. 12 in the 11500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 12 in the 1600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 12 in the 12700 block of Riverdale boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 12 in the 3000 block of 121st Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 14 in the 9600 block of University Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 14 in the 11400 block of Martin Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Oct. 14 in the 8800 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

Property damage

• On Oct. 10 in the 10000 block of Woodcrest Drive NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 12 in the 10200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 12 10300 block of Partridge Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 12 in the 10100 block of Raven Street NW property was damaged.

• On Oct. 14 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW city property was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 8 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Oct. 11 near the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Oct. 13 in the 12400 block of Partridge Street NW an assault occurred.

• On Oct. 13 in the 10600 block of Avocet Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On Oct. 11 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW a motorist was charged with third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 13 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW counterfeiting was reported.

• On Oct. 13 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW counterfeiting was reported.

EAST BETHEL

Assault

• On Oct. 15 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE a customer was arrested for assaulting an employee.

DWI

• On Oct. 9 in the 1300 block of 181st Avenue NE a deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash. One driver appeared intoxicated and had a .183 blood alcohol content. The driver were arrested on third-degree DWI charges.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

On Oct. 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft. The male was not located, but the stolen items were recovered.

• On Oct. 7 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 7 at the intersection of Cheri Lane NE and Madison Street NE a vehicle fled a Fridley police officer during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was later found unoccupied. A juvenile male was later arrested on felony charges of fleeing a police officer and for being in possession of stolen property.

• On Oct. 7 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE tools were stolen from a trailer.

• On Oct. 7 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE there was a report of a stolen vehicle and an order for protection violation.

• On Oct. 8 in the 5800 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 8 in the 7300 block of Memory Lane NE there was a report of two juveniles stealing political signs. Two out of the three stolen signs were recovered and returned to the owners. The suspects were not located.

• On Oct. 8 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 8 in the 7100 block of Riverview Terrace NE there was a theft from a yard.

• On Oct. 9 in the 7100 block of Commerce Circle West auto parts were stolen.

• On Oct. 9 in the 1300 block of Gardena Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

• On Oct. 10 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE cigarettes were stolen.

• On Oct. 10 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 10 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was a burglary of a storage unit.

• On Oct. 10 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 10 in the 1000 block of 73rd Avenue NE a female stole car and house keys from a male.

• On Oct. 10 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 10 in the 1500 block of Gardena Avenue NE political signs were stolen.

• On Oct. 10 in the 1500 block of Gardena Avenue NE there was a theft from a yard.

• On Oct. 11 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business.

• On Oct. 11 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Oct. 11 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.

• On Oct. 11 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 11 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 11 in the 800 block of Kennaston Drive NE a license plate was stolen.

• On Oct. 11 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was broken into when it was parked in a parking lot.

• On Oct. 12 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 12 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested and transported to the Lino Lakes Police Department for shoplifting and obstruction with force.

• On Oct. 12 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a garage at an apartment was broken into.

• On Oct. 12 in the 1000 block of Hathaway Lane NE mail was stolen.

• On Oct. 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.

• On Oct. 13 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was cited for a theft from a business.

• On Oct. 13 in the 7500 block of Brigadoon Place NE a political sign was stolen from a yard.

Property damage

• On Oct. 8 in the 1000 block of Lynde Drive NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being damaged.

• On Oct. 11 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE the window of a vehicle was broken.

Assault

• On Oct. 8 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault occurred.

• On Oct. 8 in the 100 block of 63H Way NE there was a delayed report of a woman being assaulted by her roommate.

• On Oct. 10 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a male assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

• On Oct. 11 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male allegedly interfered with a 911 call and punched his girlfriend in the face and left the scene.

• On Oct. 11 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE two females were involved in an assault.

• On Oct. 12 in the 6200 block of Alden Way NE two females were involved in a fight.

• On Oct. 12 in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was cited for fifth-degree assault and for driving after revocation after the individual assaulted an employee at a business.

