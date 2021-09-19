A 41-year-old Minneapolis man will serve 10 years probation for a burglary in Coon Rapids.
Michael Gene Neal was sentenced Sept. 3 to 45 months in prison, stayed for 10 years, for felony second-degree burglary. The second charge, misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle, was dropped per a plea deal. Neal pleaded guilty May 10.
As part of probation, Neal must attend sober support group once a week.
According to the criminal complaint, Neal was found rummaging through a garage on Aug. 26, 2020, in the 8900 block of East River Road in Coon Rapids when a resident of the home saw him and he fled the scene.
A Ring camera showed Neal entering the victim’s vehicle, taking a bag of chips and her garage door opener, according to the complaint. He opened the garage door and entered the garage.
Police found Neal nearby carrying a backpack and eating a bag of chips. He later admitted to police he entered the garage because he was hungry, and police found a stolen portable car jump pack in Neal’s backpack, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.