A 45-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with beating a man in Coon Rapids with a pistol.
Donald Anthony Miller faces one felony count of second-degree assault, one felony count of third-degree assault and one felony count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
On Oct. 20 a Coon Rapids police officer spoke to a woman who said her brother had been “pistol whipped” at a residence in the 2800 block of 113th Avenue NW in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman told the officer the victim had been admitted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with severe head trauma including a skull fracture, memory loss and a concussion.
The victim told a detective he had been in a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend and her stepfather, identified as Miller. After about five minutes of arguing the victim said he left his house and entered the attached garage.
Miller allegedly followed the victim, carrying a black handgun. Miller reportedly struck the victim with the butt of the gun five or six times, stopping once he saw blood on the victim’s face.
Miller admitted to owning the gun and striking the victim with it, the charges say. He was previously convicted on terroristic threats in 2003, according to the complaint.
