A new addition to the Coon Rapids Police Department honors an officer whose legacy left an impact his colleagues.
K-9 Koss, named after Officer Greg Koss who died last year, recently had his first week on the job with handler Bill Johnson.
“I feel honored to be given that position,” Johnson said. “And I really think that we’re going to live up to Greg’s name and do good things around here.”
Greg Koss worked as a Coon Rapids police officer for 31 years. He was 53 years old when he died in August 2020.
Johnson said he worked the same shift with Greg Koss for about eight years.
“He was a guy that you go to if you had questions, if you needed help on something, if you’re going to a call where you were unsure what the circumstances might bring,” Johnson said. “Greg was just the guy that was always willing to come. And he wouldn’t be one to let you fail.”
Johnson, who has worked for the department for 20 years, has wanted to be a K-9 handler for much of his career, but it didn’t work out until recently.
During his interview for the new gig, Johnson asked if he’d be able to name the dog. He wanted to name the new K-9 after his colleague and friend.
“The handlers typically don’t get to name the dogs,” Johnson said. “Usually there’s a poll or something like that, that involves the public.”
In August Johnson and Koss began 14 weeks of training. The training was eight hours a day for five days a week. The time was spent training the dog to be obedient and then working on indicators of drugs.
The two started working together Saturday, Dec. 4. Koss is still getting the hang of his new job, Johnson said.
“He doesn’t know that when he comes to work, that it’s go time,” Johnson said. “We’ll figure that out once we get into a few calls.”
