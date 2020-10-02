ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 20 in the 15600 block of Osage Street NW political signs were stolen and a flag was vandalized.
• On Sept. 21 in the 16400 block of Bittersweet Court NW a generator and tools were stolen from an unlocked trailer.
• On Sept. 21 in the 2600 block of 140 Lane NW a political sign was stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 800 block of 140 Lane NW bourbon was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 23 in the 2200 block of 167 Avenue NW a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 20 in the 14900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW a skate park was spray painted.
• On Sept. 21 in the 1400 block of Quince Street NW a vehicle window was smashed.
• On Sept. 21 in the 100 block of 138th Avenue NW a vehicle window was smashed.
• On Sept. 22 in the 500 block of 156 Lane NW a vehicle was scratched.
• On Sept. 23 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW paint was thrown on high school tennis courts.
Assault
• On Sept. 20 in the 15100 block of Bluebird Street NW a woman was arrested after police were called for a domestic assault.
DWI
• On Sept. 19 near the intersection of Tulip and 178th Lane a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after attempting to leave the scene of a crash. She had a .324 blood alcohol content.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 19 in the 100 block of Main Street NW a motorcycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 23 in the 30 block of Main Street NW a business was forcibly entered.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 11 in the 12100 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 11 in the 10000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 11 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 11 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 11 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE there were multiple thefts from three vehicles.
• On Sept. 12 in the 3300 block of 92nd Drive NE a utility shed was burglarized.
• On Sept. 12 in the 3800 block of 97th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 12 in the 11200 block of 112th Square NE fuel was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 14 in the 3200 block of 89th Curve NE a male was caught stealing a bicycle. Blaine police officers trespassed him from the property.
• On Sept. 15 in the 11100 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On Sept. 15 in the 11200 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 15 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE two individuals stole tobacco products during a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 16 in the 12100 block of Aberdeen Street NE a driver’s license and debit card were stolen and subsequently used.
• On Sept. 16 in the 9100 block of Jackson Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 900 block of 92nd Avenue NE two vehicles were stolen.
• On Sept. 16 in the 1000 block of 109th Avenue NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
• On Sept. 16 in the 9000 block of Jackson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 17 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 18 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a wallet was stolen after being left behind a register.
• On Sept. 18 in the 11800 block of Monroe Circle NE a woman reported her daughter stole her vehicle.
• On Sept. 18 in the 12200 block of Davenport Street NE a political sign was stolen.
• On Sept. 18 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE there was a first-degree burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 18 in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft from a construction site that resulted in property damage.
• On Sept. 18 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE an armed robbery was reported.
• On Sept. 18 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of Cloud Drive NE political signs were stolen.
• On Sept. 19 in the 2600 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE a bicycle was stolen from a driveway.
• On Sept. 20 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for possession of a stolen motorcycle.
• On Sept. 21 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE a male was caught after stealing items and then fleeing on foot. The male was cited for fleeing, and he gave back the property he stole.
• On Sept. 21 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 10100 block of Davenport Street NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 22 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE prescription medications were stolen from a residence.
• On Sept. 22 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE an individual stole packages during a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 23 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of a burglary.
• On Sept. 23 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE police pursued a stolen vehicle, but the pursuit was terminated.
• On Sept. 24 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a revoked driver was arrested for an armed robbery at a pharmacy.
• On Sept. 24 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was arrested for forgery.
• On Sept. 24 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 11 in the 1300 block of 123rd Avenue NE a home was egged.
• On Sept. 11 in the 12500 block of Ulysses Street NE windows were broken on five vehicles.
• On Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of 129th Court NE a home was egged.
• On Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of Fillmore Street NE a vehicle was spray-painted, dented and scratched.
• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE Blaine police officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash that resulted in injuries. One of the drivers appeared to be intoxicated.
• On Sept. 15 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 14 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.
• On Sept. 15 in the 2500 block of Tournament Players Circle South a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 17 in the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NE Blaine police officers assisted the SBM Fire Department with a Life Link transport aircraft that was experiencing smoke in the cockpit, which was later determined to be a sticky brake after landing.
• On Sept. 18 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Sept. 18 in the 700 block of 113th Circle NE a windshield was damaged.
• On Sept. 19 in the 11400 block of Fifth Place NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 21 in the 13100 block of Jenkins Street NE a yard sign was damaged.
• On Sept. 22 in the 12700 block of Aberdeen Street NE two glass windows were broken with rocks.
• On Sept. 22 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 129th Avenue NE a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 24 in the 8800 block of Van Buren Street NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 16 in the 700 block of 98th Lane NE there was a domestic assault.
• On Sept. 18 in the 1200 block of 108th Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault and fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Sept. 18 in the 2000 block of 119th Avenue NE a vehicle was egged.
