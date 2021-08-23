A Wyoming, Minnesota, woman is charged with possessing 630 grams of methamphetamine in Ramsey.
Orrene Francis Scott, 55, is charged with felony first-degree controlled substance sales and felony first-degree controlled substance possession.
According to the criminal complaint, Ramsey police were dispatched to Nowthen Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey on report of a person driving erratically. An officer allegedly saw Scott drifting in and out of her lane in her vehicle.
The officer pulled Scott over in the 16800 block of Nowthen Boulevard and noticed she seemed very tired and slow to respond to him, according to the complaint.
She allegedly told the officer she took Xanax earlier and she had been weaving between lanes.
After Scott failed a few field sobriety tests, the officer concluded she was probably under the influence of a controlled substance, charges say.
After detaining Scott, law enforcement conducted a search and allegedly found a substance that tested positive for 630 grams of meth, a glass bubble pipe with burnt white residue, over $6,000 in cash and clear baggies — all items typically consistent with selling drugs. The amount of meth found was far more than an amount for personal use, charges say.
Scott’s first appearance in court is Oct. 1.
