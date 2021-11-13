One of the Blaine Police Department’s newest officers is a little shorter, furrier and cuter than you might expect. His name is Tyrone, and he’s the department’s K-9.
Tyrone officially started with the department after K-9 Rex, a Belgian Malinois, retired Aug, 12 after nine years on the job.
During Rex’s career, he responded to 1,052 calls for service, had 19 apprehensions and 214 arrests.
Rex received numerous awards including the United States Police Canine Association Region 12 Case of the Year and National Case of the Year, as well as the Medal of Valor awarded in 2019 by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine Police Department.
Rex and Tyrone’s handler is Blaine officer Reginald “Reggie” Larson, who has been with the department for 14 years. Prior to that, he was with the San Antonio Police Department while his wife, a member of the Air Force, was stationed in Texas.
“Tyrone has big shoes to fill,” Larson said.
Rex is currently enjoying retirement at Larson’s Ham Lake home.
“Rex is doing well with retirement,” Larson said. “He only shows frustration when I take Tyrone in the mornings. They are doing better together. Usually [they] only get short with each other on days I don’t do training with Tyrone.”
Larson volunteered to be a K-9 handler after being inspired by his father, who was a handler in the military and also served as a police chief.“I grew up training dogs with him, and it was just something I wanted to do,” Larson said.
Larson said his father didn’t want any of his children to be police officers. Initially, Larson decided to become a teacher, earning his undergraduate degree in educati on. “When we went to San Antonio, I went into the police department academy down there and didn’t tell him until it was almost time for graduation,” Larson said.
After moving back to Minnesota and joining the Blaine Police Department, he started training and working with K-9 Rex in 2012.
Larson has been training with K-9 Tyrone since last spring. Currently, they’re in a 12-week K-9 program with McDonough K-9, in Anoka. McDonough K-9 imported Tyrone from Poland. He’s a Belgian Malinois and was born Feb. 20, 2020.
“[Tyrone] is doing very well in class and is progressing nicely,” Larson said. “It’s been a pleasure teaching him.”
Larson said Tyrone has a big “play drive,” which makes him easier to teach. “Training is all play for him,” he said.
Tyrone is different from Rex, who was methodical, whereas Tyrone is more hyper and sprints toward a sent. “It was more difficult reading Tyrone at first,” Larson said.
Taking care of a K-9 is a 24-7 job, with training amounting to nearly 60 hours a month throughout a K-9’s career, Larson said.
“Every dog has their own quirks, and when you’re Tyrone’s age you have a chance at fixing it,” Larson said. “Rex on the other hand is what he is.”
Larson is on call and patrols Blaine on 10-hour shifts four times a week. Tyrone joins Larson depending on the calls during those shifts.
Tyrone was able to join the Blaine Police Department thanks to a $15,000 donation from Vietnam War veteran Leo Luskey, a friend of Larson.
“I’m extremely honored to be able to do this,” Luskey told the Blaine City Council when he presented his donation June 7.
Tyrone is named after Luskey’s hometown of Tyrone, Minnesota.
