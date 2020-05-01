A 41-year-old Oak Grove man is charged with molesting a boy years ago.
Joshua Jeffrey Schuldt faces one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Jan. 28, 2019, a woman reported to Ramsey police that she had found text messages between her son and his friend about being sexually assaulted by a man known to him, according to the criminal complaint.
The mother told police she had taken her son’s phone for disciplinary reasons and found the text messages while going through his phone. The mother asked her son about the messages, and he told her about the alleged abuse, according to the complaint.
The victim told officers that when he was 6 years old, Schuldt touched the victim’s genitals and kissed him, the charges say.
