A Blaine woman faces felony charges after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle in a Taco Bell drive-thru while under the influence of methamphetamine last month.
Kendra Lea Kellerman, 28, is charged with first-degree drug possession and gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI.
According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to the Taco Bell location at 710 115th Ave. NE in Blaine Dec. 16 around 6:41 a.m. due to a property damage accident.
A witness reportedly told police Kellerman left her vehicle after the accident and was balancing poorly.
Kellerman told law enforcement her foot slipped off the break in the drive-thru line, charges say.
Based on Kellerman’s twitching and her admission to being a meth user, police believed she was under the influence of meth, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement allegedly found 137.91 grams of meth in the back seat.
Kellerman’s bail was set at $5,000, and she has a court hearing Feb. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.