DWI, drugs

• On Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Center Circle NE an intoxicated female was found running naked through the area and was transported to a hospital.

• On Oct. 11 in the 6700 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 11 in the 7200 block of East River Road NE an individual died.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 12 in the 18000 block of Ulysses Street NE two businesses were burgled. Cash and coins were taken.

• On Oct. 9 in the 1500 block of 171st Avenue NE two packages were stolen from a front step.

• On Oct. 11 in the 13700 block of Isetta Street NE a lock was cut on a storage unit and unknown items were taken.

• On Oct. 14 in the 15000 block of Hastings Street NE power tools were stolen from a work vehicle.

• On Oct. 15 in the 1600 block of 149 Lane NE power tools were stolen from a work vehicle.

Property damage

• On Oct. 12 in the 14600 block of Taconite Street NE a garage door was vandalized with paint and markers.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 13 in the 19700 block of Tiger Street NW an Amazon scam involving a fake $20,000 refund was reported.

• On Oct. 14 in the 6900 block of 207 Avenue NW a scam involving a $2,600 check requesting the recipient return part of the check via money order was reported.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 13 in the 19200 block of Martin Street NW political signs were stolen.

• On Oct. 14 in the 4400 block of 185 Lane NW a work-from-home Bitcoin scam was reported.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 27 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a political flag was stolen.

• On Sept. 27 in the 15600 block of Cobalt Street NW a political sign was stolen and another damaged.

• On Sept. 28 in the 5100 block of 155th Lane NW a political sign was stolen.

• On Sept. 28 in the 14400 block of Potassium Street NW two political signs were stolen.

• On Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Alpine Drive NW an officer stopped to render aid to a parked vehicle and found three juveniles who admitted to stealing political signs.

• On Oct. 1 in the 16200 block of Coquina Street NW phone chargers, cash and earbuds were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Oct. 1 near the intersection of Variolite Street NW and 163rd Lane NW a 1-ton flatbed truck was reported stolen Sept. 27.

Property damage

• On Sept. 26 in the 16300 block of Quicksilver Street NW a man threw a book at a woman’s car because he thought she was driving too fast.

• On Sept. 29 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW a political sign was reportedly damaged.

• On Sept. 30 in an undisclosed location a vehicle was broken into overnight.

• On Oct. 30 in the 17300 block of Chameleon Street NW property was reported damaged.

Assault

• On Sept. 28 in an undisclosed location a male was assaulted after yelling racial slurs at other kids at a park.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 27 near the intersection of Nowthen Boulevard NW and Sunwood Drive a two-vehicle personal injury crash occurred. On passenger was transported to Mercy Hospital.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 8 in the 23800 block of Roanoke Street NW a residence was burgled.

• On Oct. 8 in the 4000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a caller reported his stolen car may be in the city.

• On Oct. 8 in the 23000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a wallet was stolen.

Property damage

• On Oct. 8 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW vandalism was reported.

• On Oct. 10 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW a vehicle was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 9 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a man attacked his wife when she refused to get on a motorcycle after they had been drinking.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Oct. 12 in the 8300 block of Sunset Road NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 13 in the 800 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Oct. 13 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.

• On Oct. 14 in the 7800 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.

• On Oct. 14 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Oct. 12 in the 8000 block of Garfield Street NE a vehicle was tampered with.

• On Oct. 12 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue East Service Road NE property was damaged in a possible hit and run.

• On Oct. 13 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE there were six separate reports of property being damaged.

• On Oct. 14 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE property was damaged.

• On Oct. 14 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE a vehicle was damaged.

• On Oct. 14 in the 7800 block of Van Buren Street NE a vehicle was damaged.

• On Oct. 14 in the 7800 block of Quincy Street NE a vehicle was damaged.

Assault

• On Oct. 11 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a domestic assault and criminal sexual conduct incident.

Miscellaneous

• On Oct. 15 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an individual made threats of violence.

