ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 17 in the 16000 block of Crane Street Northwest $500 was lost in a Craigslist scam.

• On Dec. 18 in the 2100 block of 142nd Lane Northwest a burglar forced their way through a garage service door and stole a purse.

Assault

• On Dec. 19 in the 2100 block of 134th Avenue Northwest a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 10 in the 300 block of Jackson Street NE a man’s name was forged on paperwork.

• On Dec. 11 in the 2100 block of State Avenue a cellphone was stolen.

• On Dec. 12 in the 2600 block of Yellowstone Boulevard two juveniles were arrested in relation to a stolen motor vehicle.

• On Dec. 13 in the 500 block of Rice Street a motor vehicle was burglarized.

• On Dec. 14 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a burglary was reported.

• On Dec. 13 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue NE ear buds were stolen.

Property damage

• On Dec. 9 in the 2000 block of First Avenue NE City Hall property was damaged.

Assault

• On Dec. 9 in the 800 block of East River Road NE a sister was arrested for cutting her brother’s hand.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 9 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

• On Dec. 10 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue an individual escaped custody.

• On Dec. 14 in the 900 block of North Street a man found another man sitting in his truck. He confronted the man in the truck, who left on food. Nothing was stolen or damaged.

• On Dec. 15 in the 200 block of East Main Street a man was arrested on several felony warrants.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 14 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.

• On Dec. 15 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a report of use of a counterfeit bill.

• On Dec. 15 in the 10500 block of Baltimore Street NE several personal items were stolen from a guest’s hotel room.

• On Dec. 15 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 15 in the 8800 block of University Avenue NE a theft was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Dec. 15 in the 12400 block of Oak Parkway Boulevard NE a stolen cellphone was recovered.

• On Dec. 16 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE Airpods were stolen.

• On Dec. 16 in the 1300 block of 130th Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a residential home.

• On Dec. 17 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a burglary occurred at a business.

• On Dec. 17 in the 100 block of 112th Square NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Dec. 17 in the 12200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a construction trailer was stolen.

• On Dec. 17 in the 200 block of Oak Park Drive NE mail was stolen.

• On Dec. 19 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a backpack was stolen and later recovered.

Property damage

• On Dec. 14 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE property damage was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE an apartment window was damaged.

• On Dec. 16 at the intersection of Paul Parkway NE and Jefferson Street NE a vehicle caught fire.

• On Dec. 17 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a vending machine in a laundry room was vandalized.

• On Dec. 19 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a driver’s side window was reported broken.

Assault

• On Dec. 13 in the 00 block of 116th Avenue NE an assault was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 10500 block of Sixth Street NE a woman was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.

• On Dec. 15 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a fight occurred inside a bar over an individual’s unwanted advancements. All parties were separated and several were removed from the bar. The victim did not want to press charges.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 14 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE officers were checking on the welfare of an adult female when they found a child alone in a car in single degree temperatures. The female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment and was put on a child custody hold.

• On Dec. 16 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE narcotics were found in an employees area.

• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 116th Lane NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 17 at the intersection of 100th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 13 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a Blaine High School student had posted on Snapchat referencing a gun infatuation.

• On Dec. 17 in the 1000 block of 90th Lane NE there was a report of the complainant’s adult son making threats.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 10 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE a car’s catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Dec. 11 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 14 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 15 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 15 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Dec. 11 in the 4400 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.

• On Dec. 11 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE vandalism occurred.

• On Dec. 15 in the 1000 block of Gould Avenue NE property was damaged.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 13 in the 1000 block of 95th Lane NW fraud was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 16 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 16 in the 10100 block of Redwood Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 16 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 17 in the 3400 block of 116th Lane NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 18 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 18 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Dec. 12 in the 11100 block of Robinson Street NW city property was damaged.

• On Dec. 15 in the 12400 block of Uplander Street NW vandalism occurred.

• On Dec. 16 in the 11900 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW arson was reported.

Assault

• On Dec. 12 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW an assault was reported.

• On Dec. 13 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a domestic assault was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 12000 block of Zion Street NW a domestic assault was reported.

• On Dec. 15 in the 12800 block of Grouse Street NW terroristic threats were reported.

• On Dec. 16 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault was reported.

• On Dec. 18 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW an arrest was made for terroristic threats, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

• On Dec. 18 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 13 in the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and East River Road NW an individual was arrested for DWI, and marijuana was found in the vehicle.

• On Dec. 13 in the intersection of East River Road NW and 95th Avenue NW an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI, driving after revocation and giving false information to police.

• On Dec. 15 in the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 15 in the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 16 in the intersection of Hanson Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 16 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a person was cited for marijuana possession.

• On Dec 17 in the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 15 in the 10100 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW someone was using fireworks.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 11 in the 5800 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 12 in the 6000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 12 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE fraud was reported.

