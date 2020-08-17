Terry McMorris mug.jpg

Terry McMorris

A 49-year-old Columbia Heights man is charged with redeeming stolen lottery tickets for cash.

Terry Lee McMorris faces one felony count of third-degree burglary and one felony count of state lottery fraud.

On July 20 the Kitty’s Corner store on Highway 65 NE in Fridley was burglarized, according to the criminal complaint.

A window was smashed, and a hammer was found nearby. Approximately 15-20 cartons of cigarettes and Minnesota State Lottery games had been stolen, according to the complaint.

The tickets were redeemed at a variety of locations around the metro area. McMorris was allegedly identified redeeming the tickets using his vehicle registration and surveillance video.

In a post-Miranda statement McMorris admitted to being at the burglary and agreeing to drive unidentified co-conspirators, according to the complaint. He also reportedly admitted to redeeming the stolen tickets.

~Compiled by Connor Cummiskey

Load comments