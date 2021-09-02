siren police generic.jpg
A Nowthen man with a canceled driver’s license was found with about 370 grams of meth last month, according to charges against him.

Jeremiah Edward Vieths, 35, faces one count of felony first-degree controlled substance possession.

According to the complaint, a deputy pulled Vieths over on Baugh Road in Nowthen Aug. 21 because his license was canceled. Vieths pulled over, but then immediately took off on foot, charges say.

The deputy took Vieths into custody.

The deputy saw several items of drug paraphernalia in Vieths’ vehicle in plain sight, charges say.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up about 370 grams of meth.

Vieths told police he ingested some meth, so he was taken to the hospital. Once he was medically cleared, he was sent to jail.

Vieths was convicted of first-degree controlled substance possession in 2017 and has other ongoing drug possession cases.

Vieths’ bail was set at $150,000 with no conditions. He was released Aug. 25.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 9.

