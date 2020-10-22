Recent additions to area fire departments put their academy training to the test Saturday, Oct. 10, during a practice burn in Andover.
Instructors from Century College set up controlled fires throughout an abandoned structure on 138th Avenue NW to teach the recruits firefighting techniques, fire behavior and more.
There were two stages during the practice. During stage one, firefighters watched as instructors started fires inside the building.
“We show them the different stages of fire growth, how it behaves once its growing,” Andover Fire Chief Dennis Jones said.
In the afternoon firefighters participated in stage two practices. Instructors set the fire while the firefighters were outside, then the recruits had to enter the building, locate the fire and extinguish it.
The department secured the vacant structure from the city, which had taken possession of the building.
Firefighters from the Anoka-Champlin, Coon Rapids, Oak Grove and Spring Lake Park departments joined Andover for the practice.
