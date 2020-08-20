An 18-year-old Minnesota National Guardsman from Fridley, who was stationed at Fort Irwin National Training Center in the Mojave Desert in northern San Bernardino County, California, has been charged with possession of child pornography.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Neal McCoy, of Fridley, was arrested Aug. 5 after investigators identified him as a suspect while looking into a report of a reserve member of the National Guard at Fort Irwin in possession of child pornography.
McCoy was booked into High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, California. On Aug. 7 he posted bail, which had been set at $100,000.
According to the Minnesota National Guard, Private First Class Neal McCoy is a member of Bravo Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment drilling out of St. Cloud. He joined the Minnesota National Guard on Jan. 18, 2019.
According to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, McCoy has been charged with a misdemeanor charge of child pornography for violating California law, which prohibits a person from knowingly possessing obscene materials depicting a person under the age of 18 years old engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.
McCoy pleaded not guilty Aug. 7. If convicted, he faces a potential maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.
McCoy’s pretrial is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Victorville District San Bernardino Superior Court in Victorville, Calif.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.
