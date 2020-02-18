A 30-year-old Coon Rapids woman was injured in a snow-related collision Feb. 17.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon the Oak Grove Fire Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Lake George Boulevard Northwest and 197th Avenue Northwest in Oak Grove on the report of a personal injury crash.
The 30-year-old woman was found in critical condition and transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The other driver, a 50-year-old St. Francis man, reported no injuries.
Preliminary investigations suggest the woman was southbound in a Toyota Camry on Lake George Boulevard and lost control on the slippery, snow covered road. She then reportedly slid sideways and was struck by the man driving north in a GMC pickup pulling a trailer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office.
