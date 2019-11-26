One student was injured during an assault at Andover High School after-hours.
Deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, to reports of an ongoing assault in Andover High School.
A pursuant investigation revealed a boy, that did not attend Andover High School, entered the school library after hours, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There he allegedly punched and kicked a girl before a teacher restrained the juvenile. The boy then reportedly head-butted and kicked the teacher.
After deputies arrived they took the boy into custody. He had allegedly mentioned a knife and threatened to kill other teachers, but no knife was found or used during the assault.
The boy was brought to Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and was trespassed from the high school, with additional charges pending.
The girl was treated by Allina paramedics and the Andover Fire Department before being released to a parent. The teacher reported no injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Further investigation suggests the boy confronted another individual outside the school and was able to enter through a secure door after another person left the building, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
