Police siren
File photo

A Blaine woman faces felony charges after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle in a Taco Bell drive-thru while under the influence of methamphetamine last month.

Kendra Lea Kellerman, 28, is charged with first-degree drug possession and gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to the Taco Bell location at 710 115th Ave. NE in Blaine Dec. 16 around 6:41 a.m. due to a property damage accident.

A witness reportedly told police Kellerman left her vehicle after the accident and was balancing poorly.

Kellerman told law enforcement her foot slipped off the break in the drive-thru line, charges say.

Based on Kellerman’s twitching and her admission to being a meth user, police believed she was under the influence of meth, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement allegedly found 137.91 grams of meth in the back seat.

Kellerman’s bail was set at $5,000, and she has a court hearing Feb. 7.

emilee.wentland@apgecm.com

Load comments