• On Dec. 12 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

• On Dec. 11 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE multiple thefts of controlled substances from lock boxes in resident rooms in an assisted living facility were reported.

• On Dec. 12 in the 7600 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Dec. 13 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a juvenile was arrested for theft, marijuana possession and obstruction of the legal process.

• On Dec. 14 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a tire was stolen off a car.

• On Dec. 15 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE two bikes were taken from a laundry room.

• On Dec. 15 in the 5300 block of Altura Road NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 17 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle and the vehicle was damaged. At a nearby address, two people were arrested on warrants, and the stolen tire was returned.

• On Dec. 17 in the 200 block of Osborne Road NE an ice cream cake was stolen from a business.

• On Dec. 17 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE a man was arrested for first-degree burglary and misdemeanor domestic assault.

• On Dec. 17 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE theft and fraud were reported.

Property damage

• On Dec. 13 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE vehicles were damaged in a parking lot.

Assault

• On Dec. 11 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Dec. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE domestic assault was reported.

• On Dec. 12 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an assault was reported.

• On Dec. 13 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a juvenile was arrested for assaulting another juvenile.

• On Dec. 17 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE criminal sexual conduct was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 11 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI, among other charges.

• On Dec. 12 in the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and warrants.

• On Dec. 13 in the intersection of Dellwood Drive NE and Mississippi Street NE a man was cited for possession of hypodermic needles.

• On Dec. 13 in the 5900 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 14 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 14 in the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation.

• On Dec. 14 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 17 in the 6000 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a man was arrested on a warrant following an incident where he tried to fight a business manager and customers. The man was also jumping in front of cars.

• On Dec. 17 in the 4500 block of Fourth Street NE a man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm outside a residence.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 19 in the 13600 block of Van Buren Street NE a Reader’s Digest scam was reported.

DWI

• On Dec. 15 near the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Viking Boulevard NE two motorists were arrested after a property damage crash, one with a blood alcohol content of .17 and one with .20.

• On Dec. 16 in the 20600 block of Austin Street Northeast a man was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with a blood alcohol content of .16.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 13 in the 13900 block of Lexington Avenue NE a man was arrested with numerous stolen tools in his vehicle.

• On Dec. 14 in the 13700 block of Lincoln Street NE a vehicle’s window was smashed and a purse and cash were stolen.

• On Dec. 14 in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a vehicle’s window was smashed, but nothing of value was stolen.

• On Dec. 15 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a trailer and four snowmobiles were reported stolen from a storage unit.

• On Dec. 18 in the 17100 block of Lincoln Street Northeast a business’ rear entry was forced open.

• On Dec. 19 in the 1700 block of 141 Lane NE a package was stolen from the front steps.

DWI

• On Dec. 16 near the intersection of Highway 65 Northeast and 167th Avenue NE a man was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with .147 blood alcohol content.

• On Dec. 19 near the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Crosstown Boulevard NE a man was pulled over for speeding and arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with a .107 blood alcohol content.

NOWTHEN

DWI

• On Dec. 18 in the 21400 block of Pinnaker Road NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after being found in a ditch.

• On Dec. 20 in the 18800 block of Blackfoot Street Northwest a man was arrested on DWI charges with .280 blood alcohol content.

OAK GROVE

Property damage

• On Dec. 13 near the intersection of Viking Boulevard Northwest and Flamingo Street Northwest a vehicle was egged.

• On Dec. 15 in the 20600 block of Tulip Street Northwest a mailbox was egged.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 29 on Highway 10 NW a business reported $655 stolen from a locked safe overnight.

• On Nov. 30 in the 6300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a theft at a business was reported.

• On Dec. 2 in the 14200 block of Xenon Street NW an Amazon package was stolen.

• On Dec. 2 in the 14700 block of Neon Street NW a man reported he believed his live-in girlfriend was stealing his mail. No evidence was provided.

• On Dec. 4 in the 8100 block of 157th Lane NW a woman reported a possible theft of a package.

• On Dec. 5 in the 6900 block of 139th Lane NW a license plate was reported stolen.

Property damage

• On Dec. 2 in the 14000 block of Unity Street NW the back window of a vehicle was smashed.

DWI

• On Dec. 4 near the intersection of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW and the railroad tracks a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after colliding with a train.

• On Nov. 30 near the intersection of Ramsey Boulevard Northwest and Sunwood Drive a personal injury crash was reported. One vehicle fled and was later found in a ditch and the driver arrested on DWI charges.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.

• On Dec. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE AirPods and a charging cord were stolen.

• On Dec. 16 in the 1100 block of 80th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Assault

• On Dec. 19 in the 700 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a report made to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center for an incident of possible neglect.

Load comments