• On Sept. 19 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a fight occurred behind a gas station.
• On Sept. 20 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE there was an attempted theft and assault at a store.
• On Sept. 20 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE an individual was involved in a domestic assault and interfered with a 911 call.
• On Sept. 20 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a fight at a business, which resulted in injuries. Some individuals were arrested for fifth-degree assault and were trespassed form the property.
• On Sept. 22 in the 1600 block of 113th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
• On Sept. 24 in the 3000 bloc of Lakes Parkway NE a fight occurred at a park.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 11 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over for having expired registration.
• On Sept. 14 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for first-degree sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing police.
• On Sept. 14 in the 10500 block of Davenport Street NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana.
• On Sept. 16 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for trespassing and drug possession.
• On Sept. 17 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree DWI and no proof of insurance.
• On Sept. 17 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after he was pulled over for failing to signal.
• On Sept. 18 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and drug possession.
• On Sept. 18 in the 10800 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 19 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI, drug possession, for providing false information to Blaine police officers and for having outstanding warrants.
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 20 in the 13100 block of Quail Creek Drive NE an adult female was transported to a hospital after having a bad reaction to marijuana.
• On Sept. 22 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE two individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 22 in the 11800 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited firearm and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 22 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 14 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a female died after she was found not breathing. The death was not believed to be suspicious.
• On Sept. 15 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Street NE a male driver, who was passed out behind the wheel, was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit and for being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
• On Sept. 15 in the 12100 block of Fergus Street NE an individual made terroristic threats.
• On Sept. 18 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE there was a report of a group of males yelling racial slurs.
• On Sept. 18 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a report of an employee receiving an unsolicited photo of a penis from a client.
• On Sept. 19 in the 1200 block of 104th Lane NE a male displayed a BB gun during a verbal argument.
• On Sept. 20 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE in Fridley an adult male motorcyclist fled an attempted traffic stop but was later apprehended in Fridley.
• On Sept. 20 in the 11000 block of Fourth Street NE a male was found dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Sept. 23 in the 100 block of 105th Avenue NE a male, who was found not breathing, was pronounced dead. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 15 in the 4700 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 15 in the 4100 block of Seventh Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 16 in the 1400 block of 43rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen in a burglary.
• On Sept. 16 in the 3900 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a burglary.
• On Sept. 16 in the 4100 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 16 in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 18 in the 5200 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 18 in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE there was a theft,
• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of 39th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a possession of a stolen vehicle from Braham.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Gould Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male was arrested for a DWI after being involved in a personal injury crash.
• On Sept. 21 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop an individual was arrested for possession of narcotics during a domestic incident.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 17 in the 10700 block of Yellow Pine Street NW an identity theft occurred.
• On Sept. 17 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 17 in the 11700 block of Zea Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 17 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 18 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a business was burgled.
• On Sept. 18 near the intersection of 121st Avenue NW and Butternut Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 18 in the 11600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 19 in the 10200 block of Vale Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 19 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 20 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 20 in the 11800 block of Narcissus Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 in the 12800 block of Bunker Prairie Road NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 22 in the 12900 block of County Parkway A NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Sept. 22 in the 1300 block of 103rd Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 22 in the 11700 block of Xeon Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 22 in the 3400 block of 116th Avenue NW mail was stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 17 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property damage occurred.
• On Sept. 18 in the 9100 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 21 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 22 in the 11900 block of Jonquil Street NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 22 in the 2900 block of 118th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 22 in the 11900 block of Jonquil Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 17 in the 400 block of 105th Avenue NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 19 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW an assault occurred.
• On Sept. 20 in the 13100 block of Meadowood Curve NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 20 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 21 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 22 in the 10600 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Sept. 22 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW an assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 19 near the intersection of 127th Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a personal injury crash occurred.
• On Sept. 22 near the intersection of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW and 121st Avenue NW a personal injury crash occurred.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Forest Road NE a decorative item was stolen from a deck.
Property damage
• On Sept. 19 near the intersection of 221st Street and Quincy Street NE eggs were thrown at vehicle nearby.
• On Sept. 20 in the 900 block of 189th Avenue NE a man was arrested after damaging property.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 16 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 400 block of 67th Avenue NE an abandoned stolen vehicle was located.
• On Sept. 16 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male was cited for misdemeanor theft after stealing knives from a store.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE miscellaneous items were stolen from the trunk and center console of a vehicle.
• On Sept. 17 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 18 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business. A window was broken during the burglary.
• On Sept. 18 in the 6000 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a theft at a store and was trespassed from the premises.
• On Sept. 18 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 19 in the800 block of 66th Avenue NE election lawn signs were stolen.
• On Sept. 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for theft.
