A 41-year-old Minneapolis man will serve 10 years probation for a burglary in Coon Rapids.

Michael Gene Neal was sentenced Sept. 3 to 45 months in prison, stayed for 10 years, for felony second-degree burglary. The second charge, misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle, was dropped per a plea deal. Neal pleaded guilty May 10.

As part of probation, Neal must attend sober support group once a week.

According to the criminal complaint, Neal was found rummaging through a garage on Aug. 26, 2020, in the 8900 block of East River Road in Coon Rapids when a resident of the home saw him and he fled the scene.

A Ring camera showed Neal entering the victim’s vehicle, taking a bag of chips and her garage door opener, according to the complaint. He opened the garage door and entered the garage.

Police found Neal nearby carrying a backpack and eating a bag of chips. He later admitted to police he entered the garage because he was hungry, and police found a stolen portable car jump pack in Neal’s backpack, according to the complaint.

