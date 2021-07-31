A man was shot in the face with a flare gun from 10 feet away in Spring Lake Park July 18.
Corey Alan Schuck, 37, of Brooklyn Center, is charged with felony first-degree assault in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a call for help July 18 around 10:24 p.m. in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue Northeast in Spring Lake Park. An officer heard a loud noise and saw fire at the victim’s address, and he assumed it was fireworks until he arrived, charges say.
Upon arrival, police saw a man holding a cloth to his bleeding face. The victim’s brother, father and another witness each told police that Schuck shot the victim in the face with a flare gun.
They told police Schuck was just 10 feet away from the victim when he shot at him, according to the complaint.
Witnesses said Schuck was backing up his vehicle toward the reporting party when he allegedly aimed a flare gun at the victim’s brother, who used to be Schuck’s roommate. Schuck was reportedly upset that the victim’s brother moved out, and witnesses described him as Schuck’s enemy.
The victim’s brother avoided the gunfire, so the victim was hit in the eye, according to the complaint. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Schuck reportedly texted the victim’s brother, saying he would come back to finish what he started, but this time with a “.40,” referring to gun caliber, charges say.
Witnesses pointed out Schuck to police as he drove by shortly after.
Officers stopped Schuck in his truck and reportedly found a flare gun inside the vehicle. He was taken to jail.
The victim had surgery to try to save his eye, but the results were unknown at the time charges were filed.
Schuck’s bail was set at $50,000 with conditions. He was released July 21.
He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.