• On Sept. 20 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
• On Sept. 20 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a business.
• On Sept. 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Sept. 20 in the 100 block of 53rd Way NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 20 in the 6000 block of Sixth Street NE a truck was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a store.
• On Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a man’s keys were stolen from his locker and his vehicle was rummaged through.
• On Sept. 21 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 at the intersection of Anna Avenue NE and Chases Island NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Sept. 22 in the 6400 block of Arthur Street NE a Fridley police officer responded to a report of found property that was tied to a stolen vehicle. The stolen property and later the vehicle were recovered.
Property damage
• On Sept. 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of a male breaking a window into the office of a business. The male was not found.
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 16 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was broken into and the seats were badly damaged.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a window was broken with a BB gun.
• On Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of criminal property damage.
• On Sept. 18 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a vehicle’s tires were slashed.
• On Sept. 20 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an attempted theft from a vehicle resulted in property damage.
Assault
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Osborne Road NE there was a report of a driver trying to ram another vehicle, and later the driver assaulted the other driver.
• On Sept. 20 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault after assaulting his brother during a family argument.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 49th Avenue NE a driver as arrested for a third-degree DWI and a fourth-degree test refusal.
• On Sept. 21 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after he was found swerving on the shoulder of the road.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 18 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE an officer made contact with a woman engaging in prostitution. The woman was interviewed and provided information for advocacy groups.
• On Sept. 19 in the 1300 block of Hillwind Road NE officers responded to a report of two juvenile males with firearms threatening to fight. Upon arrival, the officers arrested the juveniles for making terroristic threats, using tobacco while under the age of 18 and violating curfew.
• On Sept. 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of a male who had exposed himself to a female outside of a business.
• On Sept. 20 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and East River Road NE a Fridley police officer located a motorcycle that had recently fled Blaine police officers. The Fridley police officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but it fled again at high rates of speed. The driver of the motorcycle was located at his address and fled officers on foot. The driver was later located and arrested.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 21 in the 1000 block of McKay Drive NE a man was reported posing as a deputy to demand money from victims he claimed had a warrant.
• On Sept. 21 in the 17500 block of Isanti Street NE a battery was stolen from a parked vehicle.
• On Sept. 21 in the 3000 block of Meadow Lane NE a package was stolen.
• On Sept. 23 in the 18000 block of Ulysses Street NE two businesses were burgled.
• On Sept. 23 in the 2100 block of 140 Avenue NE a Social Security scam resulted in the loss of $14,000 in Apple gift cards.
• On Sept. 23 in the 1800 block of 162nd Avenue NE a boat trailer was stolen.
• On Sept. 24 in the 15200 block of Jefferson Street NE an unemployment scam was reported.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 21 in the 21400 block of Dolomite Street NW a scammer claiming to be a drug cartel demanded money or they would kill the victim.
Property damage
• On Sept. 22 in the 20300 block of Basalt Street NW a mailbox was blown up with fireworks.
Assault
• On Sept. 20 in the 20400 block of Tiger Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 18 in the 19600 block of Blackfoot Street NW a fraud threatening wage garnishment due to credit card debt was reported.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 5 in the 7300 block of East Ramsey Parkway NW two signs were stolen from a yard.
• On Sept. 7 in the 5700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 9 in the 16900 block of Neon Street NW tools were stolen from a construction site.
Property damage
• On Sept. 5 in the 15400 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW “BLM” was spray painted on three signs in a yard.
• On Sept. 8 in the 16100 block of Rhinestone Street NW three juveniles damaged property.
• On Sept. 8 in the 6600 block of Alpine Drive NW three juveniles spray painted the skate park.
• On Sept. 9 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a car was keyed in a parking lot.
• On Sept. 9 in the 6300 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was egged.
Assault
• On Sept. 6 in the 15200 block of Oneida Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges and the victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 4 on a St. Francis Boulevard NW intersection a car struck a bicyclist, who sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On Sept. 17 in the 23000 block of Kerry Street NW property damage occurred.
Assault
• On Sept. 19 in the 3000 block of Bridge Street NW a domestic assault resulted in an arrest.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 20 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Sept. 21 in the 8000 block of Mckinley Street NE there was a residential burglary.
• On Sept. 22 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE an iPad was stolen during a residential burglary.
• On Sept. 22 in the 7700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 20 in the 8400 block of Terrace Road NE there was a report of property damage.
• On Sept. 20 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there is was an arson incident.
• On Sept. 20 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 78th Circle NE there was a grass fire.
• On Sept. 23 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and County Road 10 NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 23 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE terroristic threats were made.
• On Sept. 24 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was an incident where private sexual images were disseminated.
Anoka did not submit a report this week due to technical difficulties.
