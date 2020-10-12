Coon Rapids hosted a virtual Night to Unite Oct. 6, to try to connect with residents in their homes.
Officers set up outside the Coon Rapids Police Department, where they toured a police cruiser and fire truck. They also performed a K-9 demonstration with K-9 officer Ike.
During the event, hosts Sgt. Tanya Harmoning and officer Bryan Platz answered questions from the public and held up trivia questions for the public to answer.
