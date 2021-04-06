Two Andover residents broke down their neighbor’s door and rescued her from her boyfriend last month after they heard her screaming, according to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County District Court.
The suspect, 25-year-old Carter McPherson, of Sandstone, faces charges of first-degree burglary and domestic assault by strangulation, both felonies, following the March 26 altercation.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 26 call on 138th Avenue Northwest in Andover regarding a possible assault.
The callers, two concerned neighbors, told police they heard glass breaking and someone screaming from the opposite side of the duplex. The callers broke down the front door of the duplex next door and found their neighbor on the ground with her boyfriend, McPherson, on top of her, according to the complaint.
One neighbor reportedly put McPherson in a choke hold to get him off the victim.
According to the complaint, the victim told police she and McPherson had drinks at a restaurant and McPherson was drinking heavily, so she left by herself to go home.
At home, she heard pounding on the side door, which she immediately thought was her boyfriend. She told police she didn’t want him to come in, so she leaned against the door to stop him from breaking it down and the pounding stopped.
Soon after, she heard a basement window break and heard McPherson coming upstairs from the basement, according to the complaint.
McPherson allegedly took the victim’s phone out of her hand and threw it downstairs before hitting and pushing her. She began yelling for help in hopes the neighbors would hear, according to the complaint.
She fell on the living room floor, and McPherson allegedly got on top of her and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. Her neighbors burst in and got McPherson off her, according to the complaint.
The victim told police McPherson does not live at the home with her.
McPherson was released on bail with conditions. His next court date is set for April 21.
