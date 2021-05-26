Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart and Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise recently traded rare public criticism after the execution of a no-knock warrant on the wrong house in Coon Rapids in February.
On May 4 Wise told the City Council he was frustrated with the situation, saying it was handled poorly and the mistake should not have happened. He laid part of the blame on the Sheriff’s Office.
But Stuart came to the council’s May 18 meeting to defend his department, saying Wise misrepresented the situation.
“Public trust has always been critically important to us,” Stuart said. “And that’s why I’m here tonight, because the trust that we worked so hard for has been compromised, and we continue to deal with the fallout.”
The morning of Feb. 11, a Coon Rapids family’s home was invaded by the Anoka County SWAT Team and Minneapolis police officers as they executed a no-knock search warrant on what law enforcement thought was the home of a wanted man, according to a Kare 11 report from late April.
A no-knock warrant means police don’t have to announce their presence prior to entry.
The wanted man and his mother no longer lived at the Coon Rapids address and now live in St. Paul.
Wise called the mistake “inexcusable” and said the Minneapolis Police Department failed to do its due diligence.
“The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office inexplicably just accepted Minneapolis’ investigation on its face and assisted with the search warrant,” Wise said May 4. “That is not my experience with how they operate in our town.”
When Coon Rapids needs to get a search warrant, Wise said, officers verify the suspect or suspects live at said address prior to executing the warrant, calling it a “basic requirement.”
“People move,” he said.
Stuart said Wise was talking about “something he knew nothing about” and called the information Wise provided May 4 “dangerously misleading.”
“It saddens me that at a time when law enforcement is being attacked on every front, that we would have a law enforcement executive throw further fuel on the fire by spreading even more misinformation and needlessly damaging our community relations,” Stuart said.
On May 4 Wise said his department never received a courtesy notice, but Wise told ABC Newspapers May 26 he was incorrect in saying that. He stands by everything else he said.
“The reality is a high-risk, no-knock warrant was executed on the wrong house, and it’s indefensible,” Wise told ABC Newspapers. “The reality is that kind of mistake can’t happen.”
Stuart said the Minneapolis Police Department contacted the Coon Rapids Police Department on Feb. 4, requesting Coon Rapids arrest the suspect for probable cause aggravated robbery.
“CRPD told MPD that knowing the suspect, they were not going to just go to the residence and try to arrest him for robbery, as he was known to be noncompliant, aggressive and combative,” Stuart said. “Thus MPD drafted the warrant application and requested SWAT.”
The Sheriff’s Office also reportedly contacted a Coon Rapids police sergeant on Feb. 10 to arrange for two Coon Rapids officers to attend the warrant briefing on Feb. 11, Stuart said. He said two officers were present for the warrant briefing but were not actually involved in the entry.
Stuart emphasized that he didn’t want to imply Coon Rapids did anything wrong.
“In fact, it appeared they were acting in good faith as strong public safety partners for the Sheriff’s Office,” Stuart said.
SWAT team
Wise said May 4 that the SWAT team should be doing its own investigations before executing a warrant, to ensure they’re entering the right residence.
“They’ve always done it that way,” he said. “I have no idea why they didn’t do that for this particular case.”
He said he hopes all the agencies involved have updated their procedures to avoid another incident like this.
Wise told ABC Newspapers the SWAT team deputies who executed the warrant are “good, professional” officers of the law, but that doesn’t excuse the problem.
“They need to execute their dangerous work with policies and practices that protect them from foreseeable risks,” he said. “That didn’t happen. ... In this case somebody made a major mistake in giving them bad intelligence by not confirming that the person they were looking for would be found a this address.”
A SWAT warrant is executed if a suspect is considered to be dangerous enough to be a threat to law enforcement, Stuart said. That warrant must be approved by a judge.
In this case, an Anoka County judge signed off on the warrant from Minneapolis police, he said.
“It would not be appropriate for our agency to restart the investigation after a warrant had been signed,” Stuart said.
Police had probable cause to believe the suspect was living at the Coon Rapids address, because in his recent encounters with police, that is the address the suspect listed as his home address — one of which was just 10 days before the warrant was served, Stuart said. The Sheriff’s Office has since been made aware that the two most recent incidents happened after the suspect moved out of the that residence, Stuart said.
After entering the Coon Rapids residence Feb. 11, law enforcement later realized their mistake and that the family inside had no connection to the suspect, Stuart said.
“If my office makes a mistake we own it,” he said. “And if I make a mistake, I own it. None of us are perfect, and mistakes can be made. But if a mistake is made, we need to study it, we need to learn from it so it never happens again.”
The Sheriff’s Office repaired the family’s front door so they weren’t exposed to the freezing February temperatures, Stuart said.
“This wasn’t done out of obligation or guilt, but it was being done because it was the right thing to do, and we didn’t want them having to wait for the city of Minneapolis to respond,” Stuart said.
Council comment
Mayor Jerry Koch wanted to ensure an incident like this never happens again.
“I support you and I support the sheriff’s department,” Koch said May 18. “Gosh, I think you’re all honorable and great protectors. I’d just like to know what are we are going to do different so this doesn’t happen again.”
Internally, the Sheriff’s Office is asking more details and follow-up questions in their own investigations, Stuart said.
Council Member Brad Johnson said he found a conviction from August where the suspect’s address was listed as being in St. Paul, not Coon Rapids. He said Minneapolis police should have been able to find